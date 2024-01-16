PAPARAZZI ITALIAN RESTAURANT DARIEN CT
Dinner
Appetizers*
- Bruschetta$11.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
Chives, buffalo sauce
- Burrata for Two$18.00
24 months Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, e.v.o
- Eggplant Tower$14.00
Topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Fried Montauk Calamari$15.00
Spicy marinara sauce
- Fried Mozzarella Bocconcini$14.00
Served with tomato sauce
- Garlic Bread With Mozzarella$9.00
- Grilled Calamari$14.00
- Pasta E Fagioli$12.00
Papa’s pasta and bean soup
- Spicy Shrimp$15.00
Cherry tomato, butter, garlic, white wine, parsley
Salads*
- American Chopped Salad$15.00
- Avocado Salad$14.00
Endive, tomatoes, onions, lemon- shaved parmesan
- Beet & Arugula Salad$15.00
Candied walnuts, goat cheese croquette, balsamic vinaigrette
- Buffalo Crackling Calamari Salad$18.00
Fried calamari, romaine, radicchio, frisee, lemon vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar$13.00
House made croutons and parmigiano shavings
- Endive Salad & Arugula$14.00
Candied walnuts, apples & Gorgonzola shallot vinaigrette
- Half Ceasar Salad$7.00
- Half Mista Salad$6.00
- Italian Chopped Salad$16.00
- Mista Salad$12.00
- Panzanella Salad$14.00
- Quattro Salad$14.00
Arugula, Radicchio, Endive, Frisee, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette
Pasta*
- Burrata Ravioli$23.00
- Caccio E Pepper Pasta$22.00
- Capellini Peas & Prosciutto$24.00
Pink tomato cream sauce
- Cavatelli Marco Polo$26.00
Chicken, sun dried tomato, broccoli, in garlic and oil
- Farfalle Shrimp$27.00
- Fettuccine Greco$22.00
- Fettuccine Pomodoro$21.00
- Fettucine Alfredo$24.00
- Fettucine Mitty$26.00
Scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat, in a pink cognac sauce
- GF Cavatelli Toscana$23.00
- GF Four Cheese Tortelloni$22.00
Peas, prosciutto, mushrooms, cream sauce
- GF Gnocchi Sorrentina$24.00
- Gnocchi Bolognese$25.00
Beef and pork, touch of cream
- Gnocchi Pesto$24.00
- Linguine Clams$26.00
- Orecchiette Broc. Rabe& Sausage$25.00
- Orecchiette w/ Meatballs$23.00
Beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce
- Pappardelle w\ Mushrooms$25.00
Sun dried tomato, gorgonzola cream sauce, white truffle oil
- Penne Butter Main$16.00
- Penne Vodka$22.00
Creamy tomato vodka sauce
- Rigatoni Buttera$25.00
Hot sausage, sweet peas, pink sauce, topped ricotta
- Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
- Spicy Penne Vodka$22.00
- Tagliatlle W/ T. Burrata$25.00
- Whole Wheat Primavera$23.00
- Pasta Marinara$18.00
- Spaghetti Alla Arrabiatta$21.00
Main Entrees*
- Chicken Francese$27.00
- Chicken Marsala$27.00
- Chicken Milanese Old Way$27.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
Served with a side of spaghetti with tomato sauce
- Chicken Picatta$27.00
- Chicken Scarpariello$28.00
- Chicken Sofia Loren$27.00
- Chicken Sorrentina$27.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$26.00
Served with a side spaghetti with tomato sauce
- Filet Migion$35.00
- Filet Of Sole Francese$30.00
- Grilled Chicken And Broccoli Dinner$24.00
- Grilled Chicken With Broccoli$26.00
- Halibut$32.00
- Kicked Up Chicken Milanese$28.00
Prosciutto, Stracciatella, Pesto, topped with arugula salad
- Parmigiano Encrusted Sole$31.00
- Salmon$28.00
- Shrimp Risotto$30.00
- Shrimp Scampi$30.00
- Spicy Chicken Calabresee$27.00
- Veal Francese$29.00
- Veal Marsala$28.00
- Veal Milanase$28.00
- Veal Parmegiana$28.00
- Veal Sofia Loren$29.00
- Veal Sorrentina$29.00
Pinsa Romana Flatbread
Dessert
- Afogatto$9.00
- All 3 Gelato Flavors$9.00
Vanila, Chocolate, Pistachio
- Biscotti$5.95
- Bomba$13.00
classic vanilla and chocolate gelato centered with a cherry and sliced cinnamon covered almonds, finished with a chocolate coating
- Carrot Cake$12.00
- Cheesecake Brulee$13.00
Ricotta and mascarpone cheese cream with caramel covered with crème brulee
- Chocolate Temptation$12.00
- Gelato$6.00
Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, or Pistachio
- Homemade Chocolate Mousse$11.00
light and creamy mousse that melts in your mouth
- Homemade Tiramisu$11.00
mascarpone cream divided by three layers of espresso- soaked sponge cake and dusted with cocoa powder
- Kids Scoop$3.00
- New York Cheesecake$12.00
- Ricotta Cannoli$6.00
Italian pastry shell filled with a sweet mix of ricotta and chocolate chips
Kids Menu
- Kids Chk Broccoli$13.00
- Kids Chk Finger$13.00
- Kids Parmigiana$17.00
- Kids Orecchiette Meatballs$13.00
- Kids Orecchiette Butter$12.00
- Kids Penne Plain$9.00
- Kids Penne Marianara$12.00
- Kids Penne Butter$12.00
- Kids Penne Marinara Meatballs$13.00
- Kids Penne Butter with Chicken$15.00
- Kids Penne Vodka$12.00
- Kids Fettuccini Alfredo With Chicken$15.00
- Kids Spaghetti Marinara Meatballs$13.00
- Kids Pasta With Pesto$12.00
- Kids Ravioli$11.00
- Kids Fried Mozzarella Balls$13.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Kids Penne Bolognese$15.00
- Kids Spaghetti Pesto$12.00
Grab & Go
Drinks
- Galvanina Soda$4.50
- Chinotto Soda$3.50
- Benedito Small Sparkling$3.25
- Benedito Small Still$2.75
- Apple Juice$3.75
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Club Soda$3.00
- Stella Beer$8.00
- Peroni Beer$8.00
- Sam Adams$8.00
- Moretti$8.00
- Large Still$7.25
- Becks No A Beer$7.50
- Two Roads$7.50
- Saratoga Spk Water$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Large Sparkling$7.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Kids Milk$2.50
- Milk$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.25
- Lemonade$4.00
- Coke Glass$3.25
- Diet Coke Glass$3.50
- Sprite Glass$3.25
- Sam Adams Winter Lager$8.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.00
- Sam Adams Winter$8.00
- Kids Drink$3.00
- Fever Tree Grapefruit$3.50
- Blue Moon Belgian White$8.00Out of stock
- Cold Snap White Aoe$8.00Out of stock
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$3.50
- Flavor Lemonade$5.00
- V. Mojito$5.00
- Saratoga Still$5.00
- ginger beer$3.75
SIDES
- French Fries$6.00
- Side of Spinach$6.00
- Side of Mixed Vegetables$9.00
- Brown Rice$6.00
- Side of Eggplant Caponata$6.00
- Side of Broccoli Rabe$9.00
- Side Of Broccoli$6.00
- Side Of Meatballs$8.00
- Side of Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Side Quattro Salad$9.00
- Side Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
- Side Salad Endive Arugula$9.00
- Side Of Avocado Salad$8.00
- Side Beet & Arugula Salad$9.00
- Side Gnocci Bolognese$13.00
- Side Pasta Bolognese$14.00
- Side Spagheti G/O$6.00
- Side Penne Plain$5.00
- Side Penne Butter$12.00
- Side Penne Vodka$14.00
- Side Spaghetti Marinara$12.00
- Side Penne Marinara$6.00
- Side Of Buttera$14.00
- Side Pasta Peas & Prosciutto$14.00
- Side Greek Panzanella Salad$8.00
- Beurre Blanc Sauce
- Side Of Fettuccine Mity$16.00
- Side Og Pasta G/O$6.00
- Side Tortelini Marinara$12.00
- Side Of Pasta Garlic Oil$6.00
- Side Of Psta Pomodoro$12.00
- Side Of Rigatoni Buttera$13.00
- Truffle Fries$7.50
- Side Of Tortellini With Peas Prosciuto Cream Sauce$12.00
- Side Of Fettuccine Greko$12.00
- Side Papardelle Mushrooms$14.00
- Side Of Orechiette Broccoli Rabe Sausage$14.00
- Side Of Orecchite Meatballs$14.00
- small Side Marinara$3.00
- Pint Of Vodka Sauce$8.00
- Quart Of Vodka Sauce$16.00
- Pint Of Marinara Sauce$7.00
- Quart Of Marinara Sauce$14.00
- Side of Bread
(Limited Based on Purchase)
- side of cavatelli marco polo$14.00