Papa's New Roost 20049 CA-108
Beverages (POS)
Hot Beverages
Soda / Iced Tea
Lunch (POS)
Prime Rib
Prime Rib Club
Sliced prime rib, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of toast
Prime Rib Sandwich
8 oz. prime rib served open face on garlic bread
Prime Rib Lunch
10 oz. prime rib au jus served with garlic mashed potatoes
Let's Feast
Sliced prime rib, bacon, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Prime Rib Dip
Sliced prime rib on a French roll with au jus
Sweet Young Philly
Prime rib, ortega chiles, grilled onion, bell peppers, and swiss or American cheese on a French roll
Hot Beef Sandwich
Thin sliced prime rib on white bread with garlic mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy
Sandwiches
Classic Club
Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Hot Ham & Swiss
Hot ham and melted Swiss cheese on a French Roll
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna, bacon, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Hot Pastrami
Grilled onion, swiss cheese, and cracked mustard on grilled rye
Olsen's Choice
Turkey, avocado, salsa and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Turkey Delight
Turkey, bacon, tomato, and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey served on white bread with garlic mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy
Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese and bread
Burgers & Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
The Roost
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island dressing. Add choice of cheese $1.50
The Crow
Bacon, grilled onions, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, thousand island dressing, and choice of cheese
The Pecking
Bacon, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese
The Pesto
Basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, and feta or bleu cheese crumbles
Bleu Burger
Bacon, bleu cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing
Patty Melt
Grilled onion, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled rye.
The Hawaiian
Grilled pineapple, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and teriyaki sauce
The Western
Bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and cheddar cheese
Chili Burger
Chili, shredded cheddar jack, diced onion, and jalapenos. Make your fries chili fries $3
Ortega Burger
Jalapeno Roost
From the Fryer
Garden Greens
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast on crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing
Funky Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, feta cheese & candied walnuts tossed in a raspberry vinagrette dressing
Country Cobb
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, bacon, ham, blue cheese crumbles, onion, tomato, hard-boiled egg, choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Sliced Prime Rib on chopped romaine with red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg on romaine lettuce with choice of dressing.
Strawberry Salad
Spinach, walnuts, feta cheese & strawberries tossed in a strawberry vinaigrette
Soup and Salad
House salad with your choice of dressing and bowl of soup
Sides & Extras
Breakfast (POS)
Papa's Favorites
Two Eggs Any Style
Two eggs and choice of side with toast or biscuit.
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on an English muffin with your choice of toppings and smothered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns, home fries, or cottage cheese.
Chicken Fried Steak
Covered in country gravy, two eggs, choice of side
Country Fried Steak
Prime Rib seasoned and fried, with country gravy, two eggs, and choice of side
Papa's Hen House Hash
Homefries mixed with prime rib, onions, and bell peppers. Covered in country gravy, served with two eggs.
Corned Beef Hash
Served with two eggs and choice of side
Rowdy Rooster
Homefries with onions, bell peppers, topped with ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs.
Loaded Hash Browns
Hash browns covered in bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs.
Grandma's Biscuits and Gravy
Warm biscuit and country gravy, two eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links
Meat Lover's Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Choice of side.
Prime Rib & Eggs
10 oz. prime rib, hash browns or home fries, toast or biscuit
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage patty, or ham. Served on an English Muffin with choice of cheese and side.
Oatmeal & Eggs
Oatmeal and two eggs with your choice of toast
Chicken Scratch
Home fries seared with bacon and onions, covered in gravy, with two eggs.
Havoc in the Hen House
Henny Penny Pancake
Pancakes, two eggs and two slices of bacon OR two sausage Links
Henny Penny French Toast
Pancakes, two eggs and two slices of bacon OR two sausage Links
Henny Penny Belgian Waffle
Pancakes, two eggs and two slices of bacon OR two sausage Links
Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes with warm maple syrup and butter. Blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes add $2.
French Toast
Waffle World
Choose Plain, Bacon (add $2), or Fresh Strawberry (add $3)
Omelettes
#1 - Spinach, Bacon, Onion
Spinach, Bacon, Onion, choice of Cheese
#2 - Classic Denver
Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, choice of Cheese
#3 - Prime Rib
Prime Rib, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, choice of Cheese
#4 - Linguica
Linguica, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, choice of Cheese
#5 - Chili & Cheese
Chili beans, Diced Onion, choice of Cheese
#6 - Chorizo
Chorizo, Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream, choice of Cheese
#7 - Veggie Supreme
Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Spinach, choice of Cheese
#8 - Chile Verde
Pork Chile Verde, Jack Cheese, Green Sauce
#9 - Build Your Own
Choice of Cheese. Add meats, $3 each. Add veggies & Sauces, $1.50 each. Linguca, Prime Rib +$1
Drew's Omelet
Veggie Supreme plus BACON, smothered in Gravy