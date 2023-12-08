Papas Tacos Inc 31622 Coast Hwy
Breakfast
- Breakfast Taco$5.99
Egg, potato, and cheese
- Chorizo Taco$5.99
Egg, chorizo, beans, and cheese
- 3 Eggs & Cheese Burrito$8.49
- Papa's Breakfast Burrito$12.99
3 eggs, beans, cheese, and potatoes
- Chorizo Burrito$12.99
Chorizo, 3 eggs, beans, and cheese
- Nopalitos Burrito$12.99
Tender cactus, eggs, tomatoes, onions, beans, and cheese
- BF Machaca Chicken Burrito$12.99
3 eggs, beans, and cheese
- BF Carnitas Burrito Burrito$12.99
3 eggs, beans, and cheese
- BF Machaca Beef Burrito$12.99
3 eggs, beans, and cheese
- BF Carne Asada Burrito$12.99
3 eggs, beans, and cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$11.99
With cheese
- Chilaquiles$11.99
With sour cream, onions, and cheese
- Machaca & Eggs Chicken$11.99
With cheese and 3 tortillas (corn or flour)
- Machaca & Eggs Carnitas$11.99
With cheese and 3 tortillas (corn or flour)
- Machaca & Eggs Asada$11.99
With cheese and 3 tortillas (corn or flour)
- Machaca & Eggs Beef$11.99
With cheese and 3 tortillas (corn or flour)
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$12.99
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Papa's Breakfast Sides
Main Menu
Tacos
- Street Taco$3.50
Onions and cilantro. (No adds)
- Machaca Chicken Taco$5.99
Lettuce and cheese
- Vegetarian Taco$5.99
Beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, onions, cilantro, and sour cream
- Potato Taco$5.99
Beans, lettuce, and cheese
- Carnitas Taco$5.99
Onions, cilantro, and verde salsa
- Carne Asada Taco$5.99
Onions and cilantro
- Machaca Beef Taco$5.99
Lettuce, cheese
- Mahi Mahi Fish Taco$6.99
Cabbage and cheese
- 3 Prawn Shrimp Taco$6.99
Cabbage and cheese
- 2 Taco Plate
- 2 Street Taco Plate
Burritos
- Bean & Cheese Burritos$6.99
- Bean & Rice Burrito$6.99
- Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burritos$7.99
- Vegetarian Burritos$12.99
Beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, onions, cilantro, and sour cream
- Potato Burritos$12.99
Beans, rice, lettuce, and cheese
- Machaca Chicken Burritos$12.99
Beans, rice, lettuce, and cheese
- Carnitas Burritos$12.99
Beans, rice, onions, cilantro, and verde salsa
- Machaca Beef Burritos$12.99
Beans, rice, lettuce, and cheese
- Carne Asada Burritos$12.99
Beans, rice, onions, and cilantro
- Mahi Mahi Fish Burritos$15.49
Beans, rice, cabbage, and cheese
- 6 Prawn Shrimp Burritos$15.49
Beans, rice, cabbage, cheese
- Papa's California Burrito$16.99
Carne asada, potatoes, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, onions, and cilantro
- Papa's Chimichanga Burrito$14.99
Includes beans, cheese, and side of guacamole and sour cream
Side Orders and Extras
- 2 Oz Guacamole$1.99
- 4 Oz Guacamole$3.99
- 1/2 Pint Guacamole$7.99
- 2 Oz Sour Cream$1.29
- 4 Oz Sour Cream$1.99
- 1/2 Pint Sour Cream$2.99
- 2 Oz Homemade Salsa$0.99
- 4 Oz Homemade Salsa$1.99
- 1/2 Pint Homemade Salsa$3.99
- 2 Oz Homemade Salsa with Purchase of Food$0.49
- 4 Oz Homemade Salsa with Purchase of Food$0.99
- 1/2 Pint Homemade Salsa with Purchase of Food$1.99
- 4 Oz Salad Dressing$1.99
- 1/2 Pint Salad Dressing$3.99
- Homemade Ranchero Sauce$4.99
1/2 pint
- 4 Oz Enchilada Sauce$1.99
- 1/2 Pint Enchilada Sauce$3.99
- Black Beans$3.99
1/2 pint
- Pinto Beans$3.99
1/2 pint
- Rice$3.99
1/2 pint. Made with chicken broth
- 4 Oz Chips and Salsa$3.49
Bag of chips and homemade pico salsa
- 1/2 Pint Chips and Salsa$5.49
Bag of chips and homemade pico salsa
- 4 Oz Chips and Guacamole$5.49
Bag of chips and guacamole
- 1/2 Pint Chips and Guacamole$9.49
Bag of chips and guacamole
- Side Potatoes$3.99
1/2 pint
- 5 Flash Fried Serrano Chiles with Salt$1.49
- One Whole Sliced Lime$1.49
- One 13" Flour Tortilla$1.49
- Veggie Medley Side$6.99
- Grilled Mahi Mahi Fish Side$7.99
- 4 Grilled Prawn Shrimp Side$7.99
- Side of Meat$6.99
- Bag of Chips$1.99
Quesadillas à La Carte
Enchiladas à La Carte
- 1 Piece Cheese Enchilada$8.99
- 2 Piece Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
- 1 Piece Machaca Chicken Enchilada$8.99
- 2 Piece Machaca Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
- 1 Piece Carnitas Enchilada$8.99
- 2 Piece Carnitas Enchiladas$11.99
- 1 Piece Machaca Beef Enchilada$8.99
- 2 Piece Machaca Beef Enchiladas$11.99
- 1 Piece Carne Asada Enchilada$8.99
- 2 Piece Carne Asada Enchiladas$11.99
Tortas à La Carte
Taquitos
Nachos
Homemade Tortilla Soup
Kids Menu
Papa's Bowl
- Veggie Medley Bowl$13.99
Includes zucchini, yellow, Italian squash pre-mixed with red & green bell peppers, and grilled with cabbage, onions, garlic, and cilantro.
- Machaca Chicken Bowl$13.99
- Carnitas Bowl$13.99
- Machaca Beef Bowl$13.99
- Carne Asada Bowl$13.99
- Mahi Mahi Fish Bowl$15.49
- 6 Prawn Shrimp Bowl$15.49
Papa's Salads
- Veggie Medley Salad$15.49
Includes zucchini, yellow, Italian squash pre-mixed with red & green bell peppers, and grilled with cabbage, onions, garlic, and cilantro.
- Machaca Chicken Salad$15.49
Mixed greens, chicken, cherry tomatoes, cheese, 2 oz guacamole and choice of salad dressing on the side.
- Machaca Beef Salad$15.49
Mixed greens, Machaca Beef, cherry tomatoes, cheese, 2 oz guacamole and salad dressing on the side.
- Carna Asada Salad$15.49
Mixed greens, Carna Asada, cherry tomatoes, cheese, 2 oz guacamole and salad dressing on the side.
- Carnitas Salad$15.49
Mixed greens, Carnitas, cherry tomatoes, cheese, 2 oz guacamole and salad dressing on the side.
- Mahi Mahi Fish Salad$16.49
Mixed greens, Mahi Mahi fish, cherry tomatoes, cheese, 2 oz guacamole and salad dressing on the side.
- 6 Prawn Shrimp Salad$16.49
Mixed greens, 6 prawn shrimp, cherry tomatoes, cheese, 2 oz guacamole and salad dressing on the side.