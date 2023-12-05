2x points now for loyalty members
Paper or Plastik Cafe 5772 W Pico Blvd
Food
Breakfast
- Yogurt & Granola$14.75
House-made granola, organic Straus greek yogurt, market berries. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
- Oatmeal$10.50
served with oat milk and market berries
- Chia Seed Pudding$12.75
rose water, cardamom, coconut milk, maple syrup
- Shakshuka$15.75
Bell pepper and tomato stew, two baked eggs, parsley, toast, feta cheese. Vegetarian.
- Huevos Rancheros$15.75
Two sunny fried eggs, turkey chorizo, queso fresco, salsa roja, red onions, black beans, cilantro. Gluten-free.
- Avocado Toast$15.75
Soft scrambled egg, Japanese turnips, baby heirloom carrots, parmesan cheese, chili oil. Vegetarian.
- Breakfast Burrito$15.75
Scrambled eggs, queso fresco, roasted potatoes, salsa roja, house made turkey chorizo, baby kale, side salad.
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$15.75
Scrambled eggs, avocado, bacon, chili oil, side salad.
- Brioche French Toast$14.75
Fresh berries, maple syrup, powdered sugar. Vegetarian.
- Bagel & Lox$15.75
Served with capers, tomatoes, pickled red onion and side of cream cheese.
- Breakfast Plate$15.75
Two eggs, bacon, potatoes, toast, seasonal jam.
Breakfast Sides
- Side of Biscuit with Butter & Jam$4.75
- Side of Bagel w/Seasonal Jam and Cream Cheese$5.75
- Side of Hummus and Pita$6.75
- Side of Sliced Avocado$5.75
- Side of Roasted Breakfast Potatoes$5.75
- Side of Bacon$5.75
- Side of Multigrain Toast$4.75
- Side of Salad$4.75
- Side of Mixed Fruit$5.75
- Side of Yogurt$5.75
- Side of Egg$4.25
- Plate of Sides
Salads & Bowls
- Rosemary Chicken Salad$16.75
Little gem lettuces, shaved rainbow carrots, dried apricots, candied almonds, fresh herbs, french feta, celery, mustard vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
- Chopped Chicken Salad$16.75
Chopped chicken breast over a bed of romaine, arugula, radicchio, topped with chickpeas, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, capers, pickled peppers, in a greek dressing. Gluten-free.
- Salmon Nicoise Salad$18.75
Hard boiled egg, green beans, peewee potatoes, castelvetrano olives, cherry tomatoes, shaved fennel, red onion, persion cucumber, little gem lettuce, lemon vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
- BBQ Chicken Salad$17.75
Chopped BBQ chicken breast over little gem lettuces, with jicama, corn, black beans, red onion, avocado, crispy corn tortilla strips with house ranch dressing. Gluten-Free
- Thai Steak Salad$18.75
marinated flank steak with persian cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, thai basil, mint, cilantro, and chili with thai dressing
- Moroccan Tagine Bowl$16.75
Hawaij roasted carrots, za'atar eggplant, roasted cauliflower, blistered cherry tomatoes, green olives, crispy garbanzos, and Haloumi cheese. served over herbed jasmine rice with preserved lemon yogurt. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
- Miso Salmon Bowl$18.75
GABA sprouted brown rice, sauteed garlic spinach, sesame seed.
Sandwiches, Wraps, & Tartines
- Smoked Salmon & Avocado Tartine$16.75
Wild caught alaskan salmon, fennel, dill, pickled red onion, side salad.
- Herby Egg Salad Tartine$16.75
celery, red onion, pickles, dill, served with tomato salad
- Turkey Avocado Sandwich$17.75
48hr herb brined free range turkey breast, provolone, spinach, green goddess, market apples, side salad.
- Le French Tuna Sandwich$17.75
With olive-caper salad, tomato, hard-boiled egg, aioli on ciabatta, side salad
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.75
Romaine, chicken, cherry tomatoes, celery, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing, side of fruit.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.75
On ciabatta with spicy mayo and pickled cabbage, side salad.
Large Plates
- Impossible Burger$18.75
Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, house sauce, side of fries. Vegetarian.
- PoP Burger$18.75
Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, house sauce, side of fries.
- Mediterranean Plate$16.75
House-made hummus, falafel, pickled red cabbage, herbed rice and veggie salads, pita bread. Vegan.
- Chicken Schnitzel$18.75
Breaded chicken cutlets with chopped Persian cucumber salad, Parmesan and salsa rossa
Seasonal Specials
- Cauliflower Soup$10.50Out of stock
- Shrimp Tacos$13.75
Two tacos with fresh pickled cabbage, spicy aioi, and avocado
- Steak & Eggs$21.00
Marinated flank steak served with two sunny side up eggs, roasted peewee potatoes, and arugula
- BLT Sandwich$16.75
Heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, and bacon with basil aioli, served on toasted brioche
Staff Meals
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Tea
- Dandy Oat Latte$5.75
- Daily Brew$4.00
- Pour Over Coffee$5.00
- Americano$5.00
- Espresso$4.50
- Cappuccino$5.25
- Gibraltar$5.25
- Machiatto$4.75
- Latte$6.00
- Mocha$5.25
- Red Eye$5.00
- London Fog$6.25
- Matcha Latte$6.25
- Rose Latte$6.25
- Chai$6.25
- Hot Chocolate$6.25
- Steamed Milk$4.00
- Lavender Chai$6.25
- Vanilla Bean Latte$6.75
- Maple Latte$6.75
- Golden Pot$6.25
- Lavender Latte$6.75
Cold Drinks
- Dandy Oat Latte Iced$5.75
- Cold Brew Iced$5.25
- Tea Iced$4.00
- Americano Iced$4.50
- Latte Iced$6.00
- Chai Iced$5.75
- Maple Latte Iced$6.75
- Mocha Iced$6.75
- Lavender Chai Iced$6.25
- Matcha Latte Iced$6.25
- Golden Pot Iced$6.25
- Vanilla Latte Iced$6.75
- Turmeric Rose Cooler Iced$5.75
- Rose Latte Iced$6.25
- Red Eye Iced$5.50
- Lavender Latte Iced$6.75
- Espresso over Ice$4.75
- London Fog Iced$6.25
- Milk Cold$4.00
- Hibiscus Cooler$5.75
- Pop Lemonade$5.00