Papichulo Taco Bar - Royal Palm Beach
Tacos
- Birria$6.00
Beef Short Rib | Melted Chihuahua | Cheese | Onions | Cilantro | Birria broth
- Carne Asada$6.00
Skirt Steak | Queso Fresco | Cilantro | Pappers | Radish | Cabbage | Aji Amarillo
- Cauliflower$4.50
Rococo Sweet & Sour | Queso Fresco | Scallion Radish | Sesame Seeds
- Coconut Shrimp$6.00
Sriracha Ailio | Mango | Cabbage | Red Onion | Carrots | Cilantro | Lime
- Gator$6.00
Queso Fresco | Radish | Scallions | Tamarind Glaze | Crema
- Gringo Freedom$4.50
Ground Beef | Pico De Gallo | Cheese Sour Cream | Lettuce | Hard Shell
- Pollo$4.50
Chicken | Queso Chihuahua | Avocado Crema | Red Onion | Tomatillo Salsa
- Repollito$4.50
Brussels Sprouts | Scallion | Jalapeño | Radish | Queso Fresco | Sweet Soy
- Ribeye OG$6.00
Shaved Steak | Cilantro | Onions | Salsa Verde
Street Food
- Tuna Tostada$6.00
Guacamole | Coconut | Almonds | Micro Cilantro | Sweet Soy
- Avocado Watermelon Salad$15.00
Queso Fresco | Red Onion | Cucumber | Passion Fruit Vinaigrette
- Yuca Fries$6.00
Mojo & Chili Lime Aioli
- Street Corn$7.00
Served on the cob or off the cob | Cotija | Chipotle Mayo | Cilantro
- Grilled Pineapple$7.00
Tajin | Lime
- Quesadilla$9.00
Oaxaca | Jack & Cheddar Cheese | Scallions | Chipotle Mayo | Pico De Gallo
- Smoked Brisket Nachos$16.00
Refried Beans | Pickled Red Onion | Pico | Jalapeño | Queso Fresco | Cilantro | Sour Cream | Scallion
- Sweet Plantains$6.00
6 Sweet Plantains
Tortilla Chips
Large Plates
- Churrasco$26.00
9 Ounce Skirt Steak | Chimichurri | Sweet Plantains | Refried Beans W Queso fresco
- Smoked Ribs$19.00
1/2 Rack of Ribs | Dry Rubbed | Mango Habanero BBQ
- Papi Bowl$15.00
Choice of Protein | Rice | Pico | Beans | Guacamole | Sour Cream | Pickled Red Onion | Queso Fresco
- Poke Bowl$19.00
Sticky Rice | Pickled Red Onion | Cilantro | Guacamole | Chipotle Mayo | Jalapeño
- Burrito$15.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese | Rice | Beans | Guacamole | Chipotle Mayo
- Tres Taco Platter$17.00
Choice of 3 Tacos | Rice | Beans