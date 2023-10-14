Dinner

Cold Appetizers

Sliced potatoes topped with Huancaina spicy cheese sauce, eggs and olives
Papa ala Huancaina

Papa ala Huancaina

$15.00

Sliced boiled potatoes topped with Huancaina spicy cheese sauce, eggs and olives.

Tiradito de Pescado

Tiradito de Pescado

$17.00

Thinly sliced white fish in a spicy lime ají Amarillo sauce topped with corn, sweet potatoes cured onions .

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$18.00

White Fish cubes, shrimp, calamari and octopus in a spicy-lime “leche de tigre”, topped with red onion and served with avocado, sweet potatoes and Peruvian corn.

Ceviche Nikkei

Ceviche Nikkei

$23.00

Cubed scallops, octopus and shrimp over spicy-asian emulsion, topped with wasabi caviar and toasted corn garnished with scallions and fried sweet potatoes.

Causa Marina

Causa Marina

$21.00

Layered spicy yellow potato terrine, snow crab salad, avocado, olive aioli and salsa golf topped with shrimp chicharron and micro greens.

Hot Appetizers

Tequenos de Queso

Tequenos de Queso

$14.00

Fried wontons stuffed with queso fresco, served with avocado sauce

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$13.00

Hand Cut French fries and fried sausage chunks served with 3 homemade sauces

Chicharron de Pollo

Chicharron de Pollo

$17.00

Crispy golden marinated chicken served with yuca fries and 2 homemade sauces

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

$19.00

2 Grilled sliced Veal heart skewers Served with papas doradas and our homemade Peruvian green sauce & spicy matador sauce

Chanchito Chifa

Chanchito Chifa

$18.00

Crunchy Pork Belly skewers tossed in a “Japanese Peruvian” glace, served with yuca fries and salsa criolla.

Jalea

Jalea

$24.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, mussels and white fish over yuca fries, topped with salsa Criolla and served with tartare sauce

Entrees

Half Chicken

$19.00

Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$29.00

Rotisserie Chicken

Aji de Pollo

Aji de Pollo

$23.00

Traditional Peruvian chicken, aji Amarillo cream sauce served with white rice

Tallarin Con Huancaina/Beef skewers

Tallarin Con Huancaina/Beef skewers

$29.00

Fettuccine Pasta with huancaina spicy cheese sauce, served with 3 tenderloin skewers

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$34.00

Wok fire stir fry top sirloin pieces, onions, tomatoes, aji amarillo, soy sauce jui. Served with french fries and white rice.

Arroz con Mariscos

Arroz con Mariscos

$39.00

Peruvian style seafood Paella, served with shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, octopus and white fish

Pappa Gallo Fried Rice

Pappa Gallo Fried Rice

$25.00

El Pollito

$49.00

El Pappa Gallo

$99.00

Salads

Ensalada Rusa

Ensalada Rusa

$11.00

Boiled potatoes, beets, carrots and peas in a spicy mayo sauce garnished with Iceberg lettuce.

Ensalada Mixta

Ensalada Mixta

$13.00

Sliced iceberg lettuce, sliced steak tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, shaved carrots and sliced avocados tossed in our House dressing

Sauces

Matador

Matador

$2.00

Rocoto pepper, garlic, scallions

Verde

Verde

$2.00

Jalapeno, garlic

Amarilla

$2.00

Aji amarillo, garlic, Huacatay

Olive Aiolli

Olive Aiolli

$2.00

Botija olives, Mayo

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Golf Sauce

$2.00
Tartare Sauce

Tartare Sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Sweets

Tropical Arroz Con Leche

Tropical Arroz Con Leche

$11.00Out of stock

Coconut Rice Pudding, toasted coconut and peruvian mango dulce de leche.

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$12.00
Lucuma Parfait

Lucuma Parfait

$12.00

Signature Peruvian fruit mousse, shaved peruvian chocolate, cookie crumbs and french meringue.

Alcoholic Drinks

Frozen Drinks (To Go)

Frozen Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime, Agave

Pina Colada

$15.00Out of stock

Rum, Pineapple, Coconut, Cream

Pink Flamingo

$15.00Out of stock

Margarita x Froze

Frozen Sangria

$15.00Out of stock

Red Wine, Vodka, Brandy, variety of juices

Sangarita

$15.00Out of stock

Sangria x Margarita

Froze

$15.00Out of stock

Rose Wine, Vodka, Strawberries, Watermelon

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00Out of stock

Inca Cola

$4.00

Agua Fresca / Juices

Apple Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut

$6.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Limonada

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Watermelon Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Chicha Morada Juice

$7.00

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Passion Mula

$8.00Out of stock

Fizz Ponche

$8.00Out of stock

Mixberry Virginrita

$8.00Out of stock

Mojo Cooler

$8.00Out of stock

Tea and Coffee

Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Decaf Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Almond Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock