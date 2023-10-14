Pappa Gallo
Dinner
Cold Appetizers
Papa ala Huancaina
Sliced boiled potatoes topped with Huancaina spicy cheese sauce, eggs and olives.
Tiradito de Pescado
Thinly sliced white fish in a spicy lime ají Amarillo sauce topped with corn, sweet potatoes cured onions .
Ceviche Mixto
White Fish cubes, shrimp, calamari and octopus in a spicy-lime “leche de tigre”, topped with red onion and served with avocado, sweet potatoes and Peruvian corn.
Ceviche Nikkei
Cubed scallops, octopus and shrimp over spicy-asian emulsion, topped with wasabi caviar and toasted corn garnished with scallions and fried sweet potatoes.
Causa Marina
Layered spicy yellow potato terrine, snow crab salad, avocado, olive aioli and salsa golf topped with shrimp chicharron and micro greens.
Hot Appetizers
Tequenos de Queso
Fried wontons stuffed with queso fresco, served with avocado sauce
Salchipapas
Hand Cut French fries and fried sausage chunks served with 3 homemade sauces
Chicharron de Pollo
Crispy golden marinated chicken served with yuca fries and 2 homemade sauces
Anticuchos
2 Grilled sliced Veal heart skewers Served with papas doradas and our homemade Peruvian green sauce & spicy matador sauce
Chanchito Chifa
Crunchy Pork Belly skewers tossed in a “Japanese Peruvian” glace, served with yuca fries and salsa criolla.
Jalea
Fried calamari, shrimp, mussels and white fish over yuca fries, topped with salsa Criolla and served with tartare sauce
Entrees
Half Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken
Aji de Pollo
Traditional Peruvian chicken, aji Amarillo cream sauce served with white rice
Tallarin Con Huancaina/Beef skewers
Fettuccine Pasta with huancaina spicy cheese sauce, served with 3 tenderloin skewers
Lomo Saltado
Wok fire stir fry top sirloin pieces, onions, tomatoes, aji amarillo, soy sauce jui. Served with french fries and white rice.
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian style seafood Paella, served with shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, octopus and white fish
Pappa Gallo Fried Rice
El Pollito
El Pappa Gallo
Salads
Sauces
Alcoholic Drinks
Frozen Drinks (To Go)
Frozen Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime, Agave
Pina Colada
Rum, Pineapple, Coconut, Cream
Pink Flamingo
Margarita x Froze
Frozen Sangria
Red Wine, Vodka, Brandy, variety of juices
Sangarita
Sangria x Margarita
Froze
Rose Wine, Vodka, Strawberries, Watermelon