Pollo And Papas Fayetteville 7071-A Raeford Rd
Peruvian Chicken
1/4 Dark With One Side
$8.69
1/4 Dark With Two Sides
$9.65
1/4 White With One Side
$9.69
1/4 White With Two Sides
$10.65
1/2 Chicken With Two Sides
$14.49
1/2 Chicken White With Two Sides
$15.89
One Whole Chicken Only
$18.75
Whole Chicken with Two Large Sides
$27.89
Whole Chicken All White With Two Large Sides
$30.89
Family Deal With Two Whole Chickens and Four Large Sides
$59.98
Fiesta Meal W/ Two Whole Chickens and 6 sides and 4 large sauces
$79.98
Our Sides
Roasted Jalapenos
$1.00
4 Roasted Jalapenos
Regular Rice
$4.49
Large Rice
$6.49
Regular Beans
$4.49
Large Beans
$6.49
Regular French Fries
$4.49
Large French Fries
$6.49
Regular House Salad
$4.49
Large House Salad
$6.49
Regular Yuca
$4.99
Large Yuca
$6.99
Regular Plantains
$4.99
Large Plantains
$6.99
Regular Queso
$4.99
Large Queso
$6.99
Elote Regular
$3.49
Elote Large
$5.99
Fun Food
Chicken Sandwhich
$8.99
Pulled rotisserie chicken, avocado, lettuce, choice of sauce
Chicken Wrap
$10.99
Pulled rotisserie chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese
Chicken Burrito
$12.99
Pulled rotisserie chicken, rice, pico de gallo, beans, queso
Chicken Salad
$11.89
Pulled rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese.
3 Chicken Tacos
$8.99
Pulled rotisserie chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, cheese
Kids Meal
$4.99
Rice Bowl
$13.99
3 scoop of rice 1 scoop of beans sliced chicken breast pico 2 slices avocado cilantro
The Pollo & Papa
$11.99
Drinks
Pepsi product
Inca Cola
Chicha
Pollo And Papas Fayetteville Location and Ordering Hours
(910) 339-7158
7071-A Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Open now • Closes at 8PM