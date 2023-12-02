Pappas- Cockeysville 550 Cranbrook Rd
Food
Appetizers
- 1 lb. Steamed Shrimp$22.99
Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning.
- 1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp$11.99
Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning.
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$11.99
Our traditional chicken tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
chicken tenderloins, breaded and fried with your choice of dipping sauce
- Crab Dip$16.99
Creamy and delicious! A homemade mixture of baked cheeses and crab meat with Old Bary, served with warm pita bread
- Crab Eggrolls$21.99
Crispy tortillas stuffed with lump crab and creamy crab dip.
- Crab Mac & Cheese$16.99
A blend of creamy cheese baked with pasta and lump crab meat, served with tricolor tortilla chips
- Crab Pretzel$15.99
A Jumbo braided soft pretzel, smothered in our crab dip with extra crab meat and shredded jack cheeses on top
- Fried Calamari$14.99
Lightly dusted in flour and spices, then flash fried with jalapeno rings until golden brown, served with house marinara sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$10.99
4 half-moon shaped fried mozzarella with house marinara for dipping
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$10.99
Lightly battered zucchini served with a side of our special "Boom-Boom" sauce
- Markos Grilled Octopus$18.99
A Pappas family favorite in Greece! Fresh grilled octopus Greek style
- Mini Crab Cakes (5)$23.99
Five of our Famous Crab Cakes, just a smaller version of
- Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, and a blend of cheeses
- Onion Rings APP$6.99
Hand battered onion rings fried to golden perfection.
- Pappas Wings$15.99
Ten of the most plump wings in town, tossed in your choice of Sauce
- Pork Potstickers$9.99
Tender pork potstickers werved with a sweet and spicy Tso sauce
- Quesadilla$8.99
Shredded cheese with pico de gallo, served with salsa, sour cream & guacamole
- Santa Fe Egg Rolls$12.99
Crispy tortillas stuffed with chunks of white meat chicken, beans, corn, and southwester flavors, with a side of Mandarin duck sauce
- Seafood Sampler$33.99
(4) Crab balls, fried calamari, (4) sauteed shrimp, and (4) sauteed scallops
- Spinach & Cheese Pie$14.99
Spanakopita & Tiropita! Fresh spinach and feta in flaky phyllo and a blend of cheeses in phyllo, both baked until golden brown
- Stuffed Mushroom Caps$23.99
Stuffed with crab meat belended with our award winning recipe and baked with imperial sauce
Seafood Entrees
- Single Crab C$28.99
World Famous 8oz Crab Cake with choice of two sides
- Double Crab Cake$51.99
Two of our World Famous 8oz Crab Cakes with choice of two sides
- Bay & Turf$51.99
16oz of perfection! Our famous 8oz colossal crab cake served alongside our tender 8oz filet mignon
- New York Christopher$38.99
Our 8oz New York strip steak topped with a generaous portion of crab imperial
- Broiled Scallops$29.99
Sea scallops broiled with delicious herbed lemon-butter with choice of two sides
- Chicken Chesapeake$34.99
House marinated grilled chicken breast stuffed with creamy crab imperial with choice of two sides
- Crab Imperial$37.99
Colossal lump crab meat blended in our secret recipe, finished with Imperial sauce and backed until golden brown, with choice of two sides
- Seafood Platter$46.99
The perfect combination prepared to your liking! Crab cake, two scallops, orange roughy filet, two shrimp, and two fried oysters
- GLUTEN Single Crab C$28.99
World Famous 8oz Crab Cake made with gluten free bread. Served with choice of two sides.
- GLUTEN Double Crab C$51.99
Two of our World Famous 8oz Crab Cake made with gluten free bread. Served with choice of two sides.
- Orange Roughy$23.99
A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter with choice of two sides
- Rockfish$27.99
Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet with choice of two sides
- Salmon$23.99
fresh Atlantic Salmon filet grilled or broiled to perfection with choice of two sides
- Stuffed Orange Roughy$38.99
A flaky white filet broiled with lemon and herb butter, stuffed with imperial crab with choice of two sides
- Stuffed Rockfish$42.99
Fresh from the Bay, broiled Rockfish filet stuffed with Imperial Crab with choice of two sides
- Stuffed Shrimp$35.99
Three jumbo shrimp, butterflied, seasoned and stuffed with our lump crab imperial
Land Entrees
- Chicken Chesapeake$34.99
House marinated grilled chicken breast stuffed with creamy crab imperial with choice of two sides
- Chicken Francaise$22.99
Chicken breast lightly floured, dipped in egg and sauteed in a wine, lemon butter sauce with choice of two sides
- Chicken Marsala$22.99
Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms and basil in a Marsala wine sauce, with choice of two sides
- Chicken Parmigiana$22.99
Hand breaded chicken, pan-fried until crisp, topped with house marinara sauce, finished with melted mozzarella cheese, served wtih choice of two sides
- Lamb Chops$36.99
Full rack of succulent New Zealand lamb grilled to your liking, served with a garlic rosemary sauce and choice of two sides
- Bay & Lamb Chops$51.99
World Famous 8oz Crab Cake, full rack of succulent New Zealand lamb grilled to your liking, served with a garlic rosemary sauce and choice of two sides.
- Grilled Pork Chops$23.99
Two of the most tender chops, rubbed with our Montreal spice rub and grilled to perfection with choice of two sides
- Baby Back Ribs$23.99
A full rack of fall off the bone tender pork ribs smothered in our sweet and tangy Jack Daniels BBQ sauce
- Bay & Turf$51.99
16oz of perfection! Our famous 8oz colossal crab cake served alongside our tender 8oz filet mignon
- Rib Eye$37.99
16oz melt in your mouth steak, cooked to perfection. Served untrimmed to lock in natural flavors and juices
- Filet Mignon$38.99
8oz of the best quality Black Angus filet. This steak will melt in your mouth
- New York Christopher$38.99
Our 8oz New York strip steak topped with a generaous portion of crab imperial
- New York Strip Steak$37.99
14oz strip loin grilled to your liking with choice of two sides
- Yia Yia's Favorite$28.99
4 oz filet mignon with 3 jumbo shrimp grilled with lemon, garlic and herbs with choice of two sides
Platters
- Fish & Chips Pl$16.99
Beer battered cod served with choice of two sides
- Fried Shrimp Platter$19.99
Eight panko breaded jumbo shrimp, fried until golden and crispy, served with choice of two sides
- Fried Oyster Platter$29.99
Six hand made padded oysters fried until golden brown, served with two sides.
- Shrimp Salad Platter$18.99
Creamy shrimp salad served with choice of two sides
- Thanksgiving Turkey Platter$16.99
Homemade, oven roasted and hand-cut turkey breast, served with walnut cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy
- Hot Roast Beef Platter$16.99
Roast beef cooked in au jus, served over white bread with choice of mashed potatoes or fries, complete with gravy
Pastas
- Build your own Pasta$17.99
Pasta the way you want it, served with garlic bread and choice of one side
- Fettuccini Alfredo$18.99
fettuccini pasta tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce finished with parmesan cheese served with garlic bread and one side
- Chicken a la Pappas$24.99
Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed chicken breast and a touch of basil with garlic bread and choice of one side
- Fruitti Di Mare Fra Diablo$31.99
shrimp, tender scallops, and colossal crab meat sauteed in a homemade spicy marinara with red pepper flakes, served with garlic bread and one side
- Linguini & Meatballs$19.99
Homemade marinara, linguini, and meatballs, served with garlic bread and choice of one side
- Penne Louisiana$23.99
Blackened chicken and shrimp, with garlic, onions and mushrooms in a cream sauce with a touch of fresh tomato over penne with garlic bread and choice of one side
- Shrimp a la Pappas$24.99
Tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a creamy rose sauce, finished with sauteed jumbo shrimp and a touch of basil with garlic bread and choice of one side
- Shrimp a la Vodka$24.99
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with prosciutto, spring onions and garlic tossed with a creamy rose sauce with a touch of vodka, served with garlic bread and one side
- Seafood Alfredo$31.99
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich$27.99
Our crab cake served on a fresh brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoe, and french fries
- Seafood Club$27.99
The best of both worlds! Our creamy shrimp salad on the bottom and 4oz of our famous crab cake on top, served club style with lettuce and stomato stacked between three slices of white toast or open faced
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$16.99
Jumbo shrimp seasoned and mixed with celery and mayonnaise
- Blackened Chicken Wrap$13.99
Blackened chicken with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheeses on a flour tortilla spread with creamy ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken SANDWICH$14.99
House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection then tossed in our spicky buffalo sauce and served on a toasted bun
- Buffalo Chicken WRAP$13.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and spread with bleu cheese dressing
- Cheesy Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with a generous helping of our creamy crab dip, finished with shredded cheeses
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Sliced, grilled chicken breast, creamy Caesar dressing and crispy romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Cheesesteak$13.99
Chopped chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
House marinated, chicken breast, grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun
- Cheesesteak$13.99
8oz of sliced rib-eye topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese
- NY Strip Sandwich$22.99
8oz strip steak grilled and served open face on your choice of bread
- Grilled Reuben$13.99
Corned beef or sliced turkey piled high on grilled rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
- Roast Beef Melt$12.99
Thinly sliced Angus Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions and a combination of Swiss and cheddar cheese, served on sliced, buttery, whole wheat toast
- Turkey Club$13.99
Homemade, oven roasted turkey, hand sliced and served club style, stacked on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon
- Turkey Rachel$13.99
- Fried Soft Shell Sandwich$27.99
Burgers
- Beef Burger$11.99
8oz of 100% Angus Beef topped with lettuce and tomato.
- Cheeseburger$12.99
8oz of 100% Angus Beef topped with lettuce and tomato
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
8oz of 100% Angus Beef, choice of cheese, bacon topped with lettuce and tomato
- Cheesy Crab Burger$15.99
Smothered in creamy crab dip and shredded cheeses
- Beyond Burger$14.99
Beyond delicious plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef!
- Bacon-Bleu Burger$13.99
Blackened and topped with crispy bacon strips and bleu cheese crumbles
- BBQ Texas Burger$13.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon strips, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring
- California Burger$15.99
topped with a sunny side up egg, avocado, grilled onion and pepper jack cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.99
Complete with mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Salads
- LG Garden Salad$6.99
A mix of iceberg, romaine and arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and bell peppers
- LG Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine with croutons, parmesan in creamy caesar
- LG Greek Salad$10.99
A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with pepperoncinis, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, hard-boiled eggs & choice of dressing
- Wedge Salad$10.99
A crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with crumbled bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and bleu cheese crumbles
- Small Garden$5.99
- Small Caesar$5.99
- Small Greek$6.99
- Small Wedge$6.99
- Caprese$11.99
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Spring mix with tender grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, tomatoes and shredded cheese
- Lo Mein Ahi Tuna Salad$14.99
Mixed greens tossed with lo mein noodles, julienne peppers, walnuts, onions, carrots with blackened, rare Ahi tuna and sweet-chili cilantro vinaigrette
- Southwestern Salad$12.99
Boneless fried chicken breast served over mixed greens tossed with shredded cheddar jack cheeses, pico de gallo, and crunchy tortillas
Soups
Kids
- Kids Burger$7.99
4oz hamburger served with choice of one side
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.50
4oz cheeseburger served with choice of one side
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.99
Three chicken tenders served with choice of one side
- Kids Fried Shrimp$11.99
4 panko fried shrimp and choice of one side
- Kids Mini Crabcakes$19.99
3 mini crabcakes and choice of one side
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Kids Turkey Platter$10.99
Fresh turkey breast, sliced and covered in gravy. Served with choice of one side
- Kids Mac-n-Cheese$8.99
Homemade cheesy mac-n-cheese served with tortilla chips and one side
- Kids Mac-n-Cheese w/ Chopped Hot Dog$9.99
Homemade cheesy mac-n-cheese w/ a chopped up hot dog served with tortilla chips and one side
- Kids Ribs$10.99
1/2 rack of ribs served with choice of one side
- Kids Hot Dog$8.99
All beef hot dog, served wtih choice of one side
- Kids Pasta with Meatballs$8.99
- Kids Pasta with Meatsauce$8.99
Side pasta served wtih choice of one side
Sides
- Veg 1$3.99
- Veg 2$3.99
- Mashed Potato$3.99
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Jackknife Potato$3.99
- French Fries Large$4.99
- French Fries Small$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Apple Sauce$3.99
- Asparagus$3.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Rice Pilaf$3.99
- Pasta Side$3.99
- Garlic Bread 2 Pieces$3.99
- Side Onion Rings$3.99
- Cucumber Salad$3.99
- 7 Pieces Bacon$3.99
Happy Hour (Late Night)
Appetizers HH
- HH Buffalo Chicken Tenders$9.99
Our traditional chicken tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce
- HH Chicken Tenders$8.99
chicken tenderloins, breaded and fried with your choice of dipping sauce
- HH Crab Dip$15.99
Creamy and delicious! A homemade mixture of baked cheeses and crab meat with Old Bary, served with warm pita bread
- HH Crab Mac & Cheese$14.99
A blend of creamy cheese baked with pasta and lump crab meat, served with tricolor tortilla chips
- HH Crab Pretzel$13.99
A Jumbo braided soft pretzel, smothered in our crab dip with extra crab meat and shredded jack cheeses on top
- HH Fried Calamari$12.99
Lightly dusted in flour and spices, then flash fried with jalapeno rings until golden brown, served with house marinara sauce
- HH Fried Mozzarella$8.99
4 half-moon shaped fried mozzarella with house marinara for dipping
- HH Fried Zucchini Sticks$8.99
Lightly battered zucchini served with a side of our special "Boom-Boom" sauce
- HH Markos Grilled Octopus$16.99
A Pappas family favorite in Greece! Fresh grilled octopus Greek style
- HH Mini Crab Cakes$21.99
Five of our Famous Crab Cakes, just a smaller version of
- HH Nachos$7.99
Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, and a blend of cheeses
- HH Pappas Wings$13.99
Ten of the most plump wings in town, tossed in your choice of Sauce
- HH Pork Potstickers$7.99
Tender pork potstickers werved with a sweet and spicy Tso sauce
- HH Quesadilla$6.99
Shredded cheese with pico de gallo, served with salsa, sour cream & guacamole
- HH Santa Fe Egg Rolls$10.99
Crispy tortillas stuffed with chunks of white meat chicken, beans, corn, and southwester flavors, with a side of Mandarin duck sauce
- HH Seafood Sampler$31.99
(4) Crab balls, fried calamari, (4) sauteed shrimp, and (4) sauteed scallops
- HH Spinach & Cheese Pie$12.99
Spanakopita & Tiropita! Fresh spinach and feta in flaky phyllo and a blend of cheeses in phyllo, both baked until golden brown
- HH Stuffed Mushroom Caps$21.99
Stuffed with crab meat belended with our award winning recipe and baked with imperial sauce
- HH 1 lb. Steamed Shrimp$20.99
Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning.
- HH 1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp$9.99
Featuring Pappas Seafood Co. patented blend of seasoning.
Cocktails HH
- HH Melon Ball$3.00
- HH Sex On The Beach$3.00
- HH Black Raspberry Liquor$3.00
- HH Melon Liquor$3.00
- HH Rail Bourbon$3.00
- HH Rail Brandy$3.00
- HH Rail Gin$3.00
- HH Rail Rum$3.00
- HH Rail Scotch$3.00
- HH Rail Tequila$3.00
- HH Rail Vodka$3.00
- HH Rail Whiskey$3.00
- HH Mule Berry$5.00
- HH Mule Coolcumber$5.00
- HH Mule Grapefruit Crush$5.00
- HH Mule Kentucky$5.00
- HH Mule Mediterranean$5.00
- HH Mule Moscow$5.00
- HH Mule Orange Crush$5.00
Red Glasses HH
White Glasses HH
- HH Atom Chardonnay$5.00
- HH Berringer White Zin$5.00
- HH Caposaldo Moscoto$5.00
- HH Cielo Pinot Grigio$5.00
- HH Guigal Blanc$8.00
- HH High Heaven Riesling$6.00
- HH Jadot Bourgogne Chardonnay$8.00
- HH Joel Gott Sauv Blanc$7.00
- HH Kendall Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay$10.00
- HH Lago Vinho Verde$5.00
- HH Overstone Sauv Blanc$6.00
- HH Protea Chenin Blanc$7.00
- HH Santa' Anna Prosecco$7.00
- HH Tres Chic Rosé$5.00
- HH Wente Chardonnay$7.00