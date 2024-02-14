Pappas Marketplace - Trinity 3294 Redeemer Way
Greek Salads
- Traditional Greek Salad$12.75+
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
- Chopped Greek Salad$12.75+
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
- 1LB Pappas Potato Salad$8.50
Our Special Family Recipe!
- Walnut Chicken Salad$11.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
- Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.95
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
- Cafe Salad W/ Potato Salad$9.95
Appetizers
- Chicken Avgolemono Soup$4.75+
Greek “Chicken soup for the soul”, finished with an egg and lemon liaison.
- Soup of the Day$4.75+
Different soup every month. Refer to specials section to see this month’s creation
- Greek A Dilla$10.25
Chicken, Gyro or pork with feta, cheddar jack, and scallions in a grilled flatbread, served with tzatziki
- Spanakopita$8.95
Two phyllo triangles with spinach, feta and scallions, served with tzatziki
- Feta Bruschetta w/Crostini$7.25
Traditional tomato bruschetta with a Greek twist
- Falafel$9.25
Made with ground chickpeas and Greek spices, served with spicy tzatziki
- Greek Lettuce Wraps$9.95
Chicken, gyro or pork, served with sliced onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and iceberg lettuce shells for wrapping
- Mediterranean Spreads$7.25
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
- Trio of Spreads$14.25
Choose any four of our Mediterranean spreads -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper, or Pesto Hummus, Roasted Garlic Feta, or Tzatziki- Spicy Tzatziki served with pita chips
Flatbreads
- The Greek$12.00
Olive oil, garlic, sliced tomato, scallions, basil, feta and Kalamata olives
- Greek Salad Flatbread$12.00
Potato salad, chopped veggies, feta, scallions and Pappas vinaigrette.
- Spinach & Feta Flatbread$13.00
Fresh baby spinach, artichoke, marinara, feta and fresh mozzarella
- Spartan Chicken Flatbread$13.00
Roasted garlic feta, chicken, artichoke hearts, basil, onions and peppers
Pita Sandwiches
Sandwiches
- Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Chicken breast, portabella mushroom, feta bruschetta and provolone cheese, on a French loaf with garlic herb mayo
- Chicken Salad Melt$9.95
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
- Tampa Cuban$9.95
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
- Steak & Cheese$13.95
Sliced ribeye, provolone, grilled onions & mushrooms on a toasted French loaf with garlic mayo and au jus for dipping
- Mojo Pork$9.95
Cuban style mojo-marinated roast pork and provolone cheese on toasted French loaf with garlic herb mayo and mojo juice for dipping
- Fried Fish$10.50
Crispy fried fish on toasted panini with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce,tomato, onion and garlic mayo
"Pick 2"
- Classic Gyro Combo$12.75
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
- Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo$12.75
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
- Falafel Pita Combo$12.75
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
- Tampa Cuban Sandwich Combo$12.75
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
- Mojo Pork Sandwich Combo$12.75
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
- Mix & Match$12.75
Mix & Match any TWO different items below Includes soft drink or tea
Cafe Entrees
- Pita Platter$15.50
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable
- Greek Rice Bowl$14.50
Rice is your side on this one... tossed with chicken, gyro or pork, grilled tomatoes, peppers and onions, and topped with marinara and crumbled feta, FYI Peppers & Onions already cooked in the rice.
- Traditional Mousaka$14.25
Greek-spiced beef layered with grilled eggplant topped with creamy bechamel and marinara
- Dolmades$13.50
A mix of ground beef, rice, tomato and Greek spices, hand rolled in tender grapevine leaves
- Chicken Spanakopita$14.50
Grilled chicken breast over sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, feta, scallions and fresh mozzarella, topped with marinara or avgolemono sauce
- Oven Roasted Chicken$14.00
Oven-roasted half chicken rubbed with fresh Greek oregano and served with our Greek Style lemon garlic sauce
- Louie's Fish$14.25
Lightly floured and sauteed, topped with your choice of our 'Greek Style
Children's Entrees
- Kids Fried Chicken Breast Tenders$8.50
Served with chips
- Kids Mini Pita$8.50
Chicken, gyro or pork with tzatziki and served with chips
- Kids Pita Pizza$6.95
Topped with fresh tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Kiddie-dillas$6.95
Cheddar Jack in a grilled flatbread. Served with chips
- Kids Mac' N' Cheese$6.95
Made creamy with butter and cheddar jack cheese
Pappas Sides
- Pappas Potato Salad$4.25
- Cafe Salad$5.95
- Greek Fries$5.50
- Greek Potatoes$4.75
- Rice Pilaf$4.25
- Seasonal Vegetable$4.75
- Three Dolmades$5.75
- Single Spanakopita$4.75
- Extra Pita Chips$2.50
- Single Grilled Pita$2.50
- Side of Gyro$5.50
- Side of Chicken$4.75
- Side of Pork$4.75
- Extra Dressing$0.85
- Extra Bread$0.85
- Extra Tzatziki$0.85
- Loaf of Bread$6.00
- Chicken Salad Scoop$6.00
- 8 OZ Tzatziki$6.00
- 8 OZ Roasted Garlic Feta$6.00
- 8 OZ Hummus$6.00