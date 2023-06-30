Pappones Pizzeria - Aston

Main Menu

Starters

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Five hearty tenders with choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch

Buffalo Strips

$9.99

Tenders rossed in our hot sauce celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Chicken Pepita Nuggets

$6.99

7-8 nuggets choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

$7.99

5 pieces baked in a tin

French Fries

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$5.99

with your choice of mozzarella, provolone, or cheddar

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.99

Pappones Super Fries

$8.99

Crinkle cut fries covered with mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese topped with bacon. Ranch dressing for dipping

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

homemade marinara for dipping

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

Homemade marinara for dipping

Broccoli Bites

$4.99

Ranch for dipping

Steak Cut Onion Rings

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Homemade marinara or ranch for dipping

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Homemade marinara for dipping

Garlic Sticks

$4.95

Homemade bread sticks coated with fresh garlic, olive oil & romano cheese. Side of pizza sauce for dipping

Single Garlic Stick

$0.55

Wings

10 Wings

$11.99

Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing with a choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot, honey BBQ

20 Wings

$23.98

Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing with a choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot, honey BBQ

50 Wings

$59.95

Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing with a choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot, honey BBQ

100 Wings

$119.90

Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing with a choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot, honey BBQ

Boneless Wings

$11.99

14-16 pieces

Salads

Aunt Lonnie's Antipasto

$12.99

romaine topped with imported ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, black olives, artichoke, roasted peppers, red cabbage & cherry tomatoes

Tossed Garden Salad

$8.99

mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, carrots, red cabbage & red onion

Caesar Salad

$8.99

fresh romaine tossed with our homemade croutons, romano & gourmet caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$12.99

our tossed salad topped with imported ham, turkey, provolone & hardboiled egg

Pappones Power Salad

$12.99

mixed lettuce, broccoli, pasta, carrot, red cabbage, sunflower seeds & flaked tuna

Mediterranean Salad

$11.99

mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrot, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olive & feta cheese

Fusion Chicken Salad

$12.99

mixed lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, red onion, fried rice noodles & almond slices. Choose grilled or breaded chicken, Oriental sesame dressing is suggested

Side Caesar

$4.75

Side Garden Salad

$4.75

PIZZA

Personal Traditional

$8.99

Personal Half BYO/Half Specialty

$8.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

12in size only topped with sauce & cheese. Toppings extra

Personal Bianca (White)

$8.99

Medium Traditional

$11.99

Medium Half Plain/Half Specialty

$11.99

Medium Bianca

$11.99

Large Traditional

$14.99

Large Half Plain/Half Specialty

$14.99

Large Bianca

$14.99

XL Traditional

$17.99

XL Half Plain/Half Specialty

$17.99

XL Bianca

$17.99

Sicilian (16x16)

$18.99

it is the best thick crust pizza with fresh sauce & mozzarella

Sicilian SPECIAL

$24.99

Pappone's Tomato Pie

$13.99

16x16 thick crust pizza covered with tomato sauce, fresh garlic, basil & a sprinkle of parm cheese

Grandma's Pie

$19.99

16x16 square thin & crunchy crust. With 3 cheeses: fresh mozzarella balls, romano & shredded mozzarella & fresh basil

Personal The Flip-It

$8.50

Medium The Flip-It

$11.50

Large The Flip-It

$14.50

XL The Flip-It

$17.50

Pappones Specialty Pizza

S The Maria

$10.50

S Uncle Charlie's Veggie Pie

$10.99

S Pappone's Special

$11.99

S Aloha

$10.99

S Meat-a-licious

$12.50

S The Cheesesteak Pizza

$11.99

S BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

S buffalo chicken pizza

$11.99

S Chicken chipotle

$11.99

M The Maria

$12.99

M Uncle Charlie's Veggie Pie

$14.99

M Pappone's Special

$16.99

M Aloha

$13.99

M Meat-a-licious

$17.50

M The Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

M BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

M buffalo chicken pizza

$18.99

M Chicken chipotle

$14.99

Lg The Maria

$16.99

Lg Uncle Charlie's Veggie Pie

$17.99

Lg Pappone's Special

$19.99

Lg Aloha

$16.99

Lg Meat-a-licious

$21.99

Lg The Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.99

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Lg buffalo chicken pizza

$18.99

Lg Chicken chipotle

$18.99

XL The Maria

$20.99

XL Uncle Charlie's Veggie Pie

$21.99

XL Pappone's Special

$23.99

XL Aloha

$20.99

XL Meat-a-licious

$25.99

XL The Cheesesteak Pizza

$24.99

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

XL buffalo chicken pizza

$22.99

XL Chicken chipotle

$18.99

Pizza Bianca Specialties

S Roma Bianca

$9.99

S BrocTomatoRicotta

$11.99

S The Vegetarian

$10.99

S Bacon Tomato Ranch

$11.99

S STR

$11.99

S The Teramo

$12.99

S Pollo & Roasted Peppers

$11.99

S Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke

$11.99

S Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

M Roma Bianca

$13.99

M BrocTomatoRicotta

$15.99

M The Vegetarian

$14.99

M Bacon Tomato Ranch

$15.99

M STR

$15.99

M The Teramo

$15.99

M Pollo & Roasted Peppers

$15.99

M Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke

$15.99

Lg Roma Bianca

$16.99

Lg BrocTomatoRicotta

$18.99

Lg The Vegetarian

$17.99

Lg Bacon Tomato Ranch

$18.99

Lg STR

$18.99

Lg The Teramo

$18.99

Lg Pollo & Roasted Peppers

$18.99

Lg Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke

$18.99

XL Roma Bianca

$20.99

XL BrocTomatoRicotta

$22.99

XL The Vegetarian

$21.99

XL Bacon Tomato Ranch

$22.99

XL STR

$22.99

XL The Teramo

$22.99

XL Pollo & Roasted Peppers

$22.99

XL Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke

$22.99

Strombolis

Panzerotti (aka inside out)

$5.99

6in, deep fried stromboli with cheese & sauce. one size (toppings add .95 each)

Rg Plain Stromboli

$10.99

pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese

Rg Cheesesteak Stromboli

$13.99

steak, fried onions, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

Rg Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$13.99

Rg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$13.99

our marinated boneless chicken breast chopped, tangy hot sauce, mozzarella cheese & real bleu cheese

Rg The Italian Stromboli

$13.99

imported ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, sausage, provolone cheese & sauce

Rg Veggie Stromboli

$11.99

spinach, broccoli, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, cheese & sauce

Rg Kitchen Sink Strom

$13.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, meatball, onion, green pepper, cheese & sauce

Lg Plain Stromboli

$14.99

Lg Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.99

Lg Chicken Cheesesteak Stomboli

$16.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$16.99

Lg The Italian Stromboli

$16.99

Lg Veggie Stromboli

$14.99

Lg Kitchen Sink

$16.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.75

mozzarella & ricotta cheese seasoned with fresh garlic & oil

Vegetarian Calzone

$12.99

broccoli, spinach, sliced plum tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, onion with mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Spinach Calzone

$11.95

Broccoli Calzone

$11.95

Create Your Own Calzone

$9.75

customize yours with extras such as meatballs, ham, chicken or sausage, pepperoni, tomatoes, sweet or hot peppers, etc

Hoagies & Grinders

Sm Hog Island Italian

$9.99

Sm Pappone's Supreme Italian

$11.99

Sm Uncle Henry's Sweet Italian

$11.99

Sm Turkey

$9.99

Sm Roast Beef

$10.99

Sm Tuna

$8.99

Sm Ham & Cheese

$8.99