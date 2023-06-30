Pappones Pizzeria - Aston
Main Menu
Starters
Chicken Strips
Five hearty tenders with choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch
Buffalo Strips
Tenders rossed in our hot sauce celery & bleu cheese or ranch
Chicken Pepita Nuggets
7-8 nuggets choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch
Gluten Free Chicken Tenders
5 pieces baked in a tin
French Fries
Cheese Fries
with your choice of mozzarella, provolone, or cheddar
Crinkle Cut Fries
Pappones Super Fries
Crinkle cut fries covered with mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese topped with bacon. Ranch dressing for dipping
Mozzarella Sticks
homemade marinara for dipping
Mac & Cheese Bites
Homemade marinara for dipping
Broccoli Bites
Ranch for dipping
Steak Cut Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
Homemade marinara or ranch for dipping
Breaded Mushrooms
Homemade marinara for dipping
Garlic Sticks
Homemade bread sticks coated with fresh garlic, olive oil & romano cheese. Side of pizza sauce for dipping
Single Garlic Stick
Wings
10 Wings
Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing with a choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot, honey BBQ
20 Wings
Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing with a choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot, honey BBQ
50 Wings
Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing with a choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot, honey BBQ
100 Wings
Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing with a choice of mild, medium, hot, extra hot, honey BBQ
Boneless Wings
14-16 pieces
Salads
Aunt Lonnie's Antipasto
romaine topped with imported ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, black olives, artichoke, roasted peppers, red cabbage & cherry tomatoes
Tossed Garden Salad
mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, carrots, red cabbage & red onion
Caesar Salad
fresh romaine tossed with our homemade croutons, romano & gourmet caesar dressing
Chef Salad
our tossed salad topped with imported ham, turkey, provolone & hardboiled egg
Pappones Power Salad
mixed lettuce, broccoli, pasta, carrot, red cabbage, sunflower seeds & flaked tuna
Mediterranean Salad
mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrot, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olive & feta cheese
Fusion Chicken Salad
mixed lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, red onion, fried rice noodles & almond slices. Choose grilled or breaded chicken, Oriental sesame dressing is suggested
Side Caesar
Side Garden Salad
PIZZA
Personal Traditional
Personal Half BYO/Half Specialty
Gluten Free Pizza
12in size only topped with sauce & cheese. Toppings extra
Personal Bianca (White)
Medium Traditional
Medium Half Plain/Half Specialty
Medium Bianca
Large Traditional
Large Half Plain/Half Specialty
Large Bianca
XL Traditional
XL Half Plain/Half Specialty
XL Bianca
Sicilian (16x16)
it is the best thick crust pizza with fresh sauce & mozzarella
Sicilian SPECIAL
Pappone's Tomato Pie
16x16 thick crust pizza covered with tomato sauce, fresh garlic, basil & a sprinkle of parm cheese
Grandma's Pie
16x16 square thin & crunchy crust. With 3 cheeses: fresh mozzarella balls, romano & shredded mozzarella & fresh basil
Personal The Flip-It
Medium The Flip-It
Large The Flip-It
XL The Flip-It
Pappones Specialty Pizza
S The Maria
S Uncle Charlie's Veggie Pie
S Pappone's Special
S Aloha
S Meat-a-licious
S The Cheesesteak Pizza
S BBQ Chicken Pizza
S buffalo chicken pizza
S Chicken chipotle
M The Maria
M Uncle Charlie's Veggie Pie
M Pappone's Special
M Aloha
M Meat-a-licious
M The Cheesesteak Pizza
M BBQ Chicken Pizza
M buffalo chicken pizza
M Chicken chipotle
Lg The Maria
Lg Uncle Charlie's Veggie Pie
Lg Pappone's Special
Lg Aloha
Lg Meat-a-licious
Lg The Cheesesteak Pizza
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lg buffalo chicken pizza
Lg Chicken chipotle
XL The Maria
XL Uncle Charlie's Veggie Pie
XL Pappone's Special
XL Aloha
XL Meat-a-licious
XL The Cheesesteak Pizza
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
XL buffalo chicken pizza
XL Chicken chipotle
Pizza Bianca Specialties
S Roma Bianca
S BrocTomatoRicotta
S The Vegetarian
S Bacon Tomato Ranch
S STR
S The Teramo
S Pollo & Roasted Peppers
S Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke
S Chicken Bacon Ranch
M Roma Bianca
M BrocTomatoRicotta
M The Vegetarian
M Bacon Tomato Ranch
M STR
M The Teramo
M Pollo & Roasted Peppers
M Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke
Lg Roma Bianca
Lg BrocTomatoRicotta
Lg The Vegetarian
Lg Bacon Tomato Ranch
Lg STR
Lg The Teramo
Lg Pollo & Roasted Peppers
Lg Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke
XL Roma Bianca
XL BrocTomatoRicotta
XL The Vegetarian
XL Bacon Tomato Ranch
XL STR
XL The Teramo
XL Pollo & Roasted Peppers
XL Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke
Strombolis
Panzerotti (aka inside out)
6in, deep fried stromboli with cheese & sauce. one size (toppings add .95 each)
Rg Plain Stromboli
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Rg Cheesesteak Stromboli
steak, fried onions, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
Rg Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Rg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
our marinated boneless chicken breast chopped, tangy hot sauce, mozzarella cheese & real bleu cheese
Rg The Italian Stromboli
imported ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, sausage, provolone cheese & sauce
Rg Veggie Stromboli
spinach, broccoli, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, cheese & sauce
Rg Kitchen Sink Strom
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, meatball, onion, green pepper, cheese & sauce
Lg Plain Stromboli
Lg Cheesesteak Stromboli
Lg Chicken Cheesesteak Stomboli
Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Lg The Italian Stromboli
Lg Veggie Stromboli
Lg Kitchen Sink
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
mozzarella & ricotta cheese seasoned with fresh garlic & oil
Vegetarian Calzone
broccoli, spinach, sliced plum tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, onion with mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Spinach Calzone
Broccoli Calzone
Create Your Own Calzone
customize yours with extras such as meatballs, ham, chicken or sausage, pepperoni, tomatoes, sweet or hot peppers, etc