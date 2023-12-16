Paradise Bakery Aspen
Bakery
Muffins
- Muffin$5.95
Baked fresh all day, our muffins are made from scratch with the finest ingredients. You'll love the square muffin top!
- Mini - Muffin$1.35
A bite-size version of all of our famous muffins!
- Dozen Mini Muffins$13.35
Perfect to share – get an awesome deal by ordering 12 mini muffins!
- 6 Mini Muffins$6.68
Try a few different flavors and get a great deal by ordering 6 mini muffins!
- 6/5 Muffins$29.75
Buy 5 muffins and get the 6th one free!
- Quiche Muffin$1.83Out of stock
Crustless egg muffin loaded with Parmesan, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese! Choose between spinach or ham.
Cookies
- Cookie$3.65
Made right here at Paradise Bakery from scratch with the finest ingredients. We bake them fresh all day long!
- Dozen Cookies$32.00
One dozen of your favorite flavors!
- 8" Cookie Cake$20.58
**2 Hour Advanced Notice** An 8" round cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.
- 12" Cookie Cake$37.55
**2 Hour Advanced Notice** A 12" round cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.
- 6" Heart Cookie Cake$14.60
**2 Hour Advanced Notice** A 6" heart-shaped cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.
- 4/3 Cookies$10.95
Buy 3 cookies and get the 4th one free! **If you'd like more than one of each flavor, please let us know the quantities in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" section below.**
- Commuter Card$2.00
- Gift Box Dozen$34.00
Chippers
- Chipper$0.73
A bite-size version of our famous cookies! Choose between Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Black Diamond, and Sugar.
- 1/2 Dozen Chippers$4.00
Try a few flavors and get a deal by ordering 6 chippers!
- Dozen Chippers$7.30
Perfect to share with friends! Get a great deal by ordering 12 chippers!
- Gift Box Dozen Chippers$9.30
Croissants
- Almond Croissant$1.83Out of stock
- Blueberry Croissant$1.83
- Cherry Croissant$1.83
Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. You'll find cherry pie filling in the center, topped with icing; baked fresh each morning.
- Chocolate Croissant$1.83Out of stock
Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Filled with bitter-sweet chocolate and drizzled with a rich Ghirardelli fudge icing. Baked fresh every morning.
- Ham & Cheddar Croissant$1.83
Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Filled with ham and cheddar cheese and baked fresh each morning.
- Turkey & Swiss Croissant$1.83
Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Stuffed with turkey & Swiss cheese and baked fresh each morning.
- Butter Croissant$1.83
Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter & baked fresh every morning
- Spinach Croissant$1.83
- Cinnamon Roll$1.83
Our delicious, home-made cinnamon roll is the perfect sweet treat!
Bars
- Carrot Cake$7.25
Made with carrots, raisins, pineapple and coconut. Drizzled with a buttermilk glaze and topped with a rich, cream cheese frosting.
- Raspberry Bar$6.75
Short bread crust filled with tart raspberry jam topped with our butter streusel topping.
- Fudge Brownie$7.10
A super-moist brownie with an incredibly rich Ghirardelli chocolate fudge icing
- Cream Cheese Brownie$7.10
Decadent brownie baked with a cream cheese layer & chocolate chips and topped with delicious chocolate cream cheese frosting.
- Lemon Bar$6.75
Pup Cup
Breakfast
Bagels
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Drinks
Espresso
- Americano$4.29+
- Cappuccino$5.29+
Espresso with lots of frothy, steamed milk
- Cortado$3.56+
- Espresso$2.74+
- Latte$5.29+
Espresso with steamed milk and a dollop of foam
- Macchiato$3.52+
- Mocha Latte$5.98+
Ghirardelli chocolate sauce with steamed milk and espresso
- Paradise Latte$5.95+
Our signature latte with raspberry syrup, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce & espresso with steamed milk. Try it iced!
- Flat White$3.48+
Frozen/Blended
Other Beverages
Tea & Chai & Matcha
Gelato Drinks
Gelato
Scoops
- One Scoop$5.95
One scoop of our homemade, Italian-style Ice Cream or Sorbetto made daily. Choose your favorite flavor!
- Two Scoops$7.95
Two scoops of our homemade, Italian-style Ice Cream or Sorbetto made daily. Choose your favorite flavor!
- Pint Gelato$10.70
Enough of our homemade, Italian-style Ice Cream and Sorbettos to take home and share!
- Buy 3 Get 1 Free Pints$32.10
Buy 3 pints of our amazing gelato and get your 4th one free!
Gelato Specials
- Gelato Cookie Sandwich$9.15
Homemade gelato or sorbetto sandwiched between two of our fresh-baked cookies
- Brownie Ala Mode$9.15
A scoop of homemade Gelato or Sorbetto on top of one of our decadent brownies!
- Cookie Ala Mode$8.65
A scoop of our homemade Gelato or Sorbetto on top of one of our delicious cookies!
Catering
Trays
- Muffin Tray$39.90
Serves 12
- Breakfast Tray$55.12
Serves 12 Includes: 1 butter croissant, 1 fruit croissant, 1 chocolate croissant, 2 savory croissant, 1 cinnamon roll, 4 muffins and 2 quiche muffins
- Mini - Muffin Tray$38.22
48 mini muffins assorted
- Small Cookie Tray$31.50
Serves 10-12 Includes: 1 dozen cookies and 1 dozen chippers
- Large Cookie Tray$57.54
Serves 20-25 Includes: 2 dozen cookies and 3 dozen chippers
- Brownie & Chipper Tray$46.30
Serves 20 - 25 Includes: 24 small bites of our bars assorted (fudge brownie, cream cheese brownie, lemon bar and blondie) + 3 dozen chippers assorted