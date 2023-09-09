Paradise Biryani N Grill
Soups
Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken
Kernel sweet corn made with Chicken broth.
Manchow Soup Chicken
Popular in Indo-Chinese cuisine, soup prepared with various vegetables and chicken flavored with relatively generous doses of soy sauce, salt, garlic and chili peppers.
Mulligatawny Soup - Veg
Indian national soup made from lentils, pepper corns and curry powder.
Sweet Corn Soup - Veg
Kernel sweet corn made with vegetable broth.
Manchow Soup Veg
Popular in Indo-Chinese cuisine, soup prepared with various vegetables, flavored with relatively generous doses of soy sauce, salt, garlic and chili peppers.
Veg Appetizers
Veg Samosa
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with fresh potatoes, green peas and freshly ground Indian spices.
Mixed Veg Pakora
Thin sliced vegetables mixed with lentil flour and Indian spices and deep fried.
Veg Cutlet
A combination of mashed potato and green vegetables, is a crisp outside and soft inside Indian vegetable snack.
Szechuan Paneer
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
Gobi Manchurian
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
Cut Mirchi
Another variation of Mirchi Bajji, cut into small pieces, dual fried.
Chilli Paneer
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.
Gobi 65
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.
Baby Corn Manchurian
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
Onion Pakora
Thin sliced onions mixed with lentil flour and Indian spices and deep fried.
Paneer 65
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.
Pepper Mushroom Fry
Marinated mushroom tossed with special BNG chilli sauce and ground peper
Non-Veg Appetizers
Pepper Chicken
Batter fried chicken tossed with onion and finished with ground pepper.
Lamb Fry
Pieces of lamb stir fried with the blend of Indian spices, curry leaves and onions.
Chicken Majestic
Fried chicken tossed in chilli soy sauce
Shrimp Manchurian
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
Paradise Fish Fry
Very crispy boneless fish fried with a touch of exotic spices.
Goat Sukha
Tender goat meat cooked on slow flame with a touch of exotic spices.
Chicken Vepudu
A traditional south Indian food made way with aromatic spices and flavor .It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
Chicken Manchurian
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
Chicken Lollipops
Batter fried chicken wings with a blend of special Paradise spices
Chilli Chicken
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.
Whole Pomfret Fry
Pomfret marinated in Indian spices and deep fried
Chilli Shrimp
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.
Chicken 65
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.
Apollo Fish
Delicious boneless bass fish fried with curry leaves for a mouth watering flavor.
Veg-Curries
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer cooked in mild spices and creamy tomato sauce
Mirchi ka Salan
Jalapenos cooked in peanut sauce, coconut and Indian spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream.
Paradise Dal Fry
Our special dal fry.
Kadai Veg
Assorted seasonal vegetables cooked in a rich gravy.
Kadai Paneer
A perfect combination of Fresh Indian cheese cubes, tomato, onion and capsicum in a rich gravy.
Bagara Baingan
Baby eggplants cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste.
Malai Koftha
Fresh Kofta balls cooked in rich onion and cashew nuts sauce.
Non-Veg Curries
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked in mild spices and Creamy Sauce.
Hyderabad Goat Masala
Succulent pieces of goat in masala sauce.
Mirapakai Mamsam
Goat delite laced with fiery yet delished green chillies.
Dum Ka Gosht
Wonderful meat of goat cooked slowly and infused with traditional Indian spices.
Mirapakaya Kodi
Chicken delite laced with fiery yet delish green chillies.
Dum Ka Murgh
Chicken cooked slowly and infused with traditional Indian spices.
Egg Masala
Boiled Eggs cooked in onion and tomato sauce with traditional Indian curry.
Goat Paya
Goat legs cooked in Paradise spl. spices
Gongura Chicken Curry
A Simple south delicacy, Chicken with Sorreal leaves infused with traditional Indian spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter.
Ginger Chicken Curry
Chicken Cooked in Paradise Spl Masala.
Paradise Shrimp Curry
Hyderabadi Style Shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix.
Fish Pulusu
Hyderabadi Style Fish curry in special Paradise spice mix.
Paradise Chicken Curry
Hyderabadi Style Chicken curry in special Paradise spice mix.
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken cooked in Hot Chettinad gravy
Butter Chicken Masala
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter.
Kadai Chicken
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked with asorted seasonal vegetables cooked in a rich gravy.
Gongura Mutton
A simple south delicacy, Mutton with sorreal leaves infused with traditional Indian Spieces.
Biryanis
Paradise-Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender cubes of lamb, blended with herbs and spices then garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Family Pack-Paradise Boneless Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Family Pack-Paradise Veg Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of vegetables, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.
Paradise Paneer Dum Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of Paneer, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.
Paradise Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Paradise-Egg Dum Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with eggs, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Paradise-Chicken Dum Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Paradise-Veg Dum Biryani
Paradise-Goat Dum Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young goat, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Family Pack-Paradise Goat Dum Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender cubes of goat, blended with herbs and Paradise spl.spices then garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Family Pack-Paradise Chicken Dum
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Paradise Shrimp Biryani
Breads
Desserts
Kulfi
Indian style ice-cream made with milk, carrots, almonds and pistachios.
Double Ka Meetha
Bread Pudding, served with a garnish of pistachio and almonds
Carrot Halwa
Carrot cooked with milk and sugar garnished with nuts
Gulab Jamoon
Dumplings traditionally made of flour & thickened milk, soaked in rose flavoured sugar syrup.
Rasmalai
CHEESECAKE DUMPLING in Malai Sauce served with a garnish of pistachio and almonds.
Sweet Pan
Drinks
Chikoo Shake
Chikoo blended with milk
Sweet Lassi
Yogurt drink blended with Sugar
Tea
Tea Powder boiled with Milk and Sugar
Coffee
Coffee boiled with Milk and Sugar
Irani Chai
Sprite
Diet Coke
Coke
Salt Lassi
Yogurt drink blended with Salt
Thumps Up
Fresh Lime Soda Sweet & Salt
Soda made with lemon juice, sugar and salt
Water
Mango Lassi
Yogurt drink blended with mango
Chass
Yogurt based Spiced Drink
Grill-Veg/Non-Veg
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Marinated chicken with spl Paradise Spices and grilled.
Malai Chicken Kebab
Boneless chicken with a mild creamy flavor.
Lasooni Murgh Kebab
Truly a luscious lip smacking smooth creamy chicken kebabs mildly flavored with cream, herbs and spices, yogurt and grilled to perfection.
Murgh Tangdi
Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection.
Tandoori Whole Chicken
Marinated Whole Chicken in a bright and tangy mixture of lemon, garlic and herbs and then grilled until plump and slightly charred.
Tandoori half chicken
Marinated half Chicken in a bright and tangy mixture of lemon, garlic and herbs and then grilled until plump and slightly charred.
Lamb Chops
Lamb chops marinated and grilled to perfection
Indo-Chinese
Basil Fried Rice- Chicken
Rice flavored with basil paste, onion, soy sauce, and Paradise special spices then stir-fried.
Basil Fried Rice- Veg
Rice flavored with basil paste, onion, soy sauce, and Paradise special spices then stir-fried.
Street Fried Rice
Triple long grain rice, combines hakka noodles, fried rice a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1.
Street Noodles
Simple Chinese noodles with shredded vegetables a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1.
Chilli Garlic Street Noodles
Simple Chinese noodles with Chilli Garlic shredded vegetables a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1.
Hakka Noodles
Stir fried rice noodles with onion, carrot bell peppers