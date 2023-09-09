BUY A BIRYANI GET A RUMALI ROTI AND PARADISE CHICKEN CURRY FREE
BUY A BIRYANI GET A RUMALI ROTI AND PARADISE CHICKEN CURRY FREE
Soups

Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken

$4.99

Kernel sweet corn made with Chicken broth.

Manchow Soup Chicken

$4.99

Popular in Indo-Chinese cuisine, soup prepared with various vegetables and chicken flavored with relatively generous doses of soy sauce, salt, garlic and chili peppers.

Mulligatawny Soup - Veg

$3.99

Indian national soup made from lentils, pepper corns and curry powder.

Sweet Corn Soup - Veg

$3.99

Kernel sweet corn made with vegetable broth.

Manchow Soup Veg

$3.99

Popular in Indo-Chinese cuisine, soup prepared with various vegetables, flavored with relatively generous doses of soy sauce, salt, garlic and chili peppers.

Veg Appetizers

Veg Samosa

$5.99

Crispy fried pastry stuffed with fresh potatoes, green peas and freshly ground Indian spices.

Mixed Veg Pakora

$6.99

Thin sliced vegetables mixed with lentil flour and Indian spices and deep fried.

Veg Cutlet

$10.99Out of stock

A combination of mashed potato and green vegetables, is a crisp outside and soft inside Indian vegetable snack.

Szechuan Paneer

$11.99

A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.

Cut Mirchi

$7.99

Another variation of Mirchi Bajji, cut into small pieces, dual fried.

Chilli Paneer

$11.99

This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.

Gobi 65

$10.99

Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.

Baby Corn Manchurian

$10.99

A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.

Onion Pakora

$6.99

Thin sliced onions mixed with lentil flour and Indian spices and deep fried.

Paneer 65

$11.99

Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.

Pepper Mushroom Fry

$10.99Out of stock

Marinated mushroom tossed with special BNG chilli sauce and ground peper

Non-Veg Appetizers

Pepper Chicken

$13.99

Batter fried chicken tossed with onion and finished with ground pepper.

Lamb Fry

$13.99

Pieces of lamb stir fried with the blend of Indian spices, curry leaves and onions.

Chicken Majestic

$13.99

Fried chicken tossed in chilli soy sauce

Shrimp Manchurian

$12.99

A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.

Paradise Fish Fry

$12.99

Very crispy boneless fish fried with a touch of exotic spices.

Goat Sukha

$14.99

Tender goat meat cooked on slow flame with a touch of exotic spices.

Chicken Vepudu

$12.99

A traditional south Indian food made way with aromatic spices and flavor .It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.

Chicken Manchurian

$12.99

A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.

Chicken Lollipops

$12.99

Batter fried chicken wings with a blend of special Paradise spices

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.

Whole Pomfret Fry

$17.99

Pomfret marinated in Indian spices and deep fried

Chilli Shrimp

$15.99

This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.

Chicken 65

$12.99

Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.

Apollo Fish

$14.99

Delicious boneless bass fish fried with curry leaves for a mouth watering flavor.

Veg-Curries

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.49

Paneer cooked in mild spices and creamy tomato sauce

Mirchi ka Salan

$12.49

Jalapenos cooked in peanut sauce, coconut and Indian spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream.

Paradise Dal Fry

$9.99

Our special dal fry.

Kadai Veg

$5.99

Assorted seasonal vegetables cooked in a rich gravy.

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

A perfect combination of Fresh Indian cheese cubes, tomato, onion and capsicum in a rich gravy.

Bagara Baingan

$12.99

Baby eggplants cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste.

Malai Koftha

$13.99

Fresh Kofta balls cooked in rich onion and cashew nuts sauce.

Non-Veg Curries

Chicken Korma

$13.99

Chicken cooked in mild spices and Creamy Sauce.

Hyderabad Goat Masala

$14.99

Succulent pieces of goat in masala sauce.

Mirapakai Mamsam

$14.99

Goat delite laced with fiery yet delished green chillies.

Dum Ka Gosht

$14.99

Wonderful meat of goat cooked slowly and infused with traditional Indian spices.

Mirapakaya Kodi

$12.99

Chicken delite laced with fiery yet delish green chillies.

Dum Ka Murgh

$12.99

Chicken cooked slowly and infused with traditional Indian spices.

Egg Masala

$11.99

Boiled Eggs cooked in onion and tomato sauce with traditional Indian curry.

Goat Paya

$12.99

Goat legs cooked in Paradise spl. spices

Gongura Chicken Curry

$12.99

A Simple south delicacy, Chicken with Sorreal leaves infused with traditional Indian spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.99

Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter.

Ginger Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chicken Cooked in Paradise Spl Masala.

Paradise Shrimp Curry

$16.99

Hyderabadi Style Shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix.

Fish Pulusu

$15.99

Hyderabadi Style Fish curry in special Paradise spice mix.

Paradise Chicken Curry

$13.99

Hyderabadi Style Chicken curry in special Paradise spice mix.

Chicken Chettinad

$13.99

Chicken cooked in Hot Chettinad gravy

Butter Chicken Masala

$13.99

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter.

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked with asorted seasonal vegetables cooked in a rich gravy.

Gongura Mutton

$18.99

A simple south delicacy, Mutton with sorreal leaves infused with traditional Indian Spieces.

Biryanis

Paradise-Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender cubes of lamb, blended with herbs and spices then garnished eggs, onions and lemon.

Family Pack-Paradise Boneless Chicken Biryani

$29.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.

Family Pack-Paradise Veg Biryani

$29.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of vegetables, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.

Paradise Paneer Dum Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of Paneer, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.

Paradise Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.

Paradise-Egg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Basmati rice cooked with eggs, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.

Paradise-Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.

Paradise-Veg Dum Biryani

$11.99
Paradise-Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young goat, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.

Family Pack-Paradise Goat Dum Biryani

$29.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender cubes of goat, blended with herbs and Paradise spl.spices then garnished eggs, onions and lemon.

Family Pack-Paradise Chicken Dum

$28.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.

Paradise Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Plain Whole Wheat bread baked in the tandoor

Ulta Tawa Roti

$4.99

Thin hand karcheif bread made on a ulta tawa.

Garlic Naan

$3.49
Rumali Roti

$4.99

Thin hand karcheif bread made on a ulta tawa.

Butter Naan

$2.99
Plain Naan

$2.49

Desserts

Kulfi

$4.99

Indian style ice-cream made with milk, carrots, almonds and pistachios.

Double Ka Meetha

$5.99

Bread Pudding, served with a garnish of pistachio and almonds

Carrot Halwa

$4.99

Carrot cooked with milk and sugar garnished with nuts

Gulab Jamoon

$4.99

Dumplings traditionally made of flour & thickened milk, soaked in rose flavoured sugar syrup.

Rasmalai

$5.99

CHEESECAKE DUMPLING in Malai Sauce served with a garnish of pistachio and almonds.

Sweet Pan

$2.99

Drinks

Chikoo Shake

$4.99

Chikoo blended with milk

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Yogurt drink blended with Sugar

Tea

$2.49

Tea Powder boiled with Milk and Sugar

Coffee

$2.99

Coffee boiled with Milk and Sugar

Irani Chai

$2.99
Sprite

$1.99
Diet Coke

$1.99
Coke

$1.99
Salt Lassi

$3.99

Yogurt drink blended with Salt

Thumps Up

$2.99
Fresh Lime Soda Sweet & Salt

$2.99

Soda made with lemon juice, sugar and salt

Water

$1.99
Mango Lassi

$3.99

Yogurt drink blended with mango

Chass

$1.99

Yogurt based Spiced Drink

Grill-Veg/Non-Veg

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Marinated chicken with spl Paradise Spices and grilled.

Malai Chicken Kebab

$12.99

Boneless chicken with a mild creamy flavor.

Lasooni Murgh Kebab

$11.99

Truly a luscious lip smacking smooth creamy chicken kebabs mildly flavored with cream, herbs and spices, yogurt and grilled to perfection.

Murgh Tangdi

$11.99

Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection.

Tandoori Whole Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Marinated Whole Chicken in a bright and tangy mixture of lemon, garlic and herbs and then grilled until plump and slightly charred.

Tandoori half chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Marinated half Chicken in a bright and tangy mixture of lemon, garlic and herbs and then grilled until plump and slightly charred.

Lamb Chops

$19.99Out of stock

Lamb chops marinated and grilled to perfection

Indo-Chinese

Basil Fried Rice- Chicken

$11.99

Rice flavored with basil paste, onion, soy sauce, and Paradise special spices then stir-fried.

Basil Fried Rice- Veg

$10.99

Rice flavored with basil paste, onion, soy sauce, and Paradise special spices then stir-fried.

Street Fried Rice

$11.99

Triple long grain rice, combines hakka noodles, fried rice a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1.

Street Noodles

$11.99

Simple Chinese noodles with shredded vegetables a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1.

Chilli Garlic Street Noodles

$11.99

Simple Chinese noodles with Chilli Garlic shredded vegetables a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1.

Hakka Noodles

$10.99

Stir fried rice noodles with onion, carrot bell peppers

Rice Items

Yogurt Rice

$6.99

Rice mixed with plain yogurt

Jeera Rice

$5.99

Rice cooked with cumin seeds

White Rice Extra

$1.49

Cooked white rice

Specials

Goat Combo

$15.99

Chicken Combo

$12.99

Veg Combo

$11.99

Spl Veg Combo

$10.99