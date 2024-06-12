Paradise Indian Grill - North Liberty 555 Highway 965 Suite E
Food Menu
Soups
- Sweet Corn Soup
Lightly Spiced Soup Made With Sweet Corn, Carrots & Spring Onions.$4.99
- Veg Munchow Soup
Indo-Chinese Soup Made Out Of various Vegetables sauteed with some spices and sauces.$4.99
- Chicken Munchow Soup
Indo-Chinese Soup Made Out Of Various Vegetables & Chicken With your choice of customization of spice from little to hot$4.99
- Mutton Pepper Soup
Indian Style Soup Specially Made With House Special Indian Herbs & Mutton (Goat Bone in).$6.99
Finger / Bar Food
- Fries (Vegan)
Coil Cut Potato Fries In A Fun Shape.$4.99
- Masala Fries (Vegan)
French Fries With An Indian Twist Dipped with Bold & Spicy Sauce.$6.99
- Masala Peanuts$6.99
- Cheese Curds
Full Flavored Cheddar Cheese In A Crispy Potato Breading.$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese wrapped with breading and deep fried served with Ranch / Marinara sauce for dipping.$6.99
- Onion Rings (Vegan)
White Onion cut into rings battered and deep fried for crispiness.$5.99
Tandoor / Grill Items
- Tandoori Chicken
Tender young bone in chicken, marinated with exotic tandoori spices, roasted in Clay oven, served with mint chutney, onion, Lemon on sizzling hot tray covered with veg salad.$14.99
- Chicken Tikka Kebab
Boneless chicken white meat marinated in tikka masala with special herbs and spices cooked on the clay oven, served with mint chutney, onion, lemon on sizzling hot tray covered with veg salad.$14.99
- Chicken Tangdi Kebab
young chicken drumsticks, marinated in yogurt with exotic spices, roasted in Clay oven, served with mint chutney, onion, Lemon on sizzling hot tray with veg salad.$14.99
- Paneer Tikka Kebab
Paneer (Cheese) marinated in tikka masala with vegetables & special herbs and spices cooked on the clay oven, served with mint chutney, onion, lemon on sizzling hot tray covered with veg salad.$13.99
- Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo Whole Tiger Shrimp with tails marinated with various spices and slow cooked in clay Oven , served with mint chutney, onion, Lemon on sizzling hot tray covered with veg salad.$16.99
- Chicken Seekh Kebab
Ground chicken mixed with herbs and spices cooked on skewers cooked on the clay oven, served with mint chutney, onion, Lemon on sizzling hot tray covered with veg salad.$15.99
- Tandoori Platter
A combination of everything: Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Sheesh Kebab and Tandoori Shrimp cooked on the clay oven served with mint chutney, onion, Lemon on sizzling hot tray covered with veg salad.$18.99
- Tandoori Pomfret Fish
Whole Pomfret Fish marinated with various spices and slow cooked in clay Oven , served with mint chutney, onion, Lemon on sizzling hot tray covered with veg salad.$16.99
Veg Appetizers
- Samosa (2)
Fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, such as spiced potatoes, onions, peas and lentils , served with Mint and Tamarind sauce's.$5.99
- Spring Rolls (6)
Five Fried Spring Rolls Containing Shredded Carrots, Cabbage & Vegetables Served With Spring Roll Sauce.$5.99
- Samosa Chat
Lip Smacking Chaat Made With Samosas, Chic Pea Masala topped with sauces. Vegan Style Available , Please mention it in special instruction for online orders.$8.99
- Cut Mirchi (Spicy)
Hot Chilly mixed with Lentil batter deep fried and cut into pieces with your option of onions on top.$5.99
- Onion Pakora
Sliced Onions battered with chickpea flour and deep fried for crunchiness.$7.99
- Mix Veg Pakora
Sliced Onions and Vegetables battered with chickpea flour and deep fried for crunchiness.$8.99
- Cauliflower Wings (Gobi Manchurian)
Fried Cauliflower Florets Tossed In Soya Based Manchurian Sauce$11.99
- Gobi 65
Florets of Cauliflower marinated with House Special 65 Sauce and deep fried.$11.99
- Cauliflower Masakali
Fried Cauliflower Florets tossed in House special Masakali sauce and cashews.$11.99
- Chilli Paneer
Fried Cottage Cheese Stir Fried With Green and Red Peppers, Onions & Special Herbs$12.99
- Paneer Masakali
Fried Cottage Cheese tossed in House special Masakali sauce and cashews.$12.99
- Paneer Manchurian
Fried Cottage Cheese Stir Fried With Sweet Peppers ,Onion and Tossed In Manchurian Sauce.$12.99
- Chilli Baby Corn
Fried Baby corn Fritters Tossed In A Sweet & Sour Gravy Cooked To The Chef's Perfection$11.99
- Baby Corn Masakali
Fried Baby corn Fritters tossed in House special Masakali sauce and cashews.$12.99
- Baby Corn Manchurian
Fried Baby corn Fritters tossed in House special Manchurian sauce.$12.99
Non Veg Appetizers
- Chicken 65
Deep Fried Boneless Chicken Marinated In House Spices$12.99
- Chicken Manchurian
Crispy coated Boneless Chicken Pieces Tossed in Paradise Special Manchurian Sauce.$12.99
- Paradise spl Chicken 65(Andhra Style)
Boneless Chicken(Marinated) Deep Fried and sauté with House Special Sauce in Andhra Style.$13.99
- Chicken Majestic
Chicken Boneless Pieces deep fried and tossed with turmeric, curry leaves, cheese and special spices$12.99
- Chilli Chicken
Stir Fried Chicken With Sweet Pepper, Green Chilies, Onions & Aromatic Indian Herbs$12.99
- Chicken Masakali
Deep fried chicken tossed in House special Masakali sauce with peppers and cashews.$13.99
- Chicken Pepper Fry
Boneless Chicken Pieces Fried and tossed with green chilies, curry leaves, grounded peppers and spices.$12.99
- Chili Fried Fish
Boneless Tilapia, batter fried and doused in a spicy-tangy sauce$14.99
- Chilli Shrimp (Dynamite Shrimp)
Stir Fried Shrimp With Sweet Pepper, Green Chilies, Onions & Aromatic Indian Herbs$15.99
- Chicken Wings
Sauce Up Traditional Wings with your favorite Sauce. Choose your sauce with traditional wings$12.99
Street Style Indian Food
- Veg Noodles
Hakka Noodles fried with Vegetables in Indo-Chinese street style with paradise special sauces .$11.99
- Egg Noodles
Hakka Noodles fried with Vegetables and Egg Indo-Chinese street style with paradise special sauces.$12.99
- Chicken Noodles
Hakka Noodles fried with Vegetables, Egg and Chicken Indo-Chinese street style with paradise special sauces.$13.99
- Veg Fried Rice
Indian Version Of The Ever Popular Chinese Veg Fried Rice With A Restaurant Style$11.99
- Egg Fried RIce
Indian Version Of The Ever Popular Chinese Egg Fried Rice With A Restaurant Style.$12.99
- Chicken Fried rice
Indian Version Of The Ever Popular Chinese Fried Rice With A Restaurant Style.$13.99
- Paradise Special Fried Rice
Paradise Special Indo-Chinese street style fried rice with A Fusion Of Chicken, Shrimp, Egg & Vegetables$15.99
- Special Veg Fried Rice
Paradise Special Indo-Chineese street style fired rice with a mix Of Paneer & Vegetables and paradise special sauces.$13.99
Veg Entrees
- Dal Tadka (Vegan)
Lentils cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic & ground turmeric$11.99
- Chic Peas Curry ( Chana / Chole Masala)
Delicious chickpeas cooked in exotic blend of North Indian spices.$12.99
- Bhindi (Okra) Masala
Okra Sauteed with Onions , Tomatoes tossed with traditional spices.$11.99
- Bagara Baingan (Eggplant) Curry
Baby Eggplant's cooked with our special combination of spices for creamy yummy flavor.$12.99
- Vegetable Chettinad Curry
Vegetable curry, cooked in some peppery authentic Chettinad paste laced with coconut and onions$12.99
- Vegetable Khorma
Mixed Vegetables cooked in authentic House special creamy gravy.$12.99
- Aloo Gobi
Potato, peas & Cauliflower braised with herbs & Ginger.$12.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
Indian cheese(Paneer) cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.$13.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Indian cheese, peppers and onions in a tomato-based creamy curry$13.99
- Mutter Paneer
Indian Cheese Cubes Cooked With Green Peas & Creamy Tomato Gravy.$13.99
- Saag Paneer
Creamed delicately spiced Spinach cooked with Indian Cheese$13.99
- Kadai Paneer
Indian cheese cooked with ginger, green peppers and fresh cilantro.$13.99
- Malai Kofta
Mixed vegetable croquettes. Cooked in a creamy sauce w/ cashews.$13.99
- Saag Kofta
Indian style vegetarian balls cooked in a rich creaming spinach sauce$13.99
Non Veg Entrees
- Butter Chicken
Grilled Chicken From A Clay Oven Cooked In A Buttery Tomato & Onion Sauce$14.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Tikka cooked in creamy onion, peppers and tomato sauce.$14.99
- Coconut Chicken Curry
Boneless Chicken Cooked In House Gravy & Coconut Base In South Indian Style$14.99
- Kadai Chicken
Boneless Chicken Sauced With A Rich Aroma Of Ginger & Tomatoes,$14.99
- Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken & Potatoes Sautéed In Tasty Tangy Sauce.$14.99
- Madurai Chicken Curry
Chicken Cooked with house Special Spices and Masala's In South Indian Style.$14.99
- Andhra Chicken Curry
Chicken Cooked with Indian herbs and masalas with onion and tomato gravy In Andhra Style.$14.99
- Gongura Chicken Curry
Andhra Style Chicken Curry Cooked In Red Sorrel Gongura Leaves.$14.99
- Chicken Chettinad Curry
Chicken Curry Cooked In Peppery Authentic Chettinad Paste Laced With Coconut & Onion$14.99
- Saag Chicken
Chicken Cooked with Creamed Delicately Spiced Spinach.$14.99
- Methi Chicken Curry
Boneless Chicken Cooked In Fresh Fenugreek (Methi) Leaves$14.99
- Madurai Mutton Curry (Goat)
Goat (Bone-In) Cooked with house Special Spices In South Indian Style.$16.99
- Goat Chettinad Curry
Goat (Bone-In) curry, cooked in some peppery authentic Chettinad sauce laced with coconut and onions$16.99
- Andhra Goat curry
Goat (Bone-In) Cooked with Indian herbs and masalas with onion and tomato gravy In Andhra Style.$16.99
- Goat Vindaloo
Goat & Potatoes Sautéed In Tasty Tangy Sauce$16.99
- Gongura Goat Curry
Andhra Style Goat Cubes with Bones Curry Cooked In Red Sorrel Gongura Leaves.$16.99
- Lamb Curry
Lamb Cooked With Authentic Home-Style Curry With Blend Of Spices.$16.99
- Butter Lamb Curry
Lamb Cooked In A Buttery Tomato & Onion Sauce.$16.99
- Lamb Tikka Masala$16.99
- Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb Cooked With Potatoes Sautéed in Tasty Tangy Sauce.$16.99
- Saag Lamb Curry$16.99
- Coconut Lamb Curry
Boneless Lamb Cooked In House Gravy & Coconut Base In South Indian Style$16.99
- Kadai Lamb Curry
Lamb Sauced With A Rich Aroma Of Ginger & Tomato Gravy along with green and red peppers.$16.99
- Madurai Lamb Curry
Boneless Lamb Cooked with house Special Spices In South Indian Style.$16.99
- Andhra Lamb Curry
Lamb with Indian herbs and masalas with onion and tomato gravy In Andhra Style.$16.99
- Gongura Lamb Curry
Andhra Style Lamb Curry Cooked In Red Sorrel Gongura Leaves$16.99
- Lamb Chettinad Curry
Tender Lamb Boneless cubes cooked in peppery authentic Chettinad sauce laced with coconut and onions$16.99
- Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp cooked in creamy onion, peppers and tomato sauce.$16.99
- Methi Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in creamy onion tomato sauce with fresh fenugreek(methi) leaves$16.99
- Fish Tikka Masala
Tilapia Fish Cooked In Creamy Onion & Tomato Sauce$16.99
- Egg Curry
Boiled Eggs Cooked With Onions and Tomato sauce and masala spices.$12.99
Naan Bread
- Plain Naan
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked in tandoor (clay oven)$2.99
- Butter Naan
Fresh baked bread from clay oven with touch of butter$3.99
- Garlic Naan
Teardrop-shaped white bread baked in tandoor (clay oven) with a touch of garlic$3.99
- Cheese Naan
Naan stuffed with mozarella cheese and veggies$4.99
- Sesame Naan
Fresh Baked Bread From Clay Oven With Touch Of Butter & Sesame Seeds$3.99
- Bullet Naan (Spicy)
Flat leavened bread stuffed with freshly chopped green chilies$3.99
- Chilli Garlic Naan (Spicy)$4.49
- Hawaiian Naan
Naan stuffed with cashew nuts, almonds, and dried fruits$4.99
- Onion Kulcha
Flat leavened bread stuffed with finely chopped onion$4.99
- Paneer Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with Indian cheese.$4.99
- Paratha
multi layered flatbread made using wheat flour on the griddle.$1.99
- Tandoori Roti
Flatbread made using whole wheat flour baked in Tandoor(clay oven)$2.99
- Butter Roti
Flatbread made using whole wheat flour baked in Clay oven with touch of butter.$3.49
Biryani's
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron and cooked on low heat. Biryani topped with onions and Cilantro$12.99
- Chicken Dum Biryani
Basmati rice cooked w/ chicken and Indian spices, Hyderabadi Dum style. Our biryanis are topped with onions, lemon.$13.99
- Paradise Special Chicken Biryani(boneless)
Basmati rice cooked w/ Boneless chicken marinated using more than 30 finest Indian spices. Our Biryani's are topped with Onion and Cilantro.$14.99
- Vijayawada Chicken Boneless Biryani
Marinated boneless chicken & Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked in Vijayawada Style.$14.99
- Avakai Chicken Biryani
Marinated boneless chicken & Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with your favorite Avakali Style.$14.99
- Gongura Chicken Biryani
Marinated boneless chicken & Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with your favorite Red Gongura Leaves in Andhra Style.$14.99
- Goat Biryani
Marinated Goat & aromatic Basmati rice cooked Hyderabadi style.$15.99
- Lamb Biryani
Tender Lamb Pieces Cooked with Basmati Rice and finest aroma of various herbs in Big Pot. Served with yogurt sauce , chopped onions and lemon.$15.99
- Shrimp Biryani
Marinated Shrimp Sauted in House Special Sauce mixed with Aromatic Basmati Rice$17.99
- Egg Biryani
Boiled and Deep Fried Egg Sauted in House Special Sauce Cooked with Aromatic Basmati Rice$12.99
- Paneer Biryani
Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with various Indian herbs Mixed with Paneer ( Indian Cheese cubes). Served with yogurt sauce , chopped onions and lemon wedge.$13.99
Dessert
Extras
Kids Menu
Kid Meals
- Cheese Naan + Fries
Fresh naan bread stuffed with cheese$6.99
- Cheese Curds + Fries
Cheese Curds Coated In Seasoned Japanese Panko$6.99
- Chicken Strips + Fries
Breaded chicken Strips and Fries$7.99
- Chicken Tenders + Fries$7.99
- Kids Veg Noodles
Hakka Noodles Prepared in Indian Street style with vegetables.$6.99
- Kids Egg Noodles
Hakka Noodles Prepared in Indian Street style with vegetables and Egg.$7.99
- Kids Chicken Noodles
Hakka Noodles Prepared in Indian Street style with vegetables , Egg and Chicken.$8.99
- Kids Veg Curry Bowl
Your Choice of Veg Curry Served with Plain Basmati Rice or Butter Naan.$8.99
- Kids Non Veg Curry Bowl
Your Choice of Chicken Curry Served with Plain Basmati Rice or Butter Naan.$8.99
Drinks Menu
Drinks
- Mango Lassi
Refreshing yogurt drink with mango$3.99
- Chai Tea
Milky Black Tea Beverage Brewed With Various Indian Spices$2.99
- Paradise Special Coffee
Indian Style Hot Coffee Made with Hot Milk and grounded coffee powder.$2.99
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Pibb Xtra$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Ice Tea$2.99
- Thums Up (Indian Soda)$1.99
- Limca (Indian Soda)$1.99
- Bottled Soda (Coke Products)$2.49
- Water Bottle$0.01