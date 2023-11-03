Paradise On Ice - Pflugerville 1700 grand avenue parkway suite 150
Most Requested
Strawberry
Hurricane
- Bonfire on the beach (Hurricane + Cherry & Strawberry)$5.50+
- Bonfire on the Beach (Hurricane + Cherry)$5.50+
Hurricane & Cherry
- Bonfire on the Beach (Hurricane + Strawberry)$5.50+
Hurricane & Strawberry
- Caught in the Rain (Hurricane + Green Apple)$5.50+
Hurricane & Green Apple
- Sunny Days (Hurricane + Pina Colada)$5.50+
Hurricane & Pina Colada
- Tropical Retreat (Hurricane + Dreamsicle)$5.50+
Hurricane & Dreamsicle
- Girl Scout Cookies (Hurricane + Green Apple & Pineapple)$5.50+
Pina Colada
Long Island
- Night to Remember ( LI + Hurricane)$5.50+
Long Island & Hurricane
- Long Walk on the Beach (LI + Peach)$5.50+
Long Island & Peach
- Sunbather's Delight (LI + Lemonade)$5.50+
Long Island & Lemonade
- Mystic Waterfall (LI + Raspberry)$5.50+
Long Island & Raspberry
- Mystic Waterfall (LI + Blue Raspberry)$5.50+
Long Island & Blue Raspberry
- Tiki Torch (LI + Watermelon Green Apple Chamoy & Tajin)$5.50+
Long Island, Green Apple, Watermelon, Chamoy & Tajin
White Russian
Trouble In Paradise
Sunkissed
Twisted Seaweed
Paradise Favorites
- Jailee's Sandcastle (WR + Banana & Chocolate)$5.50+
- Joshua's Hot Spring (WR + Fireball$)$5.50+
- Jr's Snorkeling Adventure (Blue Hawaiian + Margarita Gold)$5.50+
- Lexy's Moonlight Escapade (Pina & Grape)$5.50+
- Love In A Cup (WR + Bourbon Caramel & Butterscotch)$5.50+
- Mangonada (Mango + Chamoy & Tajin)$5.50+
- Nick's Shipwreck (Hurricane + LI & Green Apple)$5.50+
- The Honeymooner's (WR + Coconut Amberetto & Baileys$)$5.50+
- Whitney's One Piece (Pina + Coconut & Lime)$5.50+
- Candy Apple (WR + Green Apple + Caramel Sauce)$5.50+
- Pink Lagoon (CYO + Cucumber + Watermelon + Lime)$5.50+
- Suicide/Onenightstand (ALL bases layered)$5.50+
Create Your Own
Flights
Flight
Jello Shots/Gummy’s
Jello Shot/Gummy’s
TX Size Jello Shot
Extras
Extras
Floaters
- Amaretto Floater$1.25
- Butterscotch Floater$1.25
- Café Lua Floater$1.25
- Cake Vodka Floater$1.25
- Cinnamon Schnapps Floater$1.25
- Cinnamon Whiskey Floater$1.25
- O'Baileys Floater$1.25
- Peach Vodka Floater$1.25
- Peanut Butter Whiskey$1.75
- Peppermint Schnapps Floater$1.25
- Raspberry Vodka Floater$1.25
- Rum Floater$1.00
- Sour Apple Vodka Floater$1.25
- Spiced Rum Floater$1.25
- Tequila Floater$1.00
- Top Rum Floater$1.25
- Top Tequila Floater$1.25
- Top Tequila Floater (Copy)$1.25
- Top Vodka Floater$1.25
- Vanilla Vodka Floater$1.75
- Vodka Floater$1.00
- Watermelon Vodka Floater$1.25
- Whiskey Floater$1.25
