Paradise Biryani Pointe Tustin 638 El Camino real
APPETIZERS VEG
- CUT MIRCHI$12.99
Another variation of Mirchi Bajji, cut into small pieces, dual fried topped with chopped onion.
- ONION PAKORA$11.99
Onion deep fried with chick pea flour.
- HYDERABADI ONION SAMOSA$11.99
Deep fried with onion and mixed vegetable filling.
- GOBI MANCHURIAN$15.99
A traditional chinese food made Indian way cauliflower florets with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds simply yummylicious.
- GOBI 65$15.99
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime has been favorite to many.
- PANEER 65$15.99
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime has been favorite to many.
- TOFU 65$15.99
Delicious appetizer made with ginger, cayenne pepper and other south Indian spices.
- CHILLY PANEER$15.99
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices and finished in exceptional sauce.
- SZECHUAN PANEER$15.99
A traditional Chinesse food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor.
- VEG SPRING ROLL$9.99
A traditional Chinese food savory snack where a pastry sheet is filled with vegetables.
- PUNJABI SAMOSA$9.99
A traditional &yummy savory filling appetizer that has craving among all age groups.
- DRY BABY CORN MASALA$15.99
Stir fry made in Indian style with spices, herbs, onions, bell peppers.
- CORN VEPUDU$15.99
Kernels corn tossed with onions and south Indian spices.
- MUSHROOM PEPPER FRY (WEEKEND FRI/SAT/SUN SPECIAL ONLY)$15.99
A simple, healthy & delicious South Indian dish made with mushrooms, bell peppers, curry leaves, fresh ground black pepper & fennel seeds.
- VEG MANCHURIAN$15.99
Tasty Indo Chinese dish of fried veggie balls in a spicy, sweet and tangy sauce
- WOK IDLY$15.99
Idly tossed in sautéed onions,cilantro,curryleaves & idly podi.
- IDLY CHILLI$15.99
Tasty & spicy Idly makeover dish made by frying Idly, capsicum, onion in chilli powder & sauce.
- VEG PLATTER$15.99
2 onion samosa, 1 Punjabi samosa, 2 cut-mirci, 1 veg spring roll
APPETIZERS NON VEG
- PARADISE SIGNATURE OMELETTE$12.99
Dish made from beaten eggs and is on chef's special menu items.
- CHILLY CHICKEN$17.99
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, and finished in exceptional sauce.
- CHICKEN MANCHURIAN$17.99
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
- CHICKEN 65$17.99
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime has been favorite to many.
- CHICKEN 555$17.99
This is unique dish made with ginger tossed ina spicy, herby masala.
- PARADISE CHICKEN VEPUDU$17.99
A traditional chicken roast cooked on slow flame with a touch of Paradise spice mix.
- DRUMS OF HEAVEN$18.99
Paradise version of chicken lollipop.
- GOAT SUKHA$18.99
Tender goat meat cooked on slow flame with a touch of exotic spices.
- HOUSE SPECIAL DRY GOAT MUSHROOM$18.99
Tender goat chops, seasoned with mixture of fresh thyme, salt, pepper and mushrooms.
- SWEET SOY SAUCE CHICKEN$17.99
Kids friendly yummy delicious chicken.
- RAYALASEEMA KODI VEPUDU$17.99
Delicious spicy Andhra chicken fry made with a special vepudu masala.
- NATUKODI VEPUDU$17.99
Authentic receipes made with special vepudu spices (Available during weekend)
- LAMB PEPPER FRY$18.99
Kerala style simple delicious lamb fry spiced with black peppercorns. The tender lamb pieces coated with spices and herbs along with coconut oil.
APPETIZERS SEAFOOD
- APOLLO FISH$16.99
Delicious boneless fish with curry leaves for a mouth watering flavor.
- PARADISE FISH VEPUDU$16.99
Very crispy boneless fish fried with a touch of exotic spices.
- CHILLI SHRIMP$16.99
This most popular indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices and finished in exceptional sauce.
- SHRIMP MANCHURIAN$16.99
Atraditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
BREADS
ENTREES VEG
- PARADISE DAL FRY$16.99
Our delicious special dal fry.
- PANEER TIKKA MASALA$17.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream.
- BAGARA BAINGAN$16.99
Baby eggplants cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste.
- MALAI KOFTA$18.99
Fresh kofta balls cooked in rich onion and cashew nuts sauce.
- KADAI PANEER$18.99
A perfect combination of fresh Indian Cheese cubes, tomato, onion & capsicum in rich gravy.
- KADAI VEGETABLE$17.99
Assorted seasonal vegetables cooked in a rich gravy.
- SAAG PANEER$18.99
Saag paneer is a popular Indian vegetarian dish made of spinach & other leafy greens (called saag) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese).
- BHINDI MASALA$16.99
Bhindi Masala is a staple Indian dish made with okra, whole & ground spices, herbs, onions & tomatoes.
- CHANNA MASALA$17.99
Chana masala is a Indian curried dish made with white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.
- PARADISE MUSHROOM CURRY$18.99
It's a delicious Indian curry made with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spices & herbs.
ENTREES NON VEG
- EGG CURRY$15.99
Boiled eggs cooked in onion & tomato sauce with traditional Indian curry.
- PARADISE CHICKEN CURRY$18.99
Hyderabadi style chicken curry in special Paradise spice mix.
- DUM KA MURGH$18.99
Chicken cooked slowly and infused with traditional Indian spices.
- KADAI CHICKEN$18.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked with assorted vegetables in a rich gravy.
- MIRAPAKAI KODI$18.99
Chicken delight laced with fiery yet delished green chillies.
- GONGURA CHICKEN$18.99
A simple south delicacy, chicken with sorrel leaves infused with traditional spices.
- BUTTER CHICKEN$18.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$18.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.
- CHETTINADU CHICKEN$18.99
A very special preparation from chettinadu region.
- SAAG CHICKEN$18.99
A classic Indian dish made with chicken, spinach, spices, and sour cream.
- HYDERABAD GOAT MASALA$19.99
Succulent pieces of goat in masala sauce.
- DUM KA GOSHT$19.99
Wonderful meat of goat cooked slowly and infused with traditional Indian spices
- GONGURA MAMSAM / MUTTON$19.99
A simple South delicacy, Mamsam / Mutton with sorrel leaves infused with spices.
- MIRAPAKAI MAMSAM / MUTTON$19.99
Goat delight laced with fiery yet delished green chillies.
- SAAG GOAT$19.99
A classic Indian dish made with goat, spinach, spices, and sour cream.
- CHICKEN HALEEM$18.99
- NATUKODI KURA CURRY$19.99
Delicious and spicy Andra Chicken curry made with a Guntur chilli spice mix. (WEEKEND SPECIAL FRI/SAT/SUN ONLY)
- CHETTINAD GOAT CURRY$19.99
Chettinad mutton kulambu is a delicious curry made using freshly roasted masala.
- KADAI GOAT CURRY$19.99
Classic recipe from Mughlai cuisine.
- LAMB CHETTINAD CURRY$19.99
Cooked juicy lamb in a spicy curry with masala, tomatoes, and grated coconut.
- LAMB TIKKA MASALA$19.99
Creamy Indian curry with chili powder, garam masala, ground cumin, coriander, etc.
- PARADISE LAMB CURRY$19.99
Authentic Indian lamb curry simmered with fragrant spices, caramelized onions, and Greek yogurt until fork-tender.
ENTREES SEAFOOD
- PARADISE FISH CURRY$18.99
Hyderabadi style fish curry in special Paradise spice mix.
- PARADISE SHRIMP CURRY$18.99
Hyderabadi style shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix.
- CHETTINAD SHRIMP CURRY$18.99
Special dish for shrimp lovers with true Indian flavors.
- SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA$18.99
Delicious way to enjoy your favorite shrimp with warm Indian flavors, that's satisfying & nutritious.
- CHETTINAD FISH CURRY$18.99
Most popular dish of Chettinad Cuisine originated from Chettinad region.
- KADAI FISH CURRY$18.99
Stir fried Fish in chunky tomato curry tempered with coriander and mustard seeds · Marinate Fish with garlic lemon juice & salt.
- BUTTER FISH CURRY$18.99
Enjoy our creamy buttery fish curry.
ENTREES INDO CHINESE
- VEG STREET FRIED RICE$16.99
Long grain rice with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation.
- VEG STREET NOODLES$16.99
Simple Chinese noodles with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation.
- VEG TRIPLE SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE$18.99
Triple schezwan long grain rice comined with noodles, a classic side preparation.
- VEG CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES$16.99
Simple Chinese thin noodles with garlic and shredded vegetables a classic side preparation.
- EGG STREET FRIED RICE$18.99
Long grain rice with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add extra Egg &/or Chicken for nominal price)
- EGG STREET NOODLES$18.99
Simple Chinese noodles with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add extra Egg &/or Chicken for nominal price)
- EGG TRIPLE SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE$20.99
Triple schezwan long grain rice comined with noodles, a classic side preparation. (Add extra Egg &/or Chicken for nominal price)
- EGG CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES$18.99
Simple Chinese thin noodles with garlic and shredded vegetables a classic side preparation. (Add extra Egg &/or Chicken for nominal price)
- CHICKEN STREET FRIED RICE$19.99
Long grain rice with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add extra Egg &/or Chicken for nominal price)
- CHICKEN STREET NOODLES$19.99
Simple Chinese noodles with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add extra Egg &/or Chicken for nominal price)
- CHICKEN TRIPLE SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE$21.99
Triple schezwan long grain rice comined with noodles, a classic side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)
- CHICKEN CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES$19.99
Simple Chinese thin noodles with garlic and shredded vegetables a classic side preparation. (Add extra Egg &/or Chicken for nominal price)
- CHICKEN MANCHURIAN GRAVY$18.99
Delicious and popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy golden tried chicken and a spicy sweet sauce.
- GOBI MANCHURIAN GRAVY$18.99
A tempting combination of deep fried cauliflower florets & a spicy cornflour based thick gravy prepared in traditional Chinese way.
TANDOOR / KABAB / SIZZLER
- MURG TANGADI$18.99
Our spicy tandoori stand apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice & plenty of spcies and grilled to perfection.
- LASONI MURG KEBAB$18.99
Our juicy morsels of chicken marinated in a safron rich garlic based spicy gravy & grilled to to perfection.
- PANEER TIKKA KEBAB$18.99
Our spicy tandoori stand apart. Paneer is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice & plenty of spcies and grilled to perfection.
- WHOLE TANDOORI NATUKODI$20.99
"Indulge in the rich flovors marinated in aromatic spices. (Fri, Sat, Sun) **Preparation time is at lease 30 mins**"
- TANDOOR KI TOKRI$18.99
Mix of Lasoni Murg Kebab, Murg Tangadi, Tandoori Paneer
SIGNATURE BIRYANI'S
- CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$18.99
- GOAT DUM BIRYANI$20.99
- BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$19.99
- EGG DUM BIRYANI$16.99
- VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI$17.99
- PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI$19.99
- PARADISE SHRIMP DUM BIRYANI$18.99
- NATUKODI DUM BIRYANI (WEEKEND FRI/SAT/SUN SPECIAL ONLY)$20.99
- LAMB DUM BIRYANI$21.99
Marinated lamb layered with rice, herbs, and caramelized onions.
- VEG KASHMIRI KOFTA BIRYANI$19.99
Enriched vegetable kofta with rice, dried fruits and Kashmiri spices - this biryani is great for treating special guests to a feast.
BIRYANI'S JUMBO FAMILY PACK
- CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK$46.99
*****Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian)
- BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK$48.99
*****Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian)
- EGG DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK$44.99
**Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria)
- VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK$46.99
**Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria)
- PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK$48.99
**Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria)
BEVERAGES
DESSERTS
- DOUBLE KA MEETHA$7.99
Bread pudding.
- SHAHI KA TUKADA$9.99
ROYAL INDULGENCE made of bread & milk.
- RASMALAI$7.99
- GULAB JAMUN$7.99
- BENGALI RASGULLA$7.99
- SWEET PAN$4.99
- GAJAR KA HALWA$8.99
Traditional gajar ka halwa recipe is made with only carrots, whole (full-fat) milk, ghee and sugar.
- RABDI JALEBI$9.99
Classic Indian treat that's rich, creamy, & perfectly sweet.