Paradise Biryani Pointe
Veg Appetizers
- Veg Samosa$4.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with fresh potatoes, green peas and freshly ground Indian spices.
- Mixed Veg Pakora$4.99
Thin sliced vegetables mixed with lentil flour and Indian spices and deep fried.
- Szechuan Paneer$9.99
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
- Gobi Manchurian$8.99
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
- Cut Mirchi$5.99
Another variation of Mirchi Bajji, cut into small pieces, dual fried.
- Chilli Paneer$9.99
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.
- Gobi 65$8.99
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.
- Baby Corn Manchurian$8.99
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
- Onion Pakora$5.99
Thin sliced onions mixed with lentil flour and Indian spices and deep fried.
- Paneer 65$9.99
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.
- Pepper Mushroom Fry$8.99
Marinated mushroom tossed with special BNG chilli sauce and ground peper
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Pepper Chicken$10.99
Batter fried chicken tossed with onion and finished with ground pepper.
- Lamb Fry$12.99
Pieces of lamb stir fried with the blend of Indian spices, curry leaves and onions.
- Chicken Majestic$10.99
Fried chicken tossed in chilli soy sauce
- Shrimp Manchurian$12.99
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
- Paradise Fish Fry$14.99
Very crispy boneless fish fried with a touch of exotic spices.
- Goat Sukha$14.99
Tender goat meat cooked on slow flame with a touch of exotic spices.
- Chicken Vepudu$10.99
A traditional south Indian food made way with aromatic spices and flavor .It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
- Chicken Manchurian$8.99
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
- Chilli Chicken$11.99
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.
- Whole Pomfret Fry$15.99
Pomfret marinated in Indian spices and deep fried
- Chilli Shrimp$13.99
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce.
- Chicken 65$13.99
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many.
Veg-Curries
- Paneer Butter Masala$11.99
Paneer cooked in mild spices and creamy tomato sauce
- Mirchi ka Salan$10.99
Jalapenos cooked in peanut sauce, coconut and Indian spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$10.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream.
- Paradise Dal Fry$7.99
Our special dal fry.
- Kadai Veg$8.99
Assorted seasonal vegetables cooked in a rich gravy.
- Kadai Paneer$10.99
A perfect combination of Fresh Indian cheese cubes, tomato, onion and capsicum in a rich gravy.
- Bagara Baingan$9.99
Baby eggplants cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste.
- Malai Koftha$10.99
Fresh Kofta balls cooked in rich onion and cashew nuts sauce.
Non-Veg Curries
- Hyderabad Goat Masala$12.99
Succulent pieces of goat in masala sauce.
- Mirapakai Mamsam$12.99
Goat delite laced with fiery yet delished green chillies.
- Mirapakaya Kodi$10.99
Chicken delite laced with fiery yet delish green chillies.
- Egg Masala$9.99
Boiled Eggs cooked in onion and tomato sauce with traditional Indian curry.
- Goat Paya$10.99Out of stock
Goat legs cooked in Paradise spl. spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter.
- Ginger Chicken Curry$9.99
Chicken Cooked in Paradise Spl Masala.
- Paradise Shrimp Curry$13.99
Hyderabadi Style Shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix.
- Fish Pulusu$13.99
Hyderabadi Style Fish curry in special Paradise spice mix.
- Paradise Chicken Curry$13.99
Hyderabadi Style Chicken curry in special Paradise spice mix.
- Chicken Chettinad$12.99
Chicken cooked in Hot Chettinad gravy
- Butter Chicken Masala$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter.
Biryanis
- Paradise Shrimp Biryani$14.99
- Paradise Paneer Dum Biryani$12.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of Paneer, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.
- Paradise Boneless Chicken Biryani$13.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
- Paradise-Egg Dum Biryani$12.99
Basmati rice cooked with eggs, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
- Paradise-Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
- Paradise-Veg Dum Biryani$11.99
- Paradise-Goat Dum Biryani$15.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young goat, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Breads
Desserts
- Double Ka Meetha$5.99
Bread Pudding, served with a garnish of pistachio and almonds
- Carrot Halwa$4.99
Carrot cooked with milk and sugar garnished with nuts
- Gulab Jamoon$4.99
Dumplings traditionally made of flour & thickened milk, soaked in rose flavoured sugar syrup.
- Rasmalai$5.99
CHEESECAKE DUMPLING in Malai Sauce served with a garnish of pistachio and almonds.
Drinks
Grill-Veg/Non-Veg
- Haryali Kabab$12.99Out of stock
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$12.99
Boneless chicken with a mild creamy flavor.
- Lasooni Murgh Kabab$12.99Out of stock
Truly a luscious lip smacking smooth creamy chicken kebabs mildly flavored with cream, herbs and spices, yogurt and grilled to perfection.
- Murgh Tangdi$12.99Out of stock
Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection.
- Tandoori Whole Chicken$18.99
Marinated Whole Chicken in a bright and tangy mixture of lemon, garlic and herbs and then grilled until plump and slightly charred.
- Tandoori half chicken$12.99
Marinated half Chicken in a bright and tangy mixture of lemon, garlic and herbs and then grilled until plump and slightly charred.
Rice Items
Hot Beverages
Family Pack Biryanis
- Family Pack-Paradise Paneer Dum Biryani$27.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of Paneer, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.
- Family Pack-Paradise Boneless Chicken Biryani$28.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
- Family Pack-Paradise Veg Biryani$25.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of vegetables, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.
- Family Pack-Paradise Goat Dum Biryani$30.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender cubes of goat, blended with herbs and Paradise spl.spices then garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
- Family Pack-Paradise Chicken Dum$27.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
- Family Pack Egg Biryani$26.99
Biryani Trays
- Chicken Biryani Small tray$60.00
- Chicken Biryani Medium Tray$90.00
- Chicken Biryani Quarter Tray$40.00
- Chicken Large Deep Tray$120.00
- Goat Quarter Biryani Tray$60.00
- Goat Biryani Small tray$80.00
- Goat Biryani Medium Tray$120.00
- Goat Large Deep Tray$160.00
- Chicken Boneless Quarter Biryani Tray$45.00
- Chicken Boneless Biryani Small tray$65.00
- Chicken Boneless Biryani Medium Tray$100.00
- Chicken Boneless Large Deep Tray$130.00
- Veg Biryani Small Tray$50.00
- Veg Biryani Medium Tray$80.00
- Veg Biryani Large Deep Tray$110.00