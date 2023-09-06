Popular Items

Bowl Lomito

$19.00

Stir-fried beef tenderlion with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & soy sauce, topped with fries

Pollipapas

$14.50

Loaded french fries with chicken chicharrones, huancaina, feta, and cilantro.

Chicharrones De Pollo

$6.00

Food

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders W/ Rice

$8.00
Kids Quesadilla W/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla W/ Rice

$8.00

Salads

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Pan Con Chicharron

$15.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Adobo Sandwich

$15.50

Slow cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce , onions , cilantro in Ciabatta bread

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

$16.00
BBQ Pork Sandwich

$16.00
Brasero Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Catering Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

$16.00Out of stock

Bowls

Bowl Aji chicken

$17.00

Stewed chicken in Peruvian aji Amarillo pepper & cheese sauce with potato, Botija olive & egg

Bowl Adobo

$18.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce

Bowl Lomito

$19.00

Stir-fried beef tenderlion with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & soy sauce, topped with fries

Bowl Veggies Salterado

$14.00

Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries

Arroz Chaufa

$17.00

Peruvian-style fried rice with pork belly

Paradita Ribs

$15.00

Catering Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Anticuchos-Skewers

Peruvian inspired Kart street vendor grilled skewers, marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices. 2 skewers per order, served with grilled Yukon gold potato wedge. Our selections:
Chicken Skewers

$15.00
Pork Belly Skewers

$16.00
Tacos Pork

$10.00
Tacos Adobo

$10.00
Tacos Uno De Cada Uno

$10.00

Empanadas

Aji de Gallina Empanada

$9.00
Empanada de Champinones (Mushrooms)

$10.00
Chorizo Empanada

$10.00

Pollo A La Brasa

Mary’s Organic Rotisserie chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasoning The meal comes with French fries & 2 sauces (Huancaina & Chimichurri)
1\2 Chicken

$19.00

Mary's Organic Rotisserie chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasoning. The meal comes with french fries and Huancaina & Chimichurri sauce.

Whole Pollo

$36.00

Mary's Organic Rotisserie chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasoning. The meal comes with french fries and Huancaina & Chimichurri sauce.

Sides

Yucca Fries

$6.00
Large French Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Side Huancaina sauce

$1.50
Platano Frito

$5.00

Fried plantains with tamarindo sauce

White Rice

$3.75
Side Rocoto Aioli

$1.50
Tacu Tacu

$5.00
Side Coleslaw

$4.00
Pollipapas

$14.50

Loaded french fries with chicken chicharrones, huancaina, feta, and cilantro.

Chicharrones De Pollo

$6.00
Side Veggies

$6.00
Side Green Salad

$3.50

Snacks & Sweets

Alfajores

$4.00

Our famous Peruvian Artisanal cookie… Rich dulce de leche filled shortbread Cookies with powdered sugar

Platano Frito

$5.00

Fried plantains with tamarindo sauce

Quinoa Flan

$8.00

Burritos Criollos

Lomo Saltado Burrito

$16.00

Grass-fed Black Angus beef, Jasmine rice, snow peas, and carrots

Adobo Burrito

$15.50

Free- Range Chicken, Jasmine Rice, snow peas, and carrots

Aji De Gallina Burrito

$17.00

Arroz Chaufa Vegeteriano Burrito

$15.00

Buffet Meal

Paradita Catering Buffet Meal $18.25 per person 20 person minimum Lomo Salteado tray Aji Gallina tray Veggie Salteado tray

Buffet for 20 people

$365.00

Add 1 person

$18.25

45 per person buffet

$45.00

Catering Order

Lomito Al Jugo Full Tray

$200.00

Lomito Al Jugo Half Tray

$100.00

Aji De Gallina Full Tray

$200.00

Aji De Gallina Half Tray

$100.00

Adobo Full Tray

$200.00

Adobo half Tray

$100.00

Pollo A La Braza Full Tray

$120.00

Pollo A La Braza Half Tray

$60.00

Veggie Salteado Full Tray

$140.00

Veggie Salteado Half Tray

$70.00

Quinoa Salad Full Tray

$100.00

Quinoa Salad Half Tray

$50.00

Rice Full Tray

$60.00

Rice Half Tray

$35.00

Full Tray Yuca

$90.00

Yuca Half Tray

$50.00

Full Tray French Fries

$90.00

Half Tray French Fries

$50.00

Agua Fresca Maracuya Pitcher

$25.00

Agua Fresca Chicha Morada Pitcher

$25.00

Alfajoes Tray

$45.00

28 Alfajores

$80.00

Delivery Fee

$50.00

Platano Full Tray

$90.00

Combo Meal

Choose your sandwich, small side & beverage Sandwiches All sandwiches served on Artisanal bread

Pan con Chicharron Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

Pan con Chicharron Sliced roasted pork loin, fried yams, marinated onions in Lime juice & cream de rocoto

Lomo Saltado Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

Lomo Saltado Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes & onions in Pisco-soy Reduction, topped with fries and crema de rocoto

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

Fried Crispy Chicken Crispy chicken marinated in aji Amarillo, lemon & sea salt, cole slaw, Rocoto crema & cilantro

Adobo Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

BBQ BBQ pork, Inka-Cola sauce, potato chips, coleslaw & aji rocoto sweet sauce

Liquor

Liquor & Spirits

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$18.00

Centenario Reposado

$15.00

La Luna Mezcal

$13.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

House Brandy

$12.00

Double

$10.00

Centenario Plata

$13.00

Centenario Añejo

$17.00

Flor De Caña

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Malibu Rum

$14.00

Hendrick's Gin

$14.00

Bermuda Black Rum

$13.00

Wine

Rose

$11.00

Gazela

$10.00

Altamirano Glass

$14.00Out of stock

Altamarino Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Cavalo Barao

$9.00

Cavalo Barao Bottle

$35.00

Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Beer

Cusquena Beer Bottle

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

IPA Lagunitas

$8.00

Anchor San Pancho

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Hard Iced Tea

$6.00

Hazy

$8.00

Trumer Pils

$8.00

Cocktails

Chilcano

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Paradita Punch

$12.00

Peruvian Dancer

$12.00

Perfecto Negroni

$12.00

Pura Vida

$12.00

Cucumber Sour

$12.00

Cuban Lover

$12.00

Guava Cava

$12.00

Pisco Punch

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

The Old Fashioned Way

$12.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$22.00

22℅ OFF MARGARITA

$9.36

N/A beverages

Bottle of Water

$3.50
Coca Cola

$5.00
Sprite

$5.00
Diet Coke

$3.50

Coca Cola Can

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Bundaberg (ginger beer)

$4.00

Guava

$4.00

Agua Fresca-Maracuya

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Agua De Fresa

$3.50Out of stock

Inca Cola

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Chicha Pithcer

$45.00

Agua Fresca-Mango

$4.00

CATERING

SANDWICH BOX (10 orders min)

Pan con chicharron

$18.00

Sliced roasted porkloin, fried yams, marinated onions in lime juice & crema de rocoto.

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes & onions in Pisco-soy reduction, topped with French fries and crema de rocoto.

Fried crispy chicken

$18.00

Crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, lemon & sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro

ENTREE BOX (10 orders min)

Aji de Gallina

$22.00

Stewed chicken in Peruvian aji-amarillo pepper & cheese sauce with potato, Botija olive & egg. Served with rice

Adobo

$22.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder in aderzo & Cusqueña beer sauce. Served with rice

Lomito al Jugo

$22.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & soy sauce, topped with French fries. Served with rice

FAMILY STYLE

Lomito al Jugo ( half tray)

$100.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Lomo saltado sauce, shoestring fries. Serves 5-6

Lomito al Jugo ( full tray)

$200.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Lomo saltado sauce, shoestring fries. Serves 10-12

Adobo (half tray)

$100.00

Snake River pork shoulder slow cooked in Cusqueña beer adobo sauce. Serves 5-6

Adobo (full tray)

$200.00

Snake River pork shoulder slow cooked in Cusqueña beer adobo sauce. Serve 10-12

Aji de gallina (half tray)

$100.00

Chicken breast, shredded, braised in an aji-amarillo sauce, with potato, olives, & cheese. Serve 5-6

Aji de gallina (full tray)

$200.00

Chicken breast, shredded, braised in an aji-amarillo sauce, with potato, olives, & cheese. Serve 10-12

Veggie salteado ( half tray)

$70.00

Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries. Serve 5-6

Veggie salteado (full tray)

$140.00

Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries Serve 10-12

Quinoa salad (half tray)

$50.00

Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, Queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette Serve 5-6

Quinoa salad (full tray)

$100.00

Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, Queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette Serve 10-12

POLLO A LA BRASA MEAL

Pollo a la brasa (full tray)

$90.00

Mary’s Organic Rotisserie Chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasoning with French Fries, Huancaína Sauce and Chimichurri Sauce Serve 6-8

SIDES

Jasmine rice (half tray)

$35.00

Jasmine rice (full tray)

$60.00

Yucca fries (half tray)

$40.00

Yucca fries(full tray)

$80.00

Sweet potato fries (half tray)

$35.00

Sweet potato fries (full tray)

$60.00

Platano fritto (half tray)

$35.00

Platano fritto (full tray)

$60.00

MINI EMPANADAS

Aji de Gallina (10 count)

$45.00

Aji de Gallina (20 count)

$85.00

Champiñones (10 count)

$45.00

Champiñones (20 count)

$85.00

Chorizo (10 count)

$45.00

Chorizo (20 count)

$85.00

MINI ALFAJORES

Mini Alfajores (40 count)

$60.00

Our homemade Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche