Paraiso Rosel Robesonia
Food
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Street Tacos$3.50
Your choice of al pastor, chorizo, campechanos, chicken, or carnitas with onions & cilantro
- Birria Tacos$14.99
Three slow-cooked beef tacos in a corn tortilla with melted cheese, onion, and cilantro on the side, come with consume to dip your authentic Mexican tacos
- Tacos of Fresh Chipotle Chicken$3.50
Served on flour tortilla with chopped iceberg pico de gallo and sour cream
- Tacos of Fresh Chipotle Ground Beef$3.50
Served on flour tortilla with chopped iceberg pico de gallo and sour cream
- 2 Fish Tacos$8.99
Served on flour tortilla with chopped iceberg pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice on the side
- Huaraches$14.99
Steak, al pastor, chorizo or chicken topped with refried beans, a blend of cheese, lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, avocado
- Sopes$5.50
Steak, al pastor, chicken or chorizo topped with refried beans, fresh lettuce, pico and sour cream
- Tostadas De Ceviche$6.00
- Tostadas De Tinga$5.00
- Mexican Corn & Cobb$5.99
- Homemade Empanadas$5.99
Made of your choice of beef, chicken, chorizo, steak
- Birria Burrito and Ramen Noodle soup$17.99
A delicious Birria Burrito filled with mexican cheese and birria , onions and cilantro , comes witha. Ramen Noodle soup on the side. Red and green sauce 😋
Aperitivos
- Fresh Guacamole$11.99
Made with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Filled with chipotle chicken, mixed cheese melted, pico de Gallo, and sour cream on the side
- Mexican Pizza$13.99
Homemade tortilla topped with enchilada mole sauce, your choice of beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, pico the gallo and sour cream
- California Chicken Quesdailla$12.99
Quesadilla with fresh grilled chicken onion & peppers, avocado, pico, mix of cheese and spicy ranch
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.99
With fresh grilled spicy shrimp, onion & peppers, avocado, pico, mix of cheese and spicy ranch
- Steak Quesadilla$12.99
With sautéed onion & peppers, mix cheese, spicy ranch and pico de gallo
- Paraiso Nachos$10.99
Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, Mexican cheese, fresh iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños and sour cream
- Papas Texanas$12.99
Cajun fries topped with mixed cheese, bacon, sour cream and ranch on the side
- Chorizo dip$12.99
Delicious queso Blanco , blend with mexican cheese and mexican spices, home made chorizo , fresh pico de gallo, and Jalapen̈os
Burritos
- Make You Own Burrito$12.99
- Santa Fe Burrito$13.99
12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, steak chorizo, al pastor, carnitas, sautéed onions & peppers, lettuce, fresh pico, avocado and spicy ranch served with rice on the side
- Paraiso Rosel Burrito$16.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, cheese, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo topped with red mole sauce, sirloin steak, mole verde, fresh grilled chicken and shrimp
- Chicken El Grande Burrito$14.99
Filled with chipotle chicken fresh iceberg lettuce, mixed cheese pico de gallo and topped with mole verde, served with rice beans
- Beef El Grande Burrito$15.99
Ground beef, mixed cheese, lettuce, and pico, topped with fresh red mole sauce, served with rice & beans
- Tex-Mex Burrito Chicken$14.99
Grilled burrito filled with meat, cheese, grilled onion & peppers coated with BBQ sauce, served with rice beans
- Tex-Mex Burrito Steak$14.99
Grilled burrito filled with meat, cheese, grilled onion & peppers coated with BBQ sauce, served with rice beans
Fajitas
Mexican Entrées
- Parillada Mix$18.99
Sirloin steak, jumbo shrimp, blackened chicken served over a bed of rice with beans on the side
- Bisteck a Ala Mexicana$18.99
Sirloin steak cooked with Mexican tomato sauce rice and bean on the side with a small salad to make your own tacos
- Mojarra Frita$19.99
Fried whole tilapia topped with shrimp served with fries and salad on the side
- Molcajete Ranchero$23.99
Grilled Mexican cactus with grilled chicken, steak shrimp, chorizo, carnitas, onion & peppers, served with rice, and beans on the side with your choice of tortillas
- Piña Loca Campechana$21.99
Real roasted pineapple topped with a mix of steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and carnitas with rice and beans of the side
- Camarones Ala Dyabla$19.99
Sautéed spicy shrimp with onion & peppers, tomato sauce, rice and beans on the side!!
- Jumbo Shrimp Skewer$17.99
Sautéed with garlic butter and cajun seasoning over a bed of rice and beans on the side
- Cocktail De Camarones$19.99
Shrimp cocktail, mixed with tomato sauce, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado
- Blackened Tilapia$13.99
Topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with rice & broccoli
- Choripollo$17.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese & onion and peppers with chorizo, rice beans
- Enchiladas Rancheras$15.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with mole sauce, and your choice of sautéed fajita meat (chicken, steak, chorizo)
- Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Topped with mole verde, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream and avocado
- Enchiladas Poblanas$15.99
Beef enchiladas topped with red mole sauce, lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream and avocado
- Flautas Chicken$14.99
Fried taquitos topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream and avocado, served with rice & beans
- Flautas Beef$14.99
Fried taquitos topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream, and avocado, served with rice & beans
- Chimichanga Chicken$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with meat and cheese and deep fried topped with homemade sauce, served with rice & beans
- Chimichanga Beef$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with meat and cheese and deep fried topped with homemade sauce, served with rice & beans
- Chilaquiles Paraiso$14.99
Crispy tortilla strips tossed in green mild salsa topped with eggs sunny side up, your choice of meat (chorizo, steak, chicken, adobada ) cheese, sour cream comes with beans and rice on the side
Soup & Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.99
- Taco Salad Beef$14.99
Topped with a blend of cheese, fresh pico de Gallo, and sour cream, served with your choice of dressing
- Taco Salad Chicken$13.99
Topped with a blend of cheese, fresh pico de Gallo, and sour cream, served with your choice of dressing
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$13.99
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla$10.99
Filled with blend of cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and spicy ranch
- Texas Burger$11.99
Hamburger cooked to your desired temperature topped with American cheese, bacon and bbq sauce over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes onions and pickles
- Cheeseburger$10.99
Over a bed of lettuce tomatoes, mayo and pickles
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
Over a bed of lettuce tomatoes, mayo and pickles
- California Cheeseburger$10.99
Sauteed onions and peppers over a bed of lettuce tomatoes, mayo and pickles
- Tender Platter$12.99
With fries