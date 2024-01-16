Paramount Birmingham 200 20th St N.
Food
Snacks
- Alabama Hummus
boiled peanuts, smoked paprika & pita$9.49
- Cheese & Crackers
house pimiento cheese, candied bacon, crudite, pickled onions & sourdough$12.49
- Great Balls of Fire
crispy-fried risotto, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar, scallions & homemade ranch$10.49
- Creamy Olive Dip
chopped olives, chives, garlic, tabasco, pecans & saltines$9.99
- Not'cho Fries
JC’s queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos & spiced crema$10.99
- Wings
10 Wings - ( Pick up to 2 Flavors) barrio hot sauce OR chinese BBQ w/ scallions & crispy noodle OR jamaican jerk w/ mango-habanero sauce OR lemon, rosemary & pecorino OR salt & vinegar w/ honey mustard OR Sweet BBQ w/ Scallions$15.99
- Basket of Fries
w/ rosemary-salt & garlicky mayo$6.99
- Basket of Onion Rings
fresh thyme, beer batter, panko & horsey sauce$6.99
- Basket of Sweet Potato Chips
house made crispy chips$4.99
- Half Hummus$4.99
- Pita Refill
- Toast Refill
- Crackers Refill
- Carrots & Celery$1.00
Salads & Soups
- Cobb Salad
romaine, crispy bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, & red wine vinaigrette$12.49
- Big Greek Salad
mixed greens, roasted chicken, feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini & lemon-oregano vinaigrette$11.99
- Steak & Wedge
romaine, flank steak, roasted tomatoes, croutons & creamy parmesan$13.49
- Tomato Soup Combo
w/ toasted sourdough & mixed greens$11.99
- Half Cobb Salad
romaine, crispy bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, & red wine vinaigrette$7.99
- Greek Salad NO MEAT
mixed greens, feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini & lemon-oregano vinaigrette$9.99
- Wedge Salad NO MEAT
romaine, roasted tomatoes, croutons & creamy parmesan$9.99
- Cup Soup$3.99
- Bowl Soup$6.99
Burgers
- Standard Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, horsey sauce & american cheese$10.49
- El Capitan Burger
bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, mayo & pickled jalapenos$11.75
- Forester Burger
sauteed mushrooms, garlicky mayo, crispy onions & swiss$10.99
- You're my Boy, Blue Burger
blue cheese, caramelized onions & arugula$10.75
- Smokewagon Burger
smoked ham, cheddar, bbq sauce, creamy slaw & crispy jalapenos$11.75
- Southern Burger
pimiento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried pickles & ranch$11.75
- Paramount Burger
2 beef patties, corned beef, fried farm egg, mozzarella & american cheese, crispy smashed risotto ball, pickles, garlicky mayo & barrio hot sauce$16.99
- Plain Burger (5.5oz)$7.49
- Plain Beyond$8.49
Hot Dogs
- Standard Hot Dog
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, horsey sauce & american cheese$9.25
- El Capitan Hot Dog
bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, mayo & pickled jalapenos$10.49
- Forester Hot Dog
sauteed mushrooms, garlicky mayo, crispy onions & swiss$9.75
- You're my Boy, Blue Hot Dog
blue cheese, caramelized onions & arugula$9.49
- Smokewagon Hot Dog
smoked ham, cheddar, bbq sauce, creamy slaw & crispy jalapenos$10.49
- Southern Hot Dog
pimiento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried pickles & ranch$10.49
- Plain Hot Dog (4oz)$4.99
Not Burgers
- Grilled Cheese
cheddar, goat cheese, mozzarella, savory-tomato jam on sourdough$8.49
- The Fun Guy
balsamic mushrooms, tomato, arugula, swiss, garlicky mayo, pecorino in a toasted pita$9.49
- Hot Chicken Sammich
habanero-buttermilk fried chicken, barrio hot sauce, pickles, creamy slaw on a toasted bun$10.99
- The Three Hander
niman ranch corned beef, fries, tomato, jalapenos, creamy slaw, dijonaise, mozzarella on sourdough$12.99
- Imposter
slow roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickled peppers, whole grain mustard sauce on a hoagie roll$11.49
Not Just Kids
- Kids Burger (4oz)$6.49
- Simple Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast & American Cheese$3.99
- 5 Chicken Wings
5 Wings - ( Pick up to 1 Flavors) barrio hot sauce OR chinese BBQ w/ scallions & crispy noodle OR jamaican jerk w/ mango-habanero sauce OR lemon, rosemary & pecorino OR salt & vinegar w/ honey mustard OR Sweet BBQ w/ Scallions$8.49