Skip to Main content
Parcelle 233 E Hennepin Ave
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Parcelle 233 E Hennepin Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Breakfast
Lunch & Dinner
Coffee & Tea
Smoothies
Pastries
Breakfast
Breakfast
Egg Bites
$3.00
Burrito Breakfast
$13.00
Oatmeal
$7.00
Avocado Toast
$10.00
Almond Butter Toast
$9.00
Lunch & Dinner
Lunch Bento
$15.00
Chicken Chimichurri Sandwich
$14.00
Organic Caprese Sandwich
$13.00
Side Vegetable or Salad (Bowl)
$7.50
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
Espresso
$3.75
Americano
$4.00+
Macchiato
$4.25
Cortado
$4.75
Cappuccino
$5.00
Latte
$5.75
Espresso Tonic
$5.00
Drip Coffee
$4.00+
Kyoto Cold Brew
$5.75
Drip Coffee 2
$4.00+
Tea
Matcha Latte
$6.00
Chai Latte
$5.75
Moonlight White
$5.00
Jasmine Green
$5.00
Mao Feng Yellow
$5.00
Big Red Robe Oolong
$5.00
Yunan Hearth Black
$5.00
Matcha Tonic
$5.00
Smoothies
Winter Smoothies
Regulator
$12.50
Spinach, Mango, Vanilla Protein, Lemon, Ginger, Almond Milk
C.R.E.A.M.
$12.00
Mo Muscle Mo Protein
$12.00
Electric Feel
$12.00
The BluePrint
$13.00
Pastries
Zucchini Bread
Zucchini Bread (1 slice)
$4.50
Parcelle 233 E Hennepin Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(612) 875-7345
233 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement