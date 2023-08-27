parfé diem @ Anapurna's Kitchen
OG Banana
OG Banana
The one that started this whole diem thing. Our original "OG" whipped vanilla pudding (made from scratch), layered with homemade vanilla wafer cookies, fresh bananas, and a scrumptious spiced graham cracker crust. It’s like the classic banana pudding you know and love, but nothing like your - grandma's no offense, grandma!
Premium Flavors
PB + G
Brace yourself for a throwback-after-school-snack. Our nutty peanut butter pudding is cozied up with a layer of homemade grape compote and finished off with our signature vanilla wafers. It's your favorite PB&J sandwich, all dolled up in a cup. So, get ready to channel your inner kiddo and say 'Diem! That's Good'."
Hot Chocolate
We're talking seriously whipped decadent Mexican-style chocolate pudding, jazzed up with our signature blend of chili and spices, layered with chocolate wafers and fresh bananas. The unexpected duo of chocolate and spice? Trust us, it's a tastebud tango you didn't know you needed!
Strawberry Cheesecake
Think you've got a handle on your cheesecake cravings? Get ready for a plot twist. Take a delicious dive into this portable wonder that’s ready to roll with you. Layered with whipped cheesecake-flavored pudding, delightful dollops of sweet strawberry compote, and crispy homemade vanilla wafers perfectly paired with our spiced graham cracker crust. Can’t wait to dig in? We totally get it.
Lemon-Blueberry
Featuring our lemon-flavored whipped pudding and vanilla wafer cookies (always made from scratch), topped off with fresh blueberry compote. One bite and you’ll understand why lemons and blueberries are simply made for each other!