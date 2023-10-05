Popular Items

Build a Crepe

$5.00

Traditional Base Crepe

Second Breakfast

$12.00

Onion-infused crepe, scrambled eggs, potato medallions, gruyere cheese, sauteed leeks, roasted red peppers

Great Eggspectations

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Kale, Roma Tomato, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli


Breakfast Crepes

French Toast Crepe

$11.00

Cinnamon Infused Crepe with Eggs, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar and choice of Fruit

Great Eggspectations

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Kale, Roma Tomato, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli

Lumber Jacques

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Gruyere Cheese, Maple Syrup

Second Breakfast

$12.00

Onion-infused crepe, scrambled eggs, potato medallions, gruyere cheese, sauteed leeks, roasted red peppers

Savory Crepes

When you're looking for something more substantial!

Build a Crepe

$5.00

Traditional Base Crepe

Call Me Fishmael

$16.00

A Black Sesame Seed Infused Crepe with Salmon Filet, Asian Slaw, Soybeans, Spicy / Sweet Gochujang Sauce, and Scallions. This item contains several common allergies; soy, gluten, and sesame.

Childish Hambino

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli, Scallions, and a Parmesan Crisp wrapped inside.

Claude Moo-net

$15.00

A Fresh Parsley Infused Crepe with Gruyere Cheese, Steak, Pepper & Onions, and a Fine Herbs Aioli. The Peppers & Onions cannot be separated.

Half Baked

$14.00

Potato Medallions, Bacon, VT Sharp Cheddar, Broccoli, Scallions, Creme Fraiche

I'm the Problem It's Brie

$14.00

Triple Cream Brie, Baked Ham, Asparagus, Tarragon, Spinach

John Gouda-man

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Spinach, Chipotle Aioli

Lilli's

$15.00

Parmesan Infused Crepe with Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Broccoli, Roma Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach

Storming of The Basil

$15.00

Oregano Infused Crepe with Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms, Pesto

The Yam-Wise

$13.00

Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula

Sweet Crepes

Bear Claw Crepe

$10.00

Cinnamon Infused Crepe with Belgian Cookie Butter and Parisian Doughnut Glaze. [Please Note: This crepe cannot be made a gluten allergy due to the cookie butter containing gluten.]

Berrie Antoinette

$10.00

Poppy Seed Infusion with sweet cream cheese spread, wild blueberry preserves from France, a squeeze of lemon + lemon zest.

Butter & Sugar Crepe

$6.00

Choice of Regular or Brown Sugar.

Dulce de Leche Crepe

$8.00

Caramelized milk & sugar spread.

Nutella Crepe

$9.00
Lemon & Sugar Crepe

$6.70

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice with Butter and Sugar.

Ruth Bader Cinnsburg

$8.00

A Cinnamon infused crepe with butter, white sugar and our in-house made doughnut glaze. [This crepe is rolled like a cinnamon bun.]

Stark Chocolate

$9.00

A traditional crepe filled with melted dark chocolate and raspberry puree.

Indigo's Recommendation

$11.00

cinnamon infusion, cookie butter, strawberries and sweet cream cheese frosting

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Petite Sweet Crepes

Sometimes you just want a little something!
Petite Bear Claw

$6.00

Cinnamon Infused Crepe With Cookie Butter, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon and Vanilla Glaze. [Please Note: This crepe cannot be made a gluten allergy due to the cookie butter containing gluten.]

Petite Berrie Antoinette

$6.00

Poppy Seed Infusion with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Blueberry Preserves, Lemon Juice and Lemon Zest.

Petite Butter & Sugar

$4.00
Petite Dulce de Leche

$5.00

Petite Lemon & Sugar

$4.50

Petite Nutella

$5.00

Petite Stark Chocolate

$5.00

In-House Dark Chocolate with Raspberry Puree

Smoothies

Berry App-eeling Smoothie

$8.00

Apple Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Frozen Yogurt

Blueberry Bonanza Smoothie

$8.00

Apple Juice, Blueberries, Bananas, Raspberry Sorbet, Frozen Yogurt

Creamsicle Smoothie

$8.00

Orange Juice, Mango Juice, Frozen Yogurt, Strawberries, Peaches

Health Potion

$8.00

Orange Juice, Bananas, Peaches, Spinach, Honey

Lemongrab

$8.00

Lemonade, Strawberries, Blueberries, Lemon Sorbet.

Mango-Moiselle Smoothie

$8.00

Mango Juice, Strawberries, Peaches, Mango Sorbet

Mr. Peanutbutter Smoothie

$8.00

Peanut Butter, Bananas, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt

Nutella Frozen

$8.00

Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.

Christians Recommendation

$8.00

whole milk, vanilla syrup, strawberries, fro yo and raspberry sorbet

Coffee

Affogato

$4.00

Americano

$2.40

Cafe au Lait

$3.70

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00+

House Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Nutella Latte

$5.00

Jack-O Latte

$5.00

Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Taza Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Teas

Hot Chai Latte

$3.79

Lavender Town Latte

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte

$3.79

Hot Teas

$3.50

That's Nuts

$5.25

Candy Apple Cider

$5.00

Juice & Milk

Whole Milk

$2.49

Skim Milk

$2.49

Almond Milk

$2.79

Oat Milk

$2.79

Soy Milk

$2.79

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Beverages

Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.79

San Pellegrino Glass Bottle

$4.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Yogurt Bowl & Sides

Greek Yogurt w/ Fruit & Granola

$7.00

Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Bananas, Gluten-Free Granola

Coffee Ice Cream Cup

$3.00

Frozen Yogurt Cup

$2.00

Lemon Sorbet Cup

$2.00

Raspberry Sorbet Cup

$2.00

Zapp's New Orleans Kettle Chips

Garden Salad

$7.00

Retail

Big Trouble Bag

$12.00Out of stock

Big Trouble Box (Single Serve)

$10.00

Paris Sticker

$1.00

Nutella Jar Small

$3.00

Takeout Options

Compostable Utensils