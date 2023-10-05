Paris Creperie Coolidge Corner
Breakfast Crepes
French Toast Crepe
Cinnamon Infused Crepe with Eggs, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar and choice of Fruit
Great Eggspectations
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Kale, Roma Tomato, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli
Lumber Jacques
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Gruyere Cheese, Maple Syrup
Second Breakfast
Onion-infused crepe, scrambled eggs, potato medallions, gruyere cheese, sauteed leeks, roasted red peppers
Savory Crepes
Build a Crepe
Traditional Base Crepe
Call Me Fishmael
A Black Sesame Seed Infused Crepe with Salmon Filet, Asian Slaw, Soybeans, Spicy / Sweet Gochujang Sauce, and Scallions. This item contains several common allergies; soy, gluten, and sesame.
Childish Hambino
Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli, Scallions, and a Parmesan Crisp wrapped inside.
Claude Moo-net
A Fresh Parsley Infused Crepe with Gruyere Cheese, Steak, Pepper & Onions, and a Fine Herbs Aioli. The Peppers & Onions cannot be separated.
Half Baked
Potato Medallions, Bacon, VT Sharp Cheddar, Broccoli, Scallions, Creme Fraiche
I'm the Problem It's Brie
Triple Cream Brie, Baked Ham, Asparagus, Tarragon, Spinach
John Gouda-man
Turkey, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Spinach, Chipotle Aioli
Lilli's
Parmesan Infused Crepe with Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Broccoli, Roma Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach
Storming of The Basil
Oregano Infused Crepe with Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms, Pesto
The Yam-Wise
Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula
Sweet Crepes
Bear Claw Crepe
Cinnamon Infused Crepe with Belgian Cookie Butter and Parisian Doughnut Glaze. [Please Note: This crepe cannot be made a gluten allergy due to the cookie butter containing gluten.]
Berrie Antoinette
Poppy Seed Infusion with sweet cream cheese spread, wild blueberry preserves from France, a squeeze of lemon + lemon zest.
Butter & Sugar Crepe
Choice of Regular or Brown Sugar.
Dulce de Leche Crepe
Caramelized milk & sugar spread.
Nutella Crepe
Lemon & Sugar Crepe
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice with Butter and Sugar.
Ruth Bader Cinnsburg
A Cinnamon infused crepe with butter, white sugar and our in-house made doughnut glaze. [This crepe is rolled like a cinnamon bun.]
Stark Chocolate
A traditional crepe filled with melted dark chocolate and raspberry puree.
Indigo's Recommendation
cinnamon infusion, cookie butter, strawberries and sweet cream cheese frosting
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Petite Sweet Crepes
Petite Bear Claw
Cinnamon Infused Crepe With Cookie Butter, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon and Vanilla Glaze. [Please Note: This crepe cannot be made a gluten allergy due to the cookie butter containing gluten.]
Petite Berrie Antoinette
Poppy Seed Infusion with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Blueberry Preserves, Lemon Juice and Lemon Zest.
Petite Butter & Sugar
Petite Dulce de Leche
Petite Lemon & Sugar
Petite Nutella
Petite Stark Chocolate
In-House Dark Chocolate with Raspberry Puree
Smoothies
Berry App-eeling Smoothie
Apple Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Frozen Yogurt
Blueberry Bonanza Smoothie
Apple Juice, Blueberries, Bananas, Raspberry Sorbet, Frozen Yogurt
Creamsicle Smoothie
Orange Juice, Mango Juice, Frozen Yogurt, Strawberries, Peaches
Health Potion
Orange Juice, Bananas, Peaches, Spinach, Honey
Lemongrab
Lemonade, Strawberries, Blueberries, Lemon Sorbet.
Mango-Moiselle Smoothie
Mango Juice, Strawberries, Peaches, Mango Sorbet
Mr. Peanutbutter Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Bananas, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt
Nutella Frozen
Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.
Christians Recommendation
whole milk, vanilla syrup, strawberries, fro yo and raspberry sorbet