Breakfast

Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Buttermilk biscuit served with choice of honey butter or Steen’s butter.

French Biscuit

$4.00

Buttery flakey pastry

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

Buttermilk biscuit served with choice of sausage gravy, smoked sausage and tasso gravy, or country gravy.

Biscuit Two Step

$9.50

One sausage gravy biscuit and one smoked sausage and tasso gravy biscuit.

Biscuit Sandwiches

Acadia

$16.00

Buttermilk biscuit, fried catfish, crawfish etouffee, fried crawfish tails, green onions

Avoyelles

$11.00

Pulled pork, blueberry BBQ sauce , onion rings, coleslaw, pickles.

Bienville

$8.50

Buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey butter.

Caddo

$10.00

Buttermilk biscuit, marinated ribeye steak, onions, peppers, American cheese.

Catahoula

$9.50

Buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken breast, country gravy.

Claiborne

$10.00

Buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, coleslaw, pickles.

De Soto

$9.00

Buttermilk biscuit, Chorizo patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, avocado, salsa, pico de gallo.

Evangeline

$11.00

Buttermilk biscuit, fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon, fried egg, bacon jam.

Franklin

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit, fried catfish, creole mustard aioli, coleslaw, pickles.

Iberia

$11.00

Buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, pickles.

Lafayette

$8.50

Buttermilk biscuit, fried boudin patty, creole mustard aioli.

Saint Mary

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit, fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli.

Vermilion

$6.00

Buttermilk biscuit, Fried egg, american cheese, and choice of sausage patty or bacon.

Breakfast

Avocado and Tomato Benedict

$12.00

tomato, avocado, lemon dressed spring mix, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, green onions

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Multigrain toast, smashed avocados, pico de gallo, fried eggs.

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Croissant, bacon, fried egg, American cheese.

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage crumbles, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, salsa.

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken breast, toasted pecan pepper jelly syrup,honey butter.

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit, ham, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, choice of roasted corn & cheddar grits or breakfast potatoes, green onions.

French Toast

$9.50

2 slices of Brioche french toast, cinnamon powdered sugar, syrup, honey butter.

Granola Bowl

$8.00

Greek yogurt, granola, fresh fruit .

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Red quinoa salad, fried eggs

Southern Tradition

$12.00

2 eggs, bacon or smoked sausage, biscuit, choice of grits or breakfast potatoes.

Waffles

$6.00

Waffle, honey butter, syrup, powdered sugar whipped cream, fresh fruit.

Omelets

California Omelet

$11.00

3 egg omelet, spinach, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, green onions, shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, avocado.

Crawfish Omelet

$16.00

3 egg omelet,crawfish, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, crawfish etouffee, fried crawfish tails, green onions

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.00

3 egg omelet, ham, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Mexican Omelet

$12.00

3 egg omelet, chorizo crumbles, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, salsa, avocado.

Turkey Avocado Omelet

$14.00

egg white omelet, turkey, spinach, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado.

Lunch

Small Plates

Boudin Balls

$11.00

Boudin, pepper jack cheese, creole mustard

Crab Cake

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, creole remoulade aioli.

Crab Remoulade

$17.00

Fried green tomato, creamed spinach, diced tomatoes, jumbo lump crabmeat remoulade, spring mix.

Deja Vu Shrimp

$14.00

Fried shrimp, Deja Vu sauce, spring mix, green onions.

Duck Quesadillas

$14.00

Duck meat, pepper jack cheese, blueberry sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Fried green tomatoes, bacon jam, pimento cheese, remoulade

Entrees

Crawfish Cornbread

$19.00

southern style cornbread,crawfish tails, fire roasted corn, bell peppers, cheese, crawfish etouffee, fried crawfish, green onions.

Crawfish Enchiladas

$19.00

Two crawfish enchiladas, chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, fried crawfish tails, green onions.

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Grilled Ahi tuna, pineapple and mango salsa, roasted corn and cheddar grits, vegetable of the day.

Grits and Grillades

$15.00

Slow roasted pork, house gravy, fire roasted corn and cheddar grits, green onions

Pineapple and Mango Chicken Breast

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, pineapple and mango salsa, vegetables of the day.

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Pan seared shrimp, fire roasted corn and cheddar grits, chipotle cream sauce, green onions.

Handhelds

Ahi Tuna Taco

$12.00

Seared Ahi tuna, cole slaw, pico de gallo, wonton strips, asian sesame sauce, green onions

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.00

Angus beef, bacon jam, cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, onion, pickles, tomato slice, Sweet Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough bun.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Brisket, blueberry BBQ sauce, cole slaw, pickles, fried onion rings, Sweet Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough bun.

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$11.50

Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce,tomatoes, creole mustard aioli, croissant roll.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough bun.

Deja Vu Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Fried Shrimp, cole slaw, deja vu sauce, pico de gallo, green onions

Ham and Turkey Club

$9.50

smoked turkey, ham, provolone cheese, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, pickles, croissant roll.

Parish Burger-

$11.00

Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, tomato, Sweet Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough bun.

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, fried wonton strips, spiced pecans, sesame ginger dressing, Asian sesame sauce

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons.

Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Red quinoa salad with cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, green onions, chickpeas, parsley, red wine vinaigrette.

Seafood Pasta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Cold pasta salad with cavatappi, rotini, shrimp, crawfish, red onions, grapes, red bell peppers tossed in a creamy aioli sauce.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby spinach, strawberries, spiced pecans, bacon crumbles, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic, onion, and bacon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$11.00

iceberg lettuce, Blue cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing.

Sweet Treats

Biscuit Shortcake

$7.00

Buttermilk biscuit, whipped cream, strawberries, blueberries.

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.50
White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

The Big Cinn

$6.00

Beignets

$6.00

Sides

Applewood Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00
Bacon Jam

$3.00
Biscuit

$3.00
Breakfast potatoes

$5.00

Catfish Filet 1 each

$7.00
Croissant

$4.00
Egg

$2.50
French Fries

$5.00
Fresh Fruit

$4.00

GF Biscuit

$6.00

gravy

$2.00
Multigrain toast

$2.00
Onion Rings

$6.00
Quinoa Side

$4.00
Roasted corn and cheddar grits

$4.00
Sausage Patties

$5.00

Side Egg White

$3.50

Side of Chicken

$5.00
Smoked sausage

$6.00
Spring Mix

$3.00
Sweet potato fries

$6.00

Vegetable of the day

$4.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Buttermilk fried chicken strips, fries

Kid French Toast

$6.00

French toast, syrup, honey butter, bacon, fresh fruit

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Brioche bread,American cheese, fries.

Kids Breakfast Plate

$6.00

1 egg, grits, bacon,fresh fruit

Kid Pancake

$6.00

pancake, honey butter, syrup, bacon, fresh fruit

Kid Waffles

$6.00

2 triangle waffles, honey butter, syrup, bacon, fresh fruit

Gluten Free

Breakfast GF

GF Avocado and Tomato Benedict

$12.00

tomato, avocado, lemon dressed spring mix, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, green onions

GF Biscuit

$6.00
GF California Omelet

$11.00

3 egg omelet, spinach, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, green onions, shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, avocado.

GF Granola Bowl

$8.00

Greek yogurt, granola, fresh fruit .

GF Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.00

3 egg omelet, ham, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese

GF Mexican Omelet

$12.00

3 egg omelet, chorizo crumbles, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, salsa, avocado.

GF Pancakes

$9.00

Double stack with honey butter, syrup, powdered sugar whipped cream, fresh fruit.

GF Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Red quinoa salad, fried eggs

GF Southern Tradition

$12.00

2 eggs, bacon or smoked sausage, biscuit, choice of grits or breakfast potatoes.

GF Turkey Avocado Omelet

$14.00

egg white omelet, turkey, spinach, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado.

GF Waffles

$8.00

Waffle, honey butter, syrup, powdered sugar whipped cream, fresh fruit.

Salads GF

GF Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, fried wonton strips, spiced pecans, sesame ginger dressing, Asian sesame sauce

GF Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons.

GF Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Red quinoa salad with cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, green onions, chickpeas, parsley, red wine vinaigrette.

GF Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby spinach, strawberries, spiced pecans, bacon crumbles, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic, onion, and bacon vinaigrette

GF Wedge Salad

$11.00

iceberg lettuce, Blue cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing.

Entrees GF

GF Grilled Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Grilled Ahi tuna, pineapple and mango salsa, roasted corn and cheddar grits, vegetable of the day.

GF Pineapple and Mango Chicken Breast

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, pineapple and mango salsa, vegetables of the day.

Sides GF

Applewood Bacon

$3.00
Bacon Jam

$3.00

GF Biscuit

$6.00
Breakfast potatoes

$5.00
Egg

$2.50
French Fries

$5.00
Fresh Fruit

$4.00
Quinoa Side

$4.00
Roasted corn and cheddar grits

$4.00
Sausage Patties

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00
Smoked sausage

$6.00
Spring Mix

$3.00
Sweet potato fries

$6.00

Vegetable of the day

$4.00

Retail

Logo Cups

Small logo cup

$15.00

Large Logo Cup

$30.00