Parish Biscuit Company Lafayette
Breakfast
Biscuits
Buttermilk Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit served with choice of honey butter or Steen’s butter.
French Biscuit
Buttery flakey pastry
Biscuit and Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit served with choice of sausage gravy, smoked sausage and tasso gravy, or country gravy.
Biscuit Two Step
One sausage gravy biscuit and one smoked sausage and tasso gravy biscuit.
Biscuit Sandwiches
Acadia
Buttermilk biscuit, fried catfish, crawfish etouffee, fried crawfish tails, green onions
Avoyelles
Pulled pork, blueberry BBQ sauce , onion rings, coleslaw, pickles.
Bienville
Buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey butter.
Caddo
Buttermilk biscuit, marinated ribeye steak, onions, peppers, American cheese.
Catahoula
Buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken breast, country gravy.
Claiborne
Buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, coleslaw, pickles.
De Soto
Buttermilk biscuit, Chorizo patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, avocado, salsa, pico de gallo.
Evangeline
Buttermilk biscuit, fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon, fried egg, bacon jam.
Franklin
Buttermilk biscuit, fried catfish, creole mustard aioli, coleslaw, pickles.
Iberia
Buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, pickles.
Lafayette
Buttermilk biscuit, fried boudin patty, creole mustard aioli.
Saint Mary
Buttermilk biscuit, fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli.
Vermilion
Buttermilk biscuit, Fried egg, american cheese, and choice of sausage patty or bacon.
Breakfast
Avocado and Tomato Benedict
tomato, avocado, lemon dressed spring mix, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, green onions
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast, smashed avocados, pico de gallo, fried eggs.
Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant, bacon, fried egg, American cheese.
Breakfast Tacos
Flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage crumbles, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, salsa.
Chicken and Waffles
Belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken breast, toasted pecan pepper jelly syrup,honey butter.
Eggs Benedict
Buttermilk biscuit, ham, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, choice of roasted corn & cheddar grits or breakfast potatoes, green onions.
French Toast
2 slices of Brioche french toast, cinnamon powdered sugar, syrup, honey butter.
Granola Bowl
Greek yogurt, granola, fresh fruit .
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Red quinoa salad, fried eggs
Southern Tradition
2 eggs, bacon or smoked sausage, biscuit, choice of grits or breakfast potatoes.
Waffles
Waffle, honey butter, syrup, powdered sugar whipped cream, fresh fruit.
Omelets
California Omelet
3 egg omelet, spinach, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, green onions, shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, avocado.
Crawfish Omelet
3 egg omelet,crawfish, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, crawfish etouffee, fried crawfish tails, green onions
Ham and Cheese Omelet
3 egg omelet, ham, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Mexican Omelet
3 egg omelet, chorizo crumbles, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, salsa, avocado.
Turkey Avocado Omelet
egg white omelet, turkey, spinach, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado.
Lunch
Small Plates
Boudin Balls
Boudin, pepper jack cheese, creole mustard
Crab Cake
Jumbo lump crab cake, creole remoulade aioli.
Crab Remoulade
Fried green tomato, creamed spinach, diced tomatoes, jumbo lump crabmeat remoulade, spring mix.
Deja Vu Shrimp
Fried shrimp, Deja Vu sauce, spring mix, green onions.
Duck Quesadillas
Duck meat, pepper jack cheese, blueberry sauce.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes, bacon jam, pimento cheese, remoulade
Entrees
Crawfish Cornbread
southern style cornbread,crawfish tails, fire roasted corn, bell peppers, cheese, crawfish etouffee, fried crawfish, green onions.
Crawfish Enchiladas
Two crawfish enchiladas, chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, fried crawfish tails, green onions.
Grilled Ahi Tuna
Grilled Ahi tuna, pineapple and mango salsa, roasted corn and cheddar grits, vegetable of the day.
Grits and Grillades
Slow roasted pork, house gravy, fire roasted corn and cheddar grits, green onions
Pineapple and Mango Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast, pineapple and mango salsa, vegetables of the day.
Shrimp and Grits
Pan seared shrimp, fire roasted corn and cheddar grits, chipotle cream sauce, green onions.
Handhelds
Ahi Tuna Taco
Seared Ahi tuna, cole slaw, pico de gallo, wonton strips, asian sesame sauce, green onions
Bacon Jam Burger
Angus beef, bacon jam, cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, onion, pickles, tomato slice, Sweet Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough bun.
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket, blueberry BBQ sauce, cole slaw, pickles, fried onion rings, Sweet Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough bun.
Chicken Bacon Avocado
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce,tomatoes, creole mustard aioli, croissant roll.
Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough bun.
Deja Vu Shrimp Taco
Fried Shrimp, cole slaw, deja vu sauce, pico de gallo, green onions
Ham and Turkey Club
smoked turkey, ham, provolone cheese, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, pickles, croissant roll.
Parish Burger-
Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, tomato, Sweet Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough bun.
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared Ahi Tuna, spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, fried wonton strips, spiced pecans, sesame ginger dressing, Asian sesame sauce
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons.
Quinoa Salad
Red quinoa salad with cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, green onions, chickpeas, parsley, red wine vinaigrette.
Seafood Pasta Salad
Cold pasta salad with cavatappi, rotini, shrimp, crawfish, red onions, grapes, red bell peppers tossed in a creamy aioli sauce.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, spiced pecans, bacon crumbles, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic, onion, and bacon vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
iceberg lettuce, Blue cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing.
Sides
Applewood Bacon
Avocado
Bacon Jam
Biscuit
Breakfast potatoes
Catfish Filet 1 each
Croissant
Egg
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
GF Biscuit
gravy
Multigrain toast
Onion Rings
Quinoa Side
Roasted corn and cheddar grits
Sausage Patties
Side Egg White
Side of Chicken
Smoked sausage
Spring Mix
Sweet potato fries
Vegetable of the day
Kids
Chicken Strips
Buttermilk fried chicken strips, fries
Kid French Toast
French toast, syrup, honey butter, bacon, fresh fruit
Grilled Cheese
Brioche bread,American cheese, fries.
Kids Breakfast Plate
1 egg, grits, bacon,fresh fruit
Kid Pancake
pancake, honey butter, syrup, bacon, fresh fruit
Kid Waffles
2 triangle waffles, honey butter, syrup, bacon, fresh fruit
Gluten Free
Breakfast GF
GF Avocado and Tomato Benedict
tomato, avocado, lemon dressed spring mix, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, green onions
GF Biscuit
GF California Omelet
3 egg omelet, spinach, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, green onions, shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, avocado.
GF Granola Bowl
Greek yogurt, granola, fresh fruit .
GF Ham and Cheese Omelet
3 egg omelet, ham, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese
GF Mexican Omelet
3 egg omelet, chorizo crumbles, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, salsa, avocado.
GF Pancakes
Double stack with honey butter, syrup, powdered sugar whipped cream, fresh fruit.
GF Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Red quinoa salad, fried eggs
GF Southern Tradition
2 eggs, bacon or smoked sausage, biscuit, choice of grits or breakfast potatoes.
GF Turkey Avocado Omelet
egg white omelet, turkey, spinach, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado.
GF Waffles
Waffle, honey butter, syrup, powdered sugar whipped cream, fresh fruit.
Salads GF
GF Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared Ahi Tuna, spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, fried wonton strips, spiced pecans, sesame ginger dressing, Asian sesame sauce
GF Caesar
Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons.
GF Quinoa Salad
Red quinoa salad with cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, green onions, chickpeas, parsley, red wine vinaigrette.
GF Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, spiced pecans, bacon crumbles, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic, onion, and bacon vinaigrette
GF Wedge Salad
iceberg lettuce, Blue cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing.