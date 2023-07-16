PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE BOYNTON
Appetizers & Small Bites
Salads & Vegetarian Items
Sandwiches
Reg Pork Sandwich
$10.00
Large Pork Sandwich
$12.00
Georgia Pig Sandwich
$11.50
Reg Beef Sandwich
$14.00
Large Beef Sandwich
$16.00
The King
$15.00
DemPublican Sandwich
$15.00
Adam & Eve Sandwich
$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.50
Burger
$12.00
Cheeseburger
$13.00
Dean's Way Burger
$14.00
Topped with American cheese, bacon, grilled onions and finished with a smear of Stupidaise.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.50
Catfish Sandwich
$14.00
BLT Sandwich
$10.50
Zac-N-Cheese Sandwich
$13.00
Porknado Sandwich
$13.00
BBQ Dinners
Full Rack Baby
$25.00
1/2 Rack Baby
$16.00
Full Spare Ribs
$24.00
1/2 Spare Ribs
$16.00
Rib Combo
$23.50
Rib +1 Combo
$21.00
Rib +2 Combo
$25.00
Rib/Shrimp Combo
$23.00
Pork Platter
$14.00
Porcamari Platter
$14.00
Beef Platter
$20.00
1/2 & 1/2 Platter
$20.00
Funny Bonz - Regular
$12.00
Funny Bonz-Large
$15.00
Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo
$12.00
Chicken
Kids
Sides / Retail / Extras
Side
$3.75
Pint
$8.00
Quart
$12.00
Gallon
$38.00
1pc Cornbread
$1.25
Side Cornbread
$3.75
Side Garlic Toast
$3.75
1pc Garlic Toast
$1.25
Extra Meat
Regular Bun
$0.60
Large Bun
$0.75
Jar of Hotties
$6.00
Bot Sauce
$5.00
Side Tomatoes
$2.50
1/2 Pint Chicken Salad
$8.00
Pint Chicken Salad
$13.00
Extra Dressing
$0.60
Cup of Hotties
$1.50
Desserts
Buttermilk Cake
$6.00
Peanut Butter Pie
$6.00
Keylime Pie
$6.00
Whole Buttermilk Cake
$20.00
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
$18.00
Whole Keylime Pie
$20.00
Forks
Buttermilk Cake (Take Out)
$6.00
Peanut Butter Pie (Take Out)
$6.00
Keylime Pie (Take Out)
$6.00
Whole Buttermilk Cake (Take Out)
$20.00
Whole Peanut Butter Pie (Take Out)
$18.00
Whole Keylime Pie (Take Out)
$20.00
Meat Only
Full Baby Rack Mo
$23.00
Full Spare Ribs Mo
$23.00
1/2 Rack Baby Mo
$14.00
1/2 Spare Ribs Mo
$14.00
1 lb Pork Mo
$18.00
1 lb Beef Mo
$32.00
1/2 lb Pork Mo
$10.00
1/2 lb Beef Mo
$18.00
Half BBQ Chicken Mo
$10.00
8pc BBQ Chic Mo
$15.00
16pc BBQ Chicken MO
$26.00
8pc Fried Chicken Mo
$15.00
4 PC Fried Chic MO
$10.00
16pc Fried Chicken Mo
$27.00
Shrimp Skewer Mo
$8.00
Extra Meat
Beverages
