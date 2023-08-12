Food

appetizer

Basket of garlic bread

$6.00+

crispy fried garden vegetables

$15.00

panko crusted garden vegetables, parmesan, fresh herbs, house-made marinara

park place crab cakes

$19.00

pan fried snow crab cakes, cajun remoulade, fire roasted corn salsa, cilatro & lime

fire roasted street corn salsa

$13.00

fire roasted corn, red peppers, tomatoes, queso fresco, cilantro, fresh lime, chipotle crema, house-made salsa rojo with house fried tortilla chips

gorgonzola bread

$14.00

salads

garden salad

$12.00

carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, house-made croutons, and mixed greens

mediterranean

$12.00+

fettuccine, feta cheese, local walnuts, carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, mixed greens

bay shrimp

$18.00

wild bayshrimp, avocado, hard boiled egg, lemon, sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, mixed greens

caesar salad

$10.00+

romaine, parmesan. house-made croutons and caesar dressing

pizzetta

caprese

$17.00

fresh garden tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic, parmesan and balsamic reduction

chicken, bacon & ranch

$17.00

grilled organic chicken, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella topped with ranch and scallions

Smoke House

$17.00

house smoked pulled pork, house made barbecue sauce, pickled red onion, jalapenos, mozzarella and scallions

burgers

Park Place burger

$19.00

1/3lb CAB with cheddar, arugula, tomato, red onion, house pickles and house aioli on a toasted brioche bun

The Smoke House Burger

$19.00

1/3lb CAB with pepperjack, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, house-made barbecue sauce, house pickles, tomato, red onion on a toasted brioche (add smoked pulled pork for $5!)

quinoa burger

$17.00

our house made vegetarian patty, with cheddar, sprouts, avocado, red onion, tomato and house aioli on a brioche bun

sandwiches

park avenue

$18.00

wild bayshrimp mixed with cream cheese and green onions, with sprouts, avocado, tomatoes, house aioli on a soft buttery croissant

classic turkey club

$17.00

smoked turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar, tomato, arugula, avocado, house aioli, on toasted sourdough

BBQ smoked pulled pork sandwich

$18.00

house smoked pork shoulder, house-made barbecue sauce, cole slaw, house pickles, on a toasted brioche bun

baja fish sandwich

$17.00

panko crusted rock cod, avocado, tomato, house-made pickles, arugula, baja sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun

Chicken caprese panini

$17.00

Balsamic marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted sourdough

pasta/ravioli

marinara

$16.00

house-made marinara, penne, parmesan, fresh herbs

alfredo

$17.00

cream, butter, nutmeg, black pepper, parmesan, house-made fettuccine

pesto genovese

$22.00

4 cheese tortellini, basil pesto, parmesan and fresh herbs

tuscan ravioli

$22.00

burrata ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, garlic, white wine, cream, parmesan and fresh herbs

glorioso

$26.00

grilled organic chicken, artichoke hearts, olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic, white wine cream sauce, house made fettuccine, parmesan and fresh herbs

Scampi

$22.00

Sautéed prawns, tomatoes, garlic, fresh herbs, scallions, white wine, butter, fresh lemon with angel hair

dinner plates

chicken curry bowl

$22.00

grilled organic chicken, seasonal vegetables, jasemine rice, house-made green coconut curry sauce, with scallions

crispy fish & chips

$22.00

crispy panko crusted rock cod, house-made coleslaw, french fries, lemon-caper aioli

southwest grilled chicken breast

$26.00

fire roasted corn salsa, spanish rice, seasonal vegetables, fresh lime & cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle crema, house-made salsa rojo

spicy shrimp & grits

$27.00

seared prawns, chorizo, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, scallions, spicy roasted red pepper sauce, creamy stone ground grits, cilantro & fresh lime

steak fried quinoa

$29.00

tender strips of black angus ribeye, seasonal vegetables, garlic, ginger, quinoa, toasted sesame seeds, scalions, sweet soy reduction and crispy garlic

steak & alfredo

$46.00

black pepper crusted black angus ribeye, red wine-demi glace creamy house Alfredo, seasonal vegetables

Specials

Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Fettuccine

$20.00

Watermelon Salad

$15.00

Sides

Side of chicken

$6.00

Side of bay shrimp

$6.00

Side of prawns

$8.00

Side of fries

$7.00

Side of onion rings

$9.00

Side of garlic fries

$10.00

Side salad

$7.00

Doggy Patty

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Kids

Chicken strips

$9.00

With fries

Butter noodles

$8.00

House-made fettuccine, butter, parmesan

Berries & yogurt

$8.00

Fresh berries, granola, honey, and Greek yogurt

Oatmeal

$8.00

Seasonal fruit, dried cranberries, and flax seed

Mac & cheese

$9.00

Kids burger

$11.00

Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun

Cheese pizza

$11.00

Desserts

Cream brulee

$10.00

Lemon cheese cake

$10.00Out of stock

Bread pudding

$10.00

House made caramel and whipped cream

Brownie sundae

$10.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate drizzle, house made whipped cream, chopped peanuts

Scoop of ice cream

$4.00

Brunch Sides

Side of bacon

$3.00

side of biscuits

$5.00

Side of Eggs

$5.00

Side of sausage

$5.00

Side avocado

$3.00

English muffin

$3.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Brunch Cocktails

Bottomless Mimosa

$17.00

Cache Creek Bubbles

$11.00

Cache Creek Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Elderflower Spritz

$13.00

Park Place Paloma

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00