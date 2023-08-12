Park Place Restaurant
Food
appetizer
Basket of garlic bread
crispy fried garden vegetables
panko crusted garden vegetables, parmesan, fresh herbs, house-made marinara
park place crab cakes
pan fried snow crab cakes, cajun remoulade, fire roasted corn salsa, cilatro & lime
fire roasted street corn salsa
fire roasted corn, red peppers, tomatoes, queso fresco, cilantro, fresh lime, chipotle crema, house-made salsa rojo with house fried tortilla chips
gorgonzola bread
salads
garden salad
carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, house-made croutons, and mixed greens
mediterranean
fettuccine, feta cheese, local walnuts, carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, mixed greens
bay shrimp
wild bayshrimp, avocado, hard boiled egg, lemon, sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, mixed greens
caesar salad
romaine, parmesan. house-made croutons and caesar dressing
pizzetta
caprese
fresh garden tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic, parmesan and balsamic reduction
chicken, bacon & ranch
grilled organic chicken, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, olive oil, mozzarella topped with ranch and scallions
Smoke House
house smoked pulled pork, house made barbecue sauce, pickled red onion, jalapenos, mozzarella and scallions
burgers
Park Place burger
1/3lb CAB with cheddar, arugula, tomato, red onion, house pickles and house aioli on a toasted brioche bun
The Smoke House Burger
1/3lb CAB with pepperjack, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, house-made barbecue sauce, house pickles, tomato, red onion on a toasted brioche (add smoked pulled pork for $5!)
quinoa burger
our house made vegetarian patty, with cheddar, sprouts, avocado, red onion, tomato and house aioli on a brioche bun
sandwiches
park avenue
wild bayshrimp mixed with cream cheese and green onions, with sprouts, avocado, tomatoes, house aioli on a soft buttery croissant
classic turkey club
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar, tomato, arugula, avocado, house aioli, on toasted sourdough
BBQ smoked pulled pork sandwich
house smoked pork shoulder, house-made barbecue sauce, cole slaw, house pickles, on a toasted brioche bun
baja fish sandwich
panko crusted rock cod, avocado, tomato, house-made pickles, arugula, baja sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun
Chicken caprese panini
Balsamic marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted sourdough
pasta/ravioli
marinara
house-made marinara, penne, parmesan, fresh herbs
alfredo
cream, butter, nutmeg, black pepper, parmesan, house-made fettuccine
pesto genovese
4 cheese tortellini, basil pesto, parmesan and fresh herbs
tuscan ravioli
burrata ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, garlic, white wine, cream, parmesan and fresh herbs
glorioso
grilled organic chicken, artichoke hearts, olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic, white wine cream sauce, house made fettuccine, parmesan and fresh herbs
Scampi
Sautéed prawns, tomatoes, garlic, fresh herbs, scallions, white wine, butter, fresh lemon with angel hair
dinner plates
chicken curry bowl
grilled organic chicken, seasonal vegetables, jasemine rice, house-made green coconut curry sauce, with scallions
crispy fish & chips
crispy panko crusted rock cod, house-made coleslaw, french fries, lemon-caper aioli
southwest grilled chicken breast
fire roasted corn salsa, spanish rice, seasonal vegetables, fresh lime & cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle crema, house-made salsa rojo
spicy shrimp & grits
seared prawns, chorizo, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, scallions, spicy roasted red pepper sauce, creamy stone ground grits, cilantro & fresh lime
steak fried quinoa
tender strips of black angus ribeye, seasonal vegetables, garlic, ginger, quinoa, toasted sesame seeds, scalions, sweet soy reduction and crispy garlic
steak & alfredo
black pepper crusted black angus ribeye, red wine-demi glace creamy house Alfredo, seasonal vegetables
Sides
Kids
Chicken strips
With fries
Butter noodles
House-made fettuccine, butter, parmesan
Berries & yogurt
Fresh berries, granola, honey, and Greek yogurt
Oatmeal
Seasonal fruit, dried cranberries, and flax seed
Mac & cheese
Kids burger
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun