10 Wings
$12.95

10 wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese

6 Wings
$7.95

6 wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese

Bunch of Fries
$4.95

Your choice of tater tots, shoestring or waffle fries

Chicken Tenders
$9.95

5 crisp y breaded all white meat tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce Toss 'em in a wing sauce +1.00

Portabella Mushrooms
$7.95

5 Strips of breaded portabella mushrooms served with ranch

Loaded Taters
$8.95

Your choice of tater tots, shoestring or waffle fries loaded with cheese and bacon

Onion Rings
$7.95

Thick sliced onions, breaded and fried. Served with petal sauce

Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese
$9.95

4 warm, soft pub pretzel sticks served with beer cheese

Provolone Sticks
$8.95

provolone sticks 5 Provolone cheese sticks breaded in Italian seasoned bread crumbs and fried until perfectly gooey. Served with marinara sauce

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$9.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Zucchini Fries
$7.95

Breaded and fried zucchini fries served with marinara or horsey sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip
$10.95

A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes and cheeses. Served with crispy flatbread and tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip
$10.95

Creamy, cheesy, spicy dip with chicken and a little heat. Served with crispy flatbread and tortilla chips.

Hummus Dip
$10.95

Pureed chickpeas blended with olive oil, salt and garlic. Served with flatbread and tortilla chips or carrots and celery.

Loaded Nachos
$10.95

Heaping pile of tortilla chips topped cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Pepperoni Cheese Bites
$8.95

8 flavorful bites filled with Provolone cheese and hearty Pepperoni coated in a Foccacia style batter served with marinara sauce.

Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
$12.95

For the Buffalo chicken wing lovers! Grilled chicken breast in a spicy buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Flatbread
$12.95

A thin layer of our house tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Pepperoni Flatbread
$12.95

House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Spinach and Artichoke Flat Bread
$12.95

Topped with creamy spinach and artichoke sauce and mozzarella cheese

Power Bowls

Southwest
$10.95

Quinoa bowl topped with southwest seasoned chicken, spring mix, red peppers, diced onions, jalapenos, Black beans, corn, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, and cheddar cheese. Served with a lime vinaigrette.

Mediterranean
$10.95

Quinoa bowl topped with spinach, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hummus, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with Mediterranean feta dressing.

Salad

Side Caesar Salad
$5.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing 5.95

Chef Salad
$12.95

Chef Salad

Chicken Salad
$13.95

Choice of mixed greens or spinach topped with onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fries, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken toss in buffalo sauce +1.00

House Salad
$5.95

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and shredded cheese

Salmon Salad
$15.95

Romaine topped with cherry tomatoes cucumbers, candied pecans, goat cheese, cranberries, and Salmon

Steak Salad
$14.95

Choice of mixed greens or spinach topped with onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fries, shredded cheese, and grilled steak 14.95

Sandwich

Hamburger
$12.95

Our juicy 8 ounce burger served on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings

Classic Club
$12.95

Sliced ham and turkey stacked with American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread

Reuben
$13.95

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread

Rachel
$13.95

Rachel

Turkey Bacon Swiss
$12.95

Just like the name says! Sliced turkey breast with crisp bacon and swiss cheese on your choice of grilled white or rye bread

Grilled Cheese
$10.95

Grilled Cheese

BLT
$10.95

A mountain of thick cut bacon with fresh tomatoes, crispy lettuce and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread add avocado +2.00

Italian Hoagie
$12.95

Sliced ham, genoa salami and capicola with provolone cheese baked on a fresh hoagie bun and topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing 12.95

Steak Hoagie
$13.95

Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Fish Sandwich
$14.95

A hometown favorite! Breaded cod, fried and served on a fresh bun. add fried onions or lettuce and tomato +.50 add cheese + 1

Chicken Sandwich
$13.95

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken on a soft, fresh bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Wrap

Steak Wrap
$13.95

Juicy steak with grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, provolone, croutons & Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Veggie Wrap
$10.95

Vegetable Wrap

Sides

Side of Coleslaw
$3.00
Side of Fries
$2.50
Side of Onion Rings
$3.50
Side of Tater Tots
$2.50

Dessert

Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich
$5.00
Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich
$5.00

Dressing/Sauces

SD Cheese Sauce
$1.00
SD Marinara
$0.50
SD Horsey Sauce
$0.50
SD Hot
$1.00
SD Mild
$1.00
SD BBQ
$1.00
SD Bourbon
$1.00
SD Honey Hot
$1.00
SD Sweet Chilli
$1.00
SD Ranch
$0.50
SD Bleu Cheese
$0.75
SD Honey Mustard
$0.50
SD Balsamic
$0.50
SD Italian
$0.50
SD Lime Balsamic
$0.50
SD 1000 Island
$0.50
SD Mediterranean
$0.50
SD Garlic Parm
$1.00

Bags of Chips

Lays Chips
$2.50
Doritos
$2.50
Ranch Doritos
$2.50
Cheetos
$2.50

Lunch Specials

Italian Club
$12.99

Drink Menu

Liquor

Absolut
$5.00
Absolut Citron
$5.00
Absolut Mandran
$5.00
Absolut peach
$5.00
Absolut Peppar
$5.00
Absolut Raz
$5.00
Absolut Vanilla
$5.00
Absolut Watermelon
$5.00
Belvedere
$7.00
Chopin
$7.00
Firefly
$4.50
Grey Goose
$7.50
Ketel One
$7.00
Pinnacle Whipped
$4.00
Stoli
$6.00
Three Olive Berry
$5.00
Three Olives
$5.00
Three Olives Cherry
$5.00
Three Olives Grape
$5.00
Three Olives Pomegranate
$5.00
Titos
$5.00
Well Vodka
$4.50
DBL Absolut
$8.00
DBL Absolut Citron
$8.00
DBL Absolut Mandarin
$8.00
DBL Absolut Peach
$8.00
DBL Absolut Peppar
$8.00
DBL Absolut Raz
$8.00
DBL Absolut Vanilla
$8.00
DBL Absolut Watermelon
$8.00
DBL Belvedere
$10.50
DBL Chopin
$11.00
DBL Firefly
$8.00
DBL Grey Goose
$12.00
DBL Ketel One
$8.50
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
$8.00
DBL Stoli
$10.00
DBL Three Olives
$8.00
DBL Three Olives Berry
$8.00
DBL Three Olives Cherry
$8.00
DBL Three Olives Grape
$8.00
DBL Three Olives Pomegranate
$8.00
DBL Titos
$10.00
DBL Well Vodka
$6.50
Well Gin
$4.00
Beefeater
$6.00
Bombay Sapphire
$7.50
Gordons
$5.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$7.50
Brokers
$5.50
DBL Well Gin
$7.00
DBL Beefeater
$8.50
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
DBL Gordons
$8.00
DBL Hendricks
$14.00
DBL Tanqueray
$12.00
DBL Brokers
$8.50
Bacardi
$5.00
Bacardi Cherry
$5.00
Bacardi Dragon Berry
$5.00
Bacardi Limon
$5.00
Bacardi O
$5.00
Bacardi Raz
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$5.50
Malibu
$5.50
Meyers
$5.00
Well Rum
$4.00
Bacardi Melon
$5.00
Bacardi Peach
$5.00
DBL Bacardi
$8.00
DBL Bacardi Dragon Berry
$8.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$8.00
DBL Bacardi Melon
$8.00
DBL Bacardi O
$8.00
DBL Bacardi Peach
$8.00
DBL Bacardi Raz
$8.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$8.50
DBL Malibu
$8.50
DBL Meyers
$8.00
DBL Well Rum
$6.50
1800 Silver
$7.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$7.00
Cassamigos
$13.00
Cuervo Gold
$5.50
Cuervo Silver
$5.50
Ghost
$7.50
Patron Silver
$13.00
Well Tequila
$4.50
DBL Cuervo Gold
$8.00
DBL Cuervo Silver
$8.00
DBL Ghost
$12.00
DBL Patron Silver
$20.00
DBL Well Tequila
$6.50
DBL Cassamigos
$20.00
DBL 1800 Silver
$11.00
American Honey
$5.50
Angels Envy
$13.00
Bird Dog Blackberry
$5.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.50
Bulliet
$7.50
Canadian Club
$4.00
Crown Apple
$7.50
Crown Royal
$7.50
Crown Royal Peach
$7.50
Ezra 99
$7.00
Fireball
$6.00
Four Roses
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jameson
$7.50
Jim Beam
$5.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Makers 46
$9.00
Makers Mark
$7.50
Old Grand Dad
$7.00
Seagram 7
$4.50
Skrewball
$7.00
Tullamore Dew
$7.00
VO
$4.50
Well Whiskey
$4.50
Wild Turkey
$7.00
Windsor
$4.50
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Crown Vanilla
$7.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$40.00
DBL American Honey
$8.00
DBL Angels Envy
$20.00
DBL Bird Dog Blackberry
$8.00
DBL Bulliet
$11.00
DBL Canadian Club
$7.00
DBL Crown Apple
$12.00
DBL Crown Peach
$12.00
DBL Crown Royal
$12.00
DBL Fireball
$12.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$11.00
DBL Jameson
$12.00
DBL Jim Beam
$8.00
DBL Knob Creek
$14.00
DBL Makers 46
$14.00
DBL Makers Mark
$12.00
DBL Old Grand Dad
$11.00
DBL Seagram 7
$7.00
DBL Tullamore Dew
$12.00
DBL VO
$7.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$7.00
DBL Wild Turkey
$11.00
DBL Windsor
$7.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$14.00
DBL Ezra 99
$11.00
DBL Four Roses
$11.00
DBL Crown Vanilla
$12.00
Chivas Regal
$9.00
Dewars
$7.00
Glenlivet
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$40.00
DBL Chivas Regal
$14.00
DBL Dewars
$12.00
DBL Glenlivet
$20.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$16.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
$9.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$8.00
Baileys
$7.00
Five Farm
$7.50
Frangelico
$5.00
Goldschlager
$5.50
Grand Marnier
$6.00
Jagermeister
$5.50
Kahlua
$7.50
Licor 43
$6.00
Rum Orchata
$4.50
Rumpleminze
$7.00
Sambuca
$6.00
Shanky
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Yukon Jack
$5.50

Cocktails

Appletini
$8.50

1 1/2oz vodka 1 1/2oz apple schnapps 3oz apple juice serve in chilled martini glass

Caramel Appletini
$8.50

1 oz Five Farm 1/2oz Apple Pucker 1/2oz Vodka 4oz Cream Drizzle Martini glass with caramel

Caramel Delight Martini
$8.50

1/2oz Vanilla Absolut, 1/2oz Vanilla Schnapps, 1/2oz Tuaca 1/2 Frangelico 4oz of cream Shake and serve in martini glass drizzled w/Caramel

Chocolate Tini
$8.50

1/2oz Whipped Vodka 1/2oz Chocolate vodka 1/2oz Kahlua 3oz cream Shake and pour into martini glass drizzle with chocolate

Cosmopolitan
$8.50

3oz Vodka 2oz Cranberry Juice Splash of lime juice Serve in martini glass garnish w/ lime

Cran Peach Float Martini
$8.50

Top 3/4oz Malibu 3/4oz Peach Schnapps, 2oz Cranberry juice Bottom 3/4oz Blue Curacao and 1oz Pineapple juice Pour Top in chilled martini glass then layer the bottom over a spoon down the side of the glass

Expresso Martini
$12.00
Gin Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
$8.50

2oz Absolut Citron 1oz sours 1oz starry squeeze 2 lemon slices Shake and serve in martini glass rimmed with sugar Garnish with lemon slice

Pomegranate Martini
$8.50

1 oz 3 Olives Pomegranate 1oz Peach Schnapps equal parts of Cranberry and Orange Juice Serve in chilled martini glass garnish w/ orange slice

Vodka Martini
Berry Lemonade
$9.00

1oz Olives Berry 1oz absolut citron 1/2 Razzmatazz Lemonade Blend and pour into XL Glass Garnish w/ lemon

Strawberry Daiquiri
$7.00Out of stock
Hurricane
$8.00

Blend 1oz mango rum 1/2oz myers rum 1oz Bacardi Splash of OJ, pineapple juice, and peach mix 1/2oz grenadine at the bottom of XL Glass and pour mix on top Garnish with orange and cherry

Blue Hawaiian
$8.00

Blend 1oz Whipped Vodka 1oz coconut Rum, Pina Colada Mix pour 1/2oz Blue Curacao at bottom of XL glass and pour in blended mix

Mud Slide
$9.00

Blend 1oz Absolut Vanilla 1/2 baileys 1/2oz Kahlua and 4oz cream Serve in Heavy margarita glass drizzled w/ chocolate

Peach Berry Passion
$8.00

Blend 1/2ozMango Rum 1/2oz Peach Rum 1/2oz Strawberry Vodka, 1/2ozTriple Sec, and Strawberry Mix Serve in XL glass Garnish w/ orange

Frose’
$10.00

Blend 4oz Rosé wine 4ozstrawberry mix 1 1/2oz titos 1/2oz lemon juice Serve in XL glass garnish w/lemon slice

Long Island Iced Tea
$8.00

1/2oz Vodka 1/2oz Rum 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Triple Sec Sours, OJ, and Pepsi Shake and Serve in XL Glass

Premium Long Island
$12.00

1/2oz Titos 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Beefeaters 1/2oz Grand Marnier Sours, OJ, and Pepsi Shake and serve in XL Glass

Igloo Tea
$8.50

1/2oz Berry Vodka, 1/2oz Berry Rum 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Blue Curacao Sours and Starry Shake and serve in XL Glass

Watermelon Long Island
$8.50

1/2oz Melon Vodka 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Melon Liqueur 1/2oz Watermelon Liqueur 1/2oz Blue Curacao Sours and Starry Shake and serve in XL Glass

Berry Blast
$8.50

1/2oz 3 Olives Berry 1/2oz Absolut Razz 1/2oz Bacardi Razz 1/2oz Firefly 1oz Berry Mix and Sierra Mist Shake and serve in XL glass

Peach Iced Tea
$8.50

1oz Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka 1/2oz Bacardi Limon 3/4 Peach Schnapps Iced Tea, and Sours Shake and serve in XL glass Garnish w/ lemon

Caramel Apple Tea
$8.50

1/2oz Absolut Pear 1/2oz Bacardi, 1/2oz Melon Schnapps 1/2oz Triple Sec 1/2oz Caramel, Sierra Mist, and Cranberry Juice Shake and serve in XL glass

Alabama Slammer
$5.00
Bay Breeze
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Cranberry Margarita
$8.50

1 1/2oz Cuervo Sierra Mist, Cranberry Juice, and Lime juice Serve in margarita glass rimmed w/salt Garnish w/ lime

Gimlet

2 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Simple syrup Serve in rocks glass over ice Garnish with lime

Legends of the Fall
$8.00

3/4oz Jack Daniels 3/4oz Amaretto 2 part Pineapple juice, 1 part Cranberry Juice Serve in tall glass

Mai Tai
$10.00
Manhattan
Margarita
$2.50
Mimosa
$7.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Nuts and Berries
$7.00

1oz Bailey's 1oz Raspberry liqueur 2oz cream Shake and serve in highball glass over ice

Raspberry Truffle
$6.00

1oz Absolut Razz 1/2oz Raspberry Liqueur 1/2oz Chocolate Liqueur Cream Shake and serve in highball glass

Roasted Toasted Almond
$7.00

1oz Vodka 1/2oz Kahlua 1/2oz Amaretto Cream Shake and serve in highball glass

Rum Runner
$10.00
Screwdriver
$5.50
Sea Breeze
$6.00

1 1/2oz Vodka Grapefruit and cranberry juice Serve in highball glass

Sidecar
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
Old Fashioned
White Russian
$8.50
Black Russian
$8.00
Sex on the beach
$8.00
Harvest Mule
$10.00

1 1/2 Absolut pear Equal parts apple cider and ginger beer Serve in copper mug

Beer

18oz Blue Moon
$6.50
18oz Brew Dog Elvis Juice
$9.50
18oz Coors Light
$5.00
18oz Fat Heads Head Hunter
$7.50
18oz Fat Tire
$5.00
18oz Fatheads (Seasonal)
$7.50
18oz Guiness
$7.00
18oz Helltown
$6.00
18oz IC Light
$5.00
18oz Labatt
$5.00
18oz Lagunitas
$6.50
18oz Michelob Ultra
$3.50
18oz Miller Lite
$5.00
18oz Modelo
$5.00
18oz New Trail
$8.50
18oz Sam Adams (Seasonal)
$6.50
18oz Southern Tier (Seasonal)
$7.50
18oz Stella
$7.50
18oz Yuengling
$5.00
18oz Zombie Dust
$9.50
18oz Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale
$8.50
Miller Lite Pitcher
$15.00
Coors Light Pitcher
$15.00
IC Light Pitcher
$15.00
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
$16.50
Yuenling Pitcher
$15.00
Modelo Pitcher
$18.00
Blue Moon Pitcher
$18.00
Sam Adams Pitcher
$19.00
Labatt Pitcher
$19.00
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Angry Orchard Green Apple
$6.00
Block House
$6.00
Bud Light
$4.25
Budweiser
$4.25
Coors
$4.25
Coors Light
$4.25
Corona
$5.00
Corona Light
$5.00
Corona Premier
$5.00
Dog Fish
$6.00
Flight
$4.50
Heineken
$5.25
Heineken Zero
$5.25
IC Light
$4.25
IC Light Mango
$5.00
Iron City
$4.25
Jacko
$6.00
MGD
$4.25
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$5.50
Miller 64
$4.25
Miller Highlife
$3.50
Miller Light
$4.25
Modelo
$5.50
Rolling Rock
$3.50
Sam Boston
$6.00
Smirnoff ice
$5.00
Stone IPA
$6.00
Straub
$4.25
Twisted Tea
$5.00
Yuengling
$4.25
Aslin Clear Nights
$10.00
Aslin Daddy Juice
$12.00
Atomic Pumpkin
$6.50
Bells 2 Hearted
$6.00
Bells Change of Heart
$6.00
Bells Lager for the Lakes
$6.00
Bells Oberon
$6.00
Brew Dog
Fat Heads Bumble Berry
$5.00
Great Lakes Crush Worthy
$5.00
Great Lakes Dortmunder
$5.00
Great Lakes Haze Craft
$5.00
Great Lakes Mexican Lager
$5.00
Great Lakes Tropic Coastal
$5.00
Helltown Buffy
$4.50
Helltown Latis
$4.50
Helltown Salem
$4.50
High Noon Tequila
$8.50
High Noon Vodka
$8.00
Hoop Tea
$5.50
Hopora
$5.50
Lolli Hop
$5.50
New Trail Broken Heels
$7.00
Perpetual
$5.50
Southern Tier Hoptomic
$6.00
Southern Tier IPA
$6.00
Southern Tier Juice Jolt
$6.00
Southern Tier Nu Haze
$6.00
Southern Tier X2
$6.00
Surfside
$8.50
The Beast
$6.50
Threadbare Ciderday
$9.00
Threadbare Cranberry Mule
$9.50
Threadbare Pumpkin Patch
$9.50
Troegs Oktoberfest
$5.50
Victory Dirt Wolf
$5.00
Victory Golden Monkey
$5.00
Victory Motherly Love
$5.00
Victory Prima Pilsner
$5.00
Victory Sour Monkey
$5.00
Voo Doo Cashmerize
$6.25
VooDoo Haze Glare
$6.25
VooDoo IPA
$6.25
VooDoo Xperimental
$6.25
White Claw
$5.50

Wine

Cabernet
$7.50
Merlot
$7.50
Pinot Noir
$7.50
Chardonnay
$7.50
Pinot Grigio
$7.50
Riesling
$7.50
Sauvignon Blanc
$7.50
White Zinfandel
$7.50
Rose
$7.50
Sangria
$8.00

Shots

Alabama Slammer
$5.00
Apple Jacks
$6.00
Blow Job
$5.50
Cherry Bomb
$7.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$6.00
Dirty Girl Scout
$6.00
Green Tea
$6.00
Gummy Beer
$5.50
Irish Breakfast
$8.50
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Jager Bomb
$7.00
Jolly Rancher
$5.00
Kamikaze
$5.00
Lemon Drop
$5.00
Mexican Candy Shot
$7.50
Mind Eraser
$5.00
Mini Beer
$6.00
Red Headed Slut
$6.50
Scooby Snack
$6.00
Snake Bite
$6.00
Southern Blues
$6.00
Southern Peach
$6.00
Star Burst
$5.50
Vegas Bomb
$9.00
Washington Apple
$7.50
White Tea
$6.50

Bar/ Game Specials

Miller Lite Bucket
$12.00
Steeler Special
$3.50
Pens
$3.50
Monday Night Football
$3.50
Special Margarita