Appetizer
10 wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
6 wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
Your choice of tater tots, shoestring or waffle fries
5 crisp y breaded all white meat tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce Toss 'em in a wing sauce +1.00
5 Strips of breaded portabella mushrooms served with ranch
Your choice of tater tots, shoestring or waffle fries loaded with cheese and bacon
Thick sliced onions, breaded and fried. Served with petal sauce
4 warm, soft pub pretzel sticks served with beer cheese
provolone sticks 5 Provolone cheese sticks breaded in Italian seasoned bread crumbs and fried until perfectly gooey. Served with marinara sauce
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Breaded and fried zucchini fries served with marinara or horsey sauce
A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes and cheeses. Served with crispy flatbread and tortilla chips.
Creamy, cheesy, spicy dip with chicken and a little heat. Served with crispy flatbread and tortilla chips.
Pureed chickpeas blended with olive oil, salt and garlic. Served with flatbread and tortilla chips or carrots and celery.
Heaping pile of tortilla chips topped cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
8 flavorful bites filled with Provolone cheese and hearty Pepperoni coated in a Foccacia style batter served with marinara sauce.
Flatbread
For the Buffalo chicken wing lovers! Grilled chicken breast in a spicy buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
A thin layer of our house tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Topped with creamy spinach and artichoke sauce and mozzarella cheese
Power Bowls
Quinoa bowl topped with southwest seasoned chicken, spring mix, red peppers, diced onions, jalapenos, Black beans, corn, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, and cheddar cheese. Served with a lime vinaigrette.
Quinoa bowl topped with spinach, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hummus, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with Mediterranean feta dressing.
Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing 5.95
Chef Salad
Choice of mixed greens or spinach topped with onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fries, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken toss in buffalo sauce +1.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and shredded cheese
Romaine topped with cherry tomatoes cucumbers, candied pecans, goat cheese, cranberries, and Salmon
Choice of mixed greens or spinach topped with onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fries, shredded cheese, and grilled steak 14.95
Sandwich
Our juicy 8 ounce burger served on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings
Sliced ham and turkey stacked with American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread
Rachel
Just like the name says! Sliced turkey breast with crisp bacon and swiss cheese on your choice of grilled white or rye bread
Grilled Cheese
A mountain of thick cut bacon with fresh tomatoes, crispy lettuce and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread add avocado +2.00
Sliced ham, genoa salami and capicola with provolone cheese baked on a fresh hoagie bun and topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing 12.95
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
A hometown favorite! Breaded cod, fried and served on a fresh bun. add fried onions or lettuce and tomato +.50 add cheese + 1
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken on a soft, fresh bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Wrap
Juicy steak with grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, provolone, croutons & Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Vegetable Wrap
Dressing/Sauces
Lunch Specials
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Liquor
Cocktails
1 1/2oz vodka 1 1/2oz apple schnapps 3oz apple juice serve in chilled martini glass
1 oz Five Farm 1/2oz Apple Pucker 1/2oz Vodka 4oz Cream Drizzle Martini glass with caramel
1/2oz Vanilla Absolut, 1/2oz Vanilla Schnapps, 1/2oz Tuaca 1/2 Frangelico 4oz of cream Shake and serve in martini glass drizzled w/Caramel
1/2oz Whipped Vodka 1/2oz Chocolate vodka 1/2oz Kahlua 3oz cream Shake and pour into martini glass drizzle with chocolate
3oz Vodka 2oz Cranberry Juice Splash of lime juice Serve in martini glass garnish w/ lime
Top 3/4oz Malibu 3/4oz Peach Schnapps, 2oz Cranberry juice Bottom 3/4oz Blue Curacao and 1oz Pineapple juice Pour Top in chilled martini glass then layer the bottom over a spoon down the side of the glass
2oz Absolut Citron 1oz sours 1oz starry squeeze 2 lemon slices Shake and serve in martini glass rimmed with sugar Garnish with lemon slice
1 oz 3 Olives Pomegranate 1oz Peach Schnapps equal parts of Cranberry and Orange Juice Serve in chilled martini glass garnish w/ orange slice
1oz Olives Berry 1oz absolut citron 1/2 Razzmatazz Lemonade Blend and pour into XL Glass Garnish w/ lemon
Blend 1oz mango rum 1/2oz myers rum 1oz Bacardi Splash of OJ, pineapple juice, and peach mix 1/2oz grenadine at the bottom of XL Glass and pour mix on top Garnish with orange and cherry
Blend 1oz Whipped Vodka 1oz coconut Rum, Pina Colada Mix pour 1/2oz Blue Curacao at bottom of XL glass and pour in blended mix
Blend 1oz Absolut Vanilla 1/2 baileys 1/2oz Kahlua and 4oz cream Serve in Heavy margarita glass drizzled w/ chocolate
Blend 1/2ozMango Rum 1/2oz Peach Rum 1/2oz Strawberry Vodka, 1/2ozTriple Sec, and Strawberry Mix Serve in XL glass Garnish w/ orange
Blend 4oz Rosé wine 4ozstrawberry mix 1 1/2oz titos 1/2oz lemon juice Serve in XL glass garnish w/lemon slice
1/2oz Vodka 1/2oz Rum 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Triple Sec Sours, OJ, and Pepsi Shake and Serve in XL Glass
1/2oz Titos 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Beefeaters 1/2oz Grand Marnier Sours, OJ, and Pepsi Shake and serve in XL Glass
1/2oz Berry Vodka, 1/2oz Berry Rum 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Blue Curacao Sours and Starry Shake and serve in XL Glass
1/2oz Melon Vodka 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Melon Liqueur 1/2oz Watermelon Liqueur 1/2oz Blue Curacao Sours and Starry Shake and serve in XL Glass
1/2oz 3 Olives Berry 1/2oz Absolut Razz 1/2oz Bacardi Razz 1/2oz Firefly 1oz Berry Mix and Sierra Mist Shake and serve in XL glass
1oz Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka 1/2oz Bacardi Limon 3/4 Peach Schnapps Iced Tea, and Sours Shake and serve in XL glass Garnish w/ lemon
1/2oz Absolut Pear 1/2oz Bacardi, 1/2oz Melon Schnapps 1/2oz Triple Sec 1/2oz Caramel, Sierra Mist, and Cranberry Juice Shake and serve in XL glass
1 1/2oz Cuervo Sierra Mist, Cranberry Juice, and Lime juice Serve in margarita glass rimmed w/salt Garnish w/ lime
2 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Simple syrup Serve in rocks glass over ice Garnish with lime
3/4oz Jack Daniels 3/4oz Amaretto 2 part Pineapple juice, 1 part Cranberry Juice Serve in tall glass
1oz Bailey's 1oz Raspberry liqueur 2oz cream Shake and serve in highball glass over ice
1oz Absolut Razz 1/2oz Raspberry Liqueur 1/2oz Chocolate Liqueur Cream Shake and serve in highball glass
1oz Vodka 1/2oz Kahlua 1/2oz Amaretto Cream Shake and serve in highball glass
1 1/2oz Vodka Grapefruit and cranberry juice Serve in highball glass
1 1/2 Absolut pear Equal parts apple cider and ginger beer Serve in copper mug