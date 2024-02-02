Park Tavern - Atlanta 500 10th Street Northeast
Food
Dips
Appetizers
- Wings (G) Six Pack$11.99
- Wings (G) Single$14.99
- Wings (G) Double$22.99
- BIG BANG SHRIMP (G)$13.99
Crispy, rice-flour-dusted Wild American Shrimp, coated in spicy big bang sauce.
- BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER$12.99
Crunchy spicy cauliflower served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS$12.99
Spicy egg rolls with chicken, cheese, black beans and corn, served with Chipotle sour cream.
- Appetizer Platter$60.00
Bowls & Baskets
- AHI POKE BOWL$14.99
Ahi tuna, red onion slices, cucumber, edamame, and black seaweed salad, served over sushi rice and topped with a creamy Wasabi sauce.
- SALMON RICE BOWL$15.99
Chilean salmon with stir-fried bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, edamame, and served over sushi rice tossed in a stir fry sauce.
- MAC N CHEESE BOWL$12.99
Three cheese mac n' cheese topped with chopped chicken tenders, tomatoes, scallions and bacon.
- TAVERN CHICKEN BASKET$13.99
Chicken tenders with buffalo, honey mustard, or BBQ style and a side.
- TEMPURA SHRIMP BASKET$14.99
Crunchy Wild American Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a side.
- FISH N CHIPS$14.99
Cod fried to a golden brown and served with fries and tartar sauce.
- Blue Plate Special$17.99
Tacos
- BIG BANG SHRIMP TACOS (2)$12.99
Wild American Shrimp, Napa slaw, diced tomatoes, big bang & Thai chili sauce served on flour tortillas.
- CHICKEN TACOS (2)$12.99
All-natural chicken tenders breaded with Napa slaw, crispy Tabasco onions, drizzled with Southwest sauce, and served on flour tortillas.
- FISH TACOS (2)$12.99
Cod fried to a golden brown with Napa slaw, Pico De Gallo, cilantro, lime, chipotle tartar aioli, and served on flour tortillas.
- GRILLED STEAK TACOS (2)$13.99
Chargrilled steak tacos with avocado, Pico De Gallo, Napa slaw, queso, salsa verde, and served on flour tortillas.
- Impossible Tacos (2)$12.99
Sandwiches
- PIEDMONT CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, provolone and parmesan cheeses served on a hoagie roll with Park Tavern special sauce for dipping.
- SALMON SANDWICH$12.99
Chilean salmon filet with bacon, Japanese mayo, shredded lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.
- FISH SANDWICH$12.99
Cod fried to a golden brown, served with shredded lettuce, shaved pickles, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun.
- PARK TAVERN CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Crispy tenders on a toasted hoagie roll with Park Tavern special sauce and shaved pickles.
Burgers
- CLASSIC AMERICAN STEAKBURGER$12.99
Freshly ground choice Angus sirloin brisket steakburgers (2) served on a toasted brioche bun. Shredded lettuce, shaved pickles, white American and smoked cheddar cheeses, and Japanese mayo. Served juicy or cooked through.
- SMOKED BACON & SAUTÉED ONION STEAKBURGER$13.99
Freshly ground choice Angus sirloin brisket steakburgers (2) served on a toasted brioche bun. Applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed onions, shredded lettuce, shaved pickles, white American and smoked cheddar cheeses, and Japanese mayo. Served juicy or cooked through.
- PIMENTO CHEESEBURGER$13.99
Freshly ground choice Angus sirloin brisket steakburgers (2) served on a toasted brioche bun. Roasted red pepper, jalapeño pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, shaved pickles, with tomato. Served juicy or cooked through.
- JALAPEÑO STEAKBURGER$14.99
Freshly ground choice Angus sirloin brisket steakburgers (2) served on a toasted brioche bun. Avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, fresh jalapeño, white American and smoked cheddar cheeses, and Japanese mayo. Served juicy or cooked through.
- FARMHOUSE BURGER$14.99
Freshly ground choice Angus sirloin brisket steakburgers (2) served on a toasted brioche bun. Steakburger topped with a fried egg, shredded lettuce, bacon, white American and smoked cheddar cheeses, and Japanese mayo. Served juicy or cooked through.
- IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$14.99
Plant-based meat alternative served on a biroche bun with smoked cheddar, shredded lettuce, shaved pickles, and Japanese mayo.
- FAMOUSE SPECTACULAR BURGER$17.00
Our freshly ground Steakburgers (2) with slow roasted short rib, crispy Tabasco onions, spectacular and BBQ sauces, shredded lettuce, white American and smoked cheddar cheese, and tomato. Served on a biroche bun.
Desserts
- KEY LIME PIE MINI$4.00
A delicious combination of key lime pie tartness with a hint of sweet and silky smooth filling.
- RED VELVET MINI$4.00
Red velvet cake layered with moist cake and a creamy filling.
- STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$8.00
French cream cheesecake with strawberry sauce
- TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
Two layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse
- SMORES$10.00
and topped with chocolate crumbles, curls,
- Ice Cream$2.50
KIDS MENU
- Kids Cicken Teriyaki$8.00
1/4 chicken breast grilled and served with sticky rice or fries or tots
- Kids Shrimp$8.00
(3) served with sticky rice
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
fresh bite-sized Georgia chicken breast flash-fried and served with fries or tots
- Kids Wings$8.00
5 wings served with celery and ranch dressing
- Kids American Burger$8.00
a single patty burger with cheddar cheese, and served with fries or tots
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Sides
Drinks
N/A Beverage
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
- Starry$2.00
- Lemonade$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Cranberry$2.00
- Oj$2.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.00
- Grapefruit Juice$2.00
- Red Bull$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Spiced Cider$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Mocktail$5.00