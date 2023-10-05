Park Bros | Canton
FOOD
Bagel Sandwich
Notorious F.I.G.
turkey, fig jam, fresh arugula, pickled onion, plain cream cheese
Nova Lox
smoked salmon, red onion, capers, plain cream cheese
Dagz Baby
chicken, bacon, ranch, hot sauce, mozzarella
The Century
turkey, avocado, tomato, pesto, mozzarella
All-The-Meat Pizza
seasoned pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza
seasoned pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Cheese Pizza
seasoned pizza sauce, mozzarella
Brooklyn
Bacon, fried egg, cheddar
The Charleston
fried egg, pesto, tomato, swiss
California Breakfast Bagel
two fried eggs, avocado, sharp white cheddar and garlic mayonnaise
The Lumberjack
Two fried eggs, bacon, sausage, sharp white cheddar and a drizzle of pure NY maple syrup
Buffalo Chicken
chicken, buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch
chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella
Mr. Green Jeans
chicken, ham, mayo, pesto, swiss
Garden Melt
veggie cream cheese, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, swiss
Gobble
turkey, white onion, russian dressing, provolone
Roasted Turkey & Avocado BLT
sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayonnaise
Spicy Turkey Melt
sliced turkey breast, white sharp cheddar, avocado, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and chipotle mayonnaise
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, russian dressing
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Parm
chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Ham & Cheese
Cheese Melt
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Build Your Own Bagel
Bagel with Spread
DRINKS
Espresso
Pumpkin Butternut Spice Latte
Latte
espresso, steamed whole milk
Mocha
espresso, mocha syrup, steamed whole milk
Vanilla Latte
espresso, vanilla bean, steamed whole milk
Caramel Macchiato
espresso, steamed whole milk, vanilla syrup, caramel drizzle
NY Maple Latte
espresso, locally sourced maple syrup, steamed whole milk
Feisty Mocha
espresso, mocha syrup, steamed whole milk, Mexican chile syrup
Americano
espresso, hot water
White Mocha
Peppermint Bark Mocha
Cappuccino 8 oz
Oat Milk Vanilla Latte
espresso, vanilla bean, steamed whole milk
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
espresso, vanilla bean, steamed whole milk
Cold Brew
Coffee
Smoothie
Tea
Crimson Berry Lemonade
Iced Strawberry Matcha
powdered green tea, strawberry fruit puree, whole milk
Loose Leaf Tea
London Fog
earl grey tea, steamed whole milk, vanilla, dash of cinnamon
Shaken Iced Tea
Masala Chai
organic masala chai tea, steamed whole milk, dash of cinnamon
Matcha Latte
powdered green tea, steamed whole milk