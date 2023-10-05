Popular Items

Brooklyn

$7.19

Bacon, fried egg, cheddar

Plain CC w/ Bagel

$4.79

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

FOOD

Bagel Sandwich

Notorious F.I.G.

$10.59

turkey, fig jam, fresh arugula, pickled onion, plain cream cheese

Nova Lox

$12.99

smoked salmon, red onion, capers, plain cream cheese

Dagz Baby

$11.49

chicken, bacon, ranch, hot sauce, mozzarella

The Century

$11.59

turkey, avocado, tomato, pesto, mozzarella

All-The-Meat Pizza

$10.59

seasoned pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.29

seasoned pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$6.99

seasoned pizza sauce, mozzarella

Brooklyn

$7.19

Bacon, fried egg, cheddar

The Charleston

$7.59

fried egg, pesto, tomato, swiss

California Breakfast Bagel

$8.79

two fried eggs, avocado, sharp white cheddar and garlic mayonnaise

The Lumberjack

$9.99

Two fried eggs, bacon, sausage, sharp white cheddar and a drizzle of pure NY maple syrup

Buffalo Chicken

$10.59

chicken, buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.59

chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella

Mr. Green Jeans

$10.59

chicken, ham, mayo, pesto, swiss

Garden Melt

$9.59

veggie cream cheese, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, swiss

Gobble

$9.59

turkey, white onion, russian dressing, provolone

Roasted Turkey & Avocado BLT

$11.99

sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayonnaise

Spicy Turkey Melt

$10.79

sliced turkey breast, white sharp cheddar, avocado, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and chipotle mayonnaise

Reuben

$10.59

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, russian dressing

BLT

$9.49

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Parm

$9.99

chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Cheese Melt

$5.79

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.59

Build Your Own Bagel

$4.89

Bagel with Spread

Plain CC w/ Bagel

$4.79

Butter w/ Bagel

$3.59

Chive CC w/ Bagel

$4.99

Jalapeno CC w/ Bagel

$4.99

Veggie CC w/ Bagel

$4.99

Olive CC w/ Bagel

$4.99

Northern Delight CC w/ Bagel

$4.99

Strawberry CC w/ Bagel

$4.99

PB&J w/ Bagel

$4.99

Peanut Butter w/ Bagel

$4.79

Pesto w/ Bagel

$5.50

Jam w/ Bagel

$4.79

Avocado w/Bagel

$5.99

DRINKS

Espresso

Pumpkin Butternut Spice Latte

$4.95+

Latte

$4.20+

espresso, steamed whole milk

Mocha

$4.95+

espresso, mocha syrup, steamed whole milk

Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

espresso, vanilla bean, steamed whole milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

espresso, steamed whole milk, vanilla syrup, caramel drizzle

NY Maple Latte

$4.95+

espresso, locally sourced maple syrup, steamed whole milk

Feisty Mocha

$5.20+

espresso, mocha syrup, steamed whole milk, Mexican chile syrup

Americano

$3.50+

espresso, hot water

White Mocha

$4.95+

Peppermint Bark Mocha

$5.05+

Cappuccino 8 oz

$3.75

Espresso

$2.50

Oat Milk Vanilla Latte

$5.95+

espresso, vanilla bean, steamed whole milk

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.95+

espresso, vanilla bean, steamed whole milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.90+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.05+

Cardamom Cold Brew

$5.70+

The Maple Nitro

$5.95+

Nitro Cold Brew, NY Maple Syrup, Ice, Sip Lid, and splash of whole milk.

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Smoothie

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.99+

raspberry, banana, whole milk

Mango Smoothie

$5.99+

Mango, banana, whole milk

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99+

strawberry, banana, whole milk

Matcha Smoothie

$7.00+

powdered green tea, cane sugar, banana, whole milk

Frozen Chai Milkshake

$7.00+

masala chai, vanilla ice cream, whole milk

Tea

Crimson Berry Lemonade

$4.50+

Iced Strawberry Matcha

$6.00+

powdered green tea, strawberry fruit puree, whole milk

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.85+

London Fog

$4.35+

earl grey tea, steamed whole milk, vanilla, dash of cinnamon

Shaken Iced Tea

$3.15+

Masala Chai

$4.35+

organic masala chai tea, steamed whole milk, dash of cinnamon

Matcha Latte

$5.85+

powdered green tea, steamed whole milk

Bottled Beverage

Dasani

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

$2.99

Steamer/Hot Chocolate

Steamer

$2.00+

steamed whole milk, choice of syrup

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Winter Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

GROCERY

Chips

BBQ - Miss Vickie's

$2.25

Original Potato Chips - Miss Vickie's

$2.25

Salt & Vinegar - Miss Vickie's

$2.25

Treats

Bazoobie

$3.00

massive house made chocolate chip cookie

Brownie

$3.00

Rice Krispie Treat

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Whole Bean Coffee

Cafe Santanoni

$13.99

Yirgacheffe

$13.99

Sawteeth Espresso

$13.99

Syrups

Maple Syrup Pint

$18.00

Maple Syrup Quart (Plastic)

$20.00

Maple Syrup Quart (Metal)

$24.00