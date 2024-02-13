Parker's Hot Dogs - Roseville 1605 Douglas Blvd., Ste A
HOT DOGS
- Regular Dog$4.99
This is the real deal - the original fan favorite for decades. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
- Cheese Dog$6.49
What is sheer joy? The Regular Dog with mounds of freshly shredded cheddar cheese. That's what! mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • cheddar cheese
- Chicago Dog$6.99
A Chi-Town favorite for decades. What can we say…it's just good. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • pepperoncini • cucumbers • pickles • celery salt
- Kraut Dog$5.49
If you love fresh, warm sauerkraut; you've come to the right place. Picture the Regular Dog with mounds of piping hot, shredded sauerkraut. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • sauerkraut
- Reuben Dog$6.49
What can make the Kraut Dog any better? Well, how about delicious layer of melted Swiss cheese? mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • sauerkraut • melted Swiss cheese
- Western Bacon Cheese Dog$7.49
Crispy bacon, bbq sauce and mounds of freshly shredded cheddar cheese. bbq sauce • two strips of bacon • cheddar cheese
- Turkey Dog$4.99
We use the highest quality, perfectly seasoned turkey franks for these babies. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
- Veggie Dog$5.49
For the veggie lovers out there. fresh bakery bun • mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • cucumber • pepperoncini • pickle
- Soy Dog$4.99
The smart choice - a classic frank made with 100% plant based protein. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
- Polish Dog$5.99
Plump, juicy and delicious. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
- Hot Link$5.99
These spicy, all-beef sausages deliver rich Cajun flavor. Perfect for anyone who appreciates just the right kick of heat. mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
- Small Dog$2.49
CHILI DOGS
- Small Chili Dog$8.49
One giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please. (Pro Tip: add diced onions) chili • cheese • add onions
- Large Platter Chili Dog$9.99
Really Hungry? TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please. (Pro Tip: add diced onions) chili • cheese • add onions
- Pick Me Up Chili Dog$6.99
Love our chili dog but in a hurry? Try our "Pick Me Up" dog. We'll scoop it on - so you can pick it up! chili • cheese • add onions
- Small Western Bacon Chili Dog$10.49
Our Western Bacon Cheese Dog covered with a giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. crispy bacon • bbq sauce • chili • cheese • add onions
- Large Western Bacon Chili Dog$11.99
Our Western Bacon Dog covered with TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese. crispy bacon • bbq sauce • chili • cheese • add onions
- Pick Me Up Western Bacon Chili Dog$8.99
Love our Western Bacon Chili Dog but in a hurry? Try our "Pick Me Up Western Bacon! We'll scoop it on - so you can pick it up! crispy bacon • bbq sauce • cheese • add onions chili • cheese • add onions
- Polish Chili Dog$9.49
- Hot Link Chili Dog$9.49
- Upgrade to Polish$1.00
- Upgrade to Hot Link$1.00
Sides
Beverages
- Small Soda$1.99
- Large Soda$2.49
- Bottled Coke$2.99
- Henry Weinhard's Root Beer$2.99
- Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream$2.99
- Bottled Water$1.49
- Martinelli's$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$1.49
- Henry Weinhard's Black Cherry Cream$2.99
- Snapple$2.99
- S.Pellegrino$2.49
- Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda$2.99
- Red Bull$3.49
- Rockstar$3.49