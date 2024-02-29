ParkHouse Eatery
Brunch
Tidbits
- Avo Toast$9.85
- Avo Toast Solo$9.85
- Muffin$7.65
- Nut butter toast$8.00
- Fruit Plate$8.90
- Salmon Bagel$14.75
With house smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers and a tomato basil salsa
- Pancetta Gravy$16.50
With grilled focaccia bread
- Açaí$14.50
With house made granola, fresh strawberries, banana and our house made nut butter
- Side Avocado$3.50
- Side Bacon$4.95
- Side Veggie Sausage$3.95
- Side Portuguese$4.95
- Side Chix Sausage$4.95
- Side Pancake$8.00
- Side Blue Corn$8.50
- Side Churro Pan$9.00
- Side Lemon Pan$8.75
- Side Pumpkin Pan$8.50
- Side Berry Pan$8.50
- Side Spec Pan$9.00
- Side of Potato$4.95
- Small side fries$6.25
- Bagel CC$6.65
- Side Toast$3.50
- Side PB 4OZ$4.00
- Side Fruit$5.50
- Side of Hollandaise$5.50
- Side Tortilla$1.25
Eggscettera
Tres Egg Scrambles
Wild and Wicked
- PH Eggs$22.00
Two poached eggs, apple-smoked bacon and tomato atop grilled focaccia. Topped with avocado hollandaise served with house mashed potatoes
- Crab Benny$24.50
Two poached eggs, house made crab cake and tomato atop grilled focaccia. Topped with a California chili hollandaise served with roasted potatoes
- Cowboy$23.50
Two poached eggs, 4 oz grilled flat iron steak, tomato and focaccia topped with roasted poblano avocado hollandaise served with house mashed potatoes
- Pork Belly$19.50
House made pork belly, arugula, tomato, avocado/roasted poblano hollandaise and salsa fresca. Served with house mashed potatoes
- Red Chilaquiles$16.00
Crispy tortillas, house made red chili sauce, sautéed and topped with two eggs any style, onions, cilantro, a black bean fritter and cotija cheese
- Green Chilaquiles$16.00
- Polenta Cake$18.00
House made carnitas, smoked mozzarella tomato and our house made ranchero salsa and two eggs any style
- Chorizo$18.00
With a scrambled egg, roasted potatoes and fresh tomatoes served with a flour tortilla
- Pasta$15.15
With fresh basil, Roma tomatoes and feta cheese served with grilled focaccia
- Breakfast Pizza$21.00
Baked with three eggs any style, apple-smoked bacon and topped with a blend of fontina/mozzarella cheese on our house made pizza dough
- Rice$19.00
With Portuguese sausage, roasted yams, scallions, soy sauce and scrambled eggs
- Pancake Combo$17.40
Your choice, two eggs any style and two pieces of apple-wood smoked bacon
- French Toast Combo$15.65
Your choice, two eggs any style and two pieces of apple-wood smoked bacon
- Pancake$14.50
- Blue Corn$14.50
Served with whipped butter and syrup blend
- Churro Pan$18.00
Topped with cinnamon, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk
- Lemon Pan$17.50
Topped with house made blueberry sauce and whipped butter
- Pumpkin Pan$15.50
Served with whipped butter and syrup blend
- Challah French toast$16.75
Stuffed with pistachio cream cheese and topped with our peach puree, whipped butter and syrup
- Texas French Toast 2 Pieces$9.95
Lunch
- Turkey Sandwich$16.85
With sharp Cheddar cheese, greens, tomato and house made pesto on french white bread
- Club Sandwich$17.65
Fresh oven baked turkey breast, apple-smoked bacon, aged Cheddar, tomato, greens and mayo on grilled Texas toast
- BLT Sandwich$15.85
Apple-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, sun-dried tomato mayo on grilled texas toast
- Parmesan Sandwich$14.15
With red onion and tomato on French white bread
- Lamb Burger$17.75
With kalamata olive tapenade, gorgonzola cheese and sun-dried tomato mayo on a brioche bun
- Beef Burger$16.85
Aged cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, greens, onion and mayo on a brioche bun
- Small Caesar$8.35
With house made croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Large Caesar$12.35
With house made croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Retro Chicken Salad$19.00
Panko crusted or grilled chicken with iceberg lettuce, apple-smoked bacon, avocado and tomato topped with our house made serrano ranch
- PH Salad$13.85
Mixed greens tossed with toasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese dressed with our house made raspberry vinaigrette
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.50
- Green Salad$6.50
- Meatless Turkey Sandwich$12.85
Dinner
Appetizers
- Meatballs & Polenta$14.00
Beef, creamy polenta, marinara, Parmesan
- Mussels$16.00
Roma tomato, garlic, white wine, fresh basil served with house made garlic focaccia bread
- Crab Cakes$19.00
Roasted corn relish, sun dried tomato mayo
- Calamari$15.00
Roasted chipotle mayo
- Beef Tips$16.00
Bite sized pieces of beef filet, sauteed with tomatoes, served with our house made chimichurri
- Veg Stack$14.00
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomato, mascarpone, fresh herbs, balsamic glaze
- Pork Belly$13.00
Flash fried brussel sprouts, pork belly, toasted almonds, tossed in a sweet chili soy sauce. Make it vegetarian sub tofu
Soup & Greens
- Iceberg$10.00
Iceberg, gorgonzola dressing, cherry tomato, apple smoked bacon
- Caesar$10.00
Baby romaine, Parmesan, polenta croutons, Caesar dressing
- Kale$12.00
Pickled onion, toasted almond, cucumber, goat cheese, mango vinaigrette
- Mixed Greens$11.00
Cherry tomato, spicy candied pecan, dried cranberry, goat cheese, lemon basil vinaigrette
- Lentil$9.00
Green lentil, fresh garlic, carrots, celery, tomato, served with french white bread, Parmesan garnish
- Clam Chowder$11.00
Clams, salt pork, russet potato, served with French white bread and a grilled shrimp garnish
Entrées
- Pork Chop$29.00
Sweet and spicy brine, panko crusted and baked to a golden brown, mascarpone mashers, green beans
- Meatloaf$23.00
Sun dried tomato gravy, mascarpone mashers, fried broccoli
- Beef Burger$18.00
Aged Cheddar, tomato, greens, pickle, onion, mayo, hand cut fries
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Tomato, basil, capers, sherry cream, spinach
- Bolognese$25.00
San marzano tomatoes, pork, beef, garlic, fresh basil, Parmesan
- Farfalle$24.00
Smoked chicken, sun-dried tomato, spicy walnuts, asiago cream
- Polenta$24.00
Mushroom medley, marsala wine, leeks
- Salmon$27.00
Ginger bbq glaze, mascarpone mashers, veggies
- Flat Iron$28.00
Wild mushroom, sage and black peppercorn gravy, mascarpone mashers, broccoli
- Lamb Burger$19.00
Gorgonzola, tomato, greens, tapenade, sun dried tomato, red onion, mayo, hand cut fries
- Mac & Cheese$29.00
Creamy gorgonzola, mascarpone, garlic crusted scallops, asparagus
- Risotto$28.00
Portuguese sausage, shrimp, fire roasted red bell pepper, brie
- Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Breaded chicken breast, baked and topped with mozzarella, marinara, served with mascarpone mashers, asparagus
- Pork Ribs$24.00
Dry rubbed and slow smoked with cherry and pecan wood , finished with house made bbq, mascarpone mashers, green beans
- Rice Bowl$24.00
Tofu, roasted yams, scallions, soy sauce, shiitake mushroom , asparagus, egg
- Veggie Pizza$22.00
Eggplant, zucchini, sun-dried tomato, crimini, basil pesto
- Carnitas Pizza$22.00
Carnitas, red onion, smoked mozzarella, tomato, chipotle cream
Kids
Kids Menu
- Kids Bacon$1.75
- Kids Burrito$7.49
- Kids Chicken Strips$11.00
- Kids French Toast$7.50
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.95
- Kids Ling Parm$8.49
- Kids Linguini$8.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.50
- Kids Milk$4.00
- Kids OJ$4.50
- Kids Pancake$7.00
- Kids Pancake Combo$10.00
- Kids PBJ$7.00
- Kids Pizza$10.00
- Kids Quesadilla$6.95
- Kids Scramble$6.75
- Kids Spec Pan$8.49
- Kids Turkey$9.50
- Scoop Ice Cream$3.00
- Kids Dinner Chix Strips$13.00
Sauces (sides)
sauces/sides
- Side 4oz guacamole$6.00
- Side 40z Grn Chila salsa$3.00
- Side 2oz chimichurri$3.00
- Side 4oz hollandaise$5.50
- Side 2oz basil pesto$3.00
- Side 2oz chard tomato$2.00
- Side 4oz SDT gravy$6.00
- Side 4oz W mush grvy$6.00
- Side 2oz avo/tomatillo salsa$3.00
- Side 4oz red Chila salsa$3.00
- Side 2oz chipotle mayo$0.75
- Side 2oz serrano mayo$0.75
- Side 2oz habanero mayo$0.75
- Side 2oz fruit puree$0.75
- Side 4oz side strawberry$2.50
- Sider 2oz ranch$0.75
- Side 2oz gorganzola$1.25
- Side 2oz bbq$0.75
- Side 2oz balsamic glaze$1.25
Proteins (sides)
added protein/sides
- 10 oz boneless NY$29.00
- 10 oz boneless ribeye$31.00
- 3 piece U10 scallop$25.00
- 4 piece grilled shrimp$12.00
- 6 panko chicken breast$11.00
- 4 oz flat iron steak$10.00
- 6oz chicken breast$9.00
- 6oz flat iron steak$14.00
- 8 oz flat iron steak$22.00
- 8oz chicken breast$12.00
- salmon filet$16.00
- saute veggie$8.50
- side smoked salmon$12.00
- single crab cake$11.00
- solo beef patty$8.50
- solo chicken parm$16.00
N/A Beverages
Coffee/ Tea
Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.95
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Carmel Milk$4.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.95
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.95
- Ice Tea$4.50
- Lemonade$4.50
- Milk$3.25
- Oat Milk$3.25
- Orange Crush$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.95
- Pelligrino$5.50
- Pepsi$3.50
- PH Cooler$5.25
- Raspberry Brisk Iced Tea$3.50
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Sierra Mist$3.50
Bar Menu
Liquor
- *Well Vodka*$8.00
- Absolut$11.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Chopin$14.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Sea Gaze$12.00
- Stoli$9.00
- Titos$11.00
- *Well Gin*$8.00
- Beefeaters$9.00
- Fords Gin$10.00
- Spring 44$10.00
- The Botanist$12.00
- *Well Rum*$8.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan's$10.00
- Captain Private$12.00
- Courvoisier$20.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Imperial$12.00
- Malibu$8.75
- Angel Envy$14.00
- Angel Envy Rye$16.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Bookers$7.00
- Bushmills$11.00
- Crown Reserve$6.75
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Four Roses$11.00
- Gentleman Jack$6.75
- German Choc$12.00
- J & B$9.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Knob Creek Rye$17.00
- Makers 46$14.00
- Marker mark$12.00
- Seagram's 7$10.00
- Woodford Res$15.00
- 1800 Anejo$13.00
- Cali EX Anejo$42.00
- Calirosa Blanco$18.00
- Carlirosa Anejo$21.00
- Cazadores$12.00
- Cuervo Gold$10.00
- Del Maguey Mez$13.00
- Don Julio 1942$38.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- El Jimador$10.00
- Fortaleza$15.00
- Old Pal$15.00
- Patron Gold$12.00
- Patron Reposado$12.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Whiskey Express$10.00
Cocktails
- Hibiscus Marg$12.00
El jimador silver tequila, fresh hibiscus juice, lime
- Paloma$12.00
El jimador silver tequila, grapefruit juice, lime
- Daiquiri$11.00
Bacardi rum, fresh lemon and lime juice, simple syrup
- Bloody Mary$10.00
Uncle ed's vodka, house made bloody mix
- BLT Bloody Mary$12.00
Uncle ed's vodka, house made bloody mix, apple wood smoked bacon, cherry tomato, romaine
- Irish Coffee$11.00
2 oz slane Irish wiskey, demerara sugar cube, cafe moto coffee, whipped cream
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
Aperol, soda water, bubbles, orange slice
- Top Shelf Marg$14.00
El jimador tequila, cointreau, house made sweet and sour, agave syrup, fresh lime juice
- PH Marg$12.00
El jimador silver tequila, house made sweet and sour, agave syrup,, triple sec, fresh lime juice
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
Slane whiskey, fever tree ginger beer, lime
- Mexican Mule$12.00
El jimador silver tequila, fever tree ginger beer, lime
- PH Mule$12.00
Uncle ed's vodka, fever tree ginger beer, lime
- Boulevardier$16.00
Makers mark 46, sweet vermouth, campari
- Old Fashioned$14.00
Makers mark, angostura bitters, simple syrup, orange peel, luxardo cherry
- Espresso Martini$16.00
Uncle ed's vodka, Mr. Blacks, baileys, espresso
- Corpse Rev$14.00
Gin, lillet, cointreau, lemon juice, absinthe wash
- Dirty Shirley$12.00
Uncle ed's vodka, luxardo cherry syrup, ginger beer
- Red Sangria$11.00
Red wine, brandy, fresh fruit
- White Sangria$11.00
White wine, grand mamier, fresh fruit
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Hugo Spritz$13.00
- German chocolate cake$15.00
White Wines
- Gl Drylands Sauv Blanc$14.00
- Gl Berger, Gruner$9.00
- Gl Selbach, Riesling$10.00
- Gl Chardonnay$12.00
- Gl Pinot Grigio,$10.00
- Gl Fume Blanc$12.00
- Gl Clos Bellane Blanc*$14.00
- Gl La Bernarde Rose*$12.00
- Btl Drylands, Sauv Blanc$44.00
- Btl Berger, Gruner$33.00
- Btl , Riesling$32.00
- Btl Chalone Chardonnay$40.00
- Btl Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Btl Ferrari Fume B$36.00
- Btl Clos Blanc*$42.00
- Btl La Bernarde Rose*$36.00
Red Wines
- Glass Pinot Project, P. Noir$13.00
- Gl R Strong, P.Noir$14.00
- Gl Mocali, Sangiovese$10.00
- Gl Clos Bellane, Roja$11.00
- Gl Coppola, Claret$11.00
- Gl S. Momma Rouge$10.00
- Gl Bull by the Horns, Cab$14.00
- Gl Merlot$13.00
- Gl Malbec$13.00
- Gl No Fine Print, Cab$13.00
- Gl Rioja Riserva, Tempranillo$11.00
- Gl XY, Zin$11.00
- Btl Pinot Project, Pinot$40.00
- Btl Rodney, Strong, Pinot$44.00
- Btl Mocali, Sangiovese$34.00
- Btl Clos Bellane, Roja*$38.00
- Btl Claret$38.00
- Btl S. Momma Rouge$32.00
- Btl Bull by the Horns, Cab$43.00
- Btl Merlot$40.00
- Btl, Malbec$41.00
- Btl No Fine Print, Cab$40.00
- BtlTempranillo$38.00
- Btl XY, Zin$38.00
Parkhouse Mimosas
- PH Mimosa$11.00
Oj & champagne
- PH Sunrise$12.00
Oj, house made raspberry puree & champagne
- Peach Perfect$12.00
Peach nectar & champagne
- Blueberry Stand$12.00
Lemonade, blueberry puree & champagne
- Milango$12.00
Mango nectar, fresh lime, champagne & chili lime rim
- Applelicious$12.00
Unfiltered apple juice, champagne & cinnamon/sugar rim
- Cranberry Pom Passion$12.00
Pomegranate, cranberry & champagne
- Pink Goddess$12.00
Guava nectar, strawberry & champagne
- Flight of Bubbles$25.00
Pick any 4
- Pineapple$11.00
- Grapefruit$11.00
- Industry Mimosa$8.00
Global Bubbles
- Glass Conquilla, Cava, Penedes Spain$9.00
- Glass La Bernarde Cotes De Provence Rose$12.00
- Glass Prosecco Della Contessa, Treviso, Italy$9.00
- Glass Gobelsburg, Cietercien, Austria Zweigelt & Rose$14.00
- Bottle Conquilla, Cava, Penedes Spain$32.00
- Bottle La Bernarde Cotes De Provence Rose$36.00
- Bottle Prosecco Della Contessa, Treviso, Italy$29.00
- Bottle Gobelsburg, Cietercien, Austria Zweigelt & Rose$41.00
- Chandon, Napa Valley, CA | Split$13.00
Split. 187 ml
- Albrecht Cremant Brut Rose$36.00