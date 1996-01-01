Parkside Station 1026 Poyntz Ave.
Lunch
For The Table
- Parkside Pimento$8.00
Sharp cheddar cheese spread with roasted red peppers and jalapeños served with crispy sourdough crackers
- Mezze Plate$9.00
Hummus, quinoa tabouli, marinated feta, fresh veggies, babaganush, Kalamata olives, and falafel
- Pickle Plate$8.50
A variety of house-made pickles, served with a seasonal spread, and sourdough toast points.
Lunch Mains
- Mediterranean Bowl$11.00
Shawarma cauliflower, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, feta, crispy chickpeas, and tahini dressing served over quinoa
- Johnny Cobb Salad$12.00
Avocado, tomato, bacon, sharp cheddar, cornbread croutons and a jammy egg served over romaine lettuce, tossed with green goddess dressing
- Beet Salad$10.00
Roasted beets, mixed greens, crisp apple, goat cheese, and toasted pepitas, served with citrus poppyseed dressing
- Coffee Rubbed Tri Tip Sandwich$15.00
Hanner Ranch Tri Tip, chimichurri, arugula, roasted red pepper, madeira aioli, and parmesan served on a Little Batch Hoagie
- Parkside Burger$17.00
Hanner Ranch beef, mustard pickles, grilled onion, fontina cheese, guchujang burger sauce, lettuce, tomato on a Little Batch bun and served with crispy fries
- Italian Picnic$15.00
Ham,Genoa Salami, Cappicola, fontina, olive relish, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, fresh tomato, and balsamic mayo on Little Batch Focaccia.
- Balsamic Mushroom Pesto Sandwich$12.00
Oven dried tomato, roasted mushrooms, pesto, house made boursin, & spinach on toasted Little Batch Hoagie
Extras
For the Kiddos
- Mr. Ham and Cheesey$7.00
Smoked ham and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Served w/ crispy fries.
- Baked Mac$5.00
Cavatappi pasta smothered in a creamy cheese sauce & baked. Served w/ crispy fries.
- Kids Burger$10.00
Hanner ranch beef, topped with cheese, ketchup, and pickles on a Little Batch Bun. Served w/ crispy fries.
Sweets
Dinner
For the Table
- Parkside Pimento$8.00
Sharp cheddar cheese spread with roasted red peppers and jalapeños served with crispy sourdough crackers
- Mezze Plate$18.00
Hummus, quinoa tabouli, babaganush, marinated feta, fresh veggies, Kalamata olives, and falafel
- Pickle Plate$8.50
A variety of house-made pickles, served with a seasonal spread, and sourdough toast points.
- Mussels$15.00
Rockafeller butter, garlic bread crumb, served with sourdough toast points
- Little Batch Rolls$8.00
Warm fluffy rolls served with house accompaniments.
Dinner Mains
- Parkside Burger$17.00
Hanner Ranch beef, mustard pickles, grilled onion, fontina cheese, guchujang burger sauce, lettuce, tomato on a Little Batch bun and served with crispy fries
- Red Curry Salmon$23.00
Lemon grass coconut cream, quinoa, maple glazed winter squash
- Roasted Chicken$18.00
Ricotta gnudi, pumpkin mornay, fried sage, and apple gastrique
- Grilled Pork Porterhouse$17.00
Served with a warm potato and apple salad with a mustard vinegrette
- Hanner Ranch Short Ribs$27.00
Hanner Ranch Beef served with Hoff Grist Mill grits, sweet corn, wilted greens, tart cherry jous
- Veggie Pasta$16.00
Sweet peppers, tomato, ricotta pesto tossed with house made pasta, served with grilled eggplant & crispy capers
Extras
- The Fries$5.00
Crispy fries served with our 3 signature sauces!
- Roasted Veggies$5.00
Seasonal roast vegetables
- Green Goddess Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with green goddess dressing topped with corn bread croutons and parmesan cheese
- Mushroom Gratin$8.00
Wild mushrooms, parmesan cream, garlic bread crumb
For the Kiddos
- Mr. Ham and Cheesey$7.00
Smoked ham and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Served w/ crispy fries.
- Baked Mac$5.00
Cavatappi pasta smothered in a creamy cheese sauce & baked. Served w/ crispy fries.
- Kids Burger$10.00
Hanner ranch beef, topped with cheese, ketchup, and pickles on a Little Batch Bun. Served w/ crispy fries.
Sweets
Cafe
Pastry
- 6 inch Cake$40.00
- Bagel$7.00
- Bialy$3.00
- Big Cookie$8.00
- Challah$8.00
- Chocolate Chip Sandwich$6.00
- Croissant$3.00
- Croutons$4.50
- Cupcake$3.00
- Danish$6.00
- Dinner Rolls 1/2 Dozen$6.00
- English Muffin$1.00
- Giant Brownie$6.00
- Granola$13.00
- Handpie$4.00
- Honey Oat$8.00
- Large Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Lil Cake$20.00
- Mac Box 4$13.50
- Mac Box 9$25.00
- Macaron$3.00
- Meringue$3.00
- Mini Cheesecake$6.50
- Molasses sandwich$4.00
- Morning Bun$4.00
- Oatmeal Creme Pie$6.00
- Oreo$1.50
- Pie Swirls$4.00
- Pizza Bagel$3.00
- Pretzel$3.00
- Quickbread$7.00
- Rice Crispy$4.00
- Sable$4.00
- Sausage Roll$6.00
- Side of Mustard$0.50
- Small Cinnamon Roll$2.50
- Snickerdoodle sandwich$6.00
- Sourdough Loaf$8.00
- Sugar$12.00
- Trifle$5.00
- Turnover$4.00
- Monkey Bread$4.00