Popular Items

Parkside Burger
$16.00

half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty, bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, onion

$8.00
NY Cheesecake
$8.00


DAILY SPECIAL (Copy)

Fried Provolone
$10.00

Small Plates

Short Rib Poutine
$16.00

french fries, garlicky cheese curds, jalapeno gravy

Fried Pickle Spears
$10.00

buttermilk ranch

Baked Pretzel
$10.00

mustard, queso

Nachos
$12.00

fire roasted salsa, black eyed peas, queso, sour cream, corn chips

Chicken Wings
$15.00

Our wings are fresh, never frozen. choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili

Bacon Wrapped Dates
$12.00

stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped in peppered bacon, topped with harissa maple syrup

Pimento Cheese
$12.00
Hummus
$12.00

Salads & Bowls

Parkside Salad
$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red cabbage red onion, carrots

Chef Salad
$16.00

romaine, turkey, chicken, ham, egg, bacon, avocado, feta, cherry tomato

Steakhouse Salad
$19.00

filet mignon, romaine, red onion, avocado, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, spiced nuts, bacon, parmesan, egg

Caesar Salad
$12.00

romaine, anchovy, parmesan, egg, garlic, house croutons

Tuna Nicoise Salad
$16.00

mixed greens, haricot vert, egg, tomato, red onion, potatoes, seared tuna

Vegetable Bowl
$14.00

baby arugula, quinoa, baby kale, tomato, cucumber, toasted almonds, black eyed peas green onion, corn

Mediterranean Bowl
$14.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta, banana peppers, red onion, chickpeas, toasted almonds

Fruit Power Bowl
$15.00

spinach, kale, spiced nuts, goat cheese, blueberries, apples, grapes, strawberries

Burgers & Sandwiches

Parkside Burger
$16.00

half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty, bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, onion

Cheese Burger
$14.00

half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Prime Rib Burger
$16.00

arugula, caramelized onion, brie, bacon jam

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
$15.00

fried chicken, rosemary- onion waffle, harrisa maple

The Club
$15.00

roast beef, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine, cheddar, mayo, sourdough

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.00

romaine, tomato, mayo

B.L.T
$12.00

peppered bacon, romaine, tomato, mayo, sourdough

French Dip
$16.00

roast beef, provolone, horseradish aioli, au jus, amorosa roll

Auntie Nessa
$12.00

cheddar, provolone, brie, grilled sourdough

Fried Buffalo Chicken
$15.00

romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese

Ribeye Steak Sandwich
$19.00

caramelized onion, pepper jack, amorosa roll

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders
$9.99
Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake
$8.00
Banana Pudding
$8.00Out of stock
NY Cheesecake
$8.00

Side Dishes

Black Eyed Peas
$3.95
Broccoli
$3.95
Egg
$2.50
French Fries
$3.95
Green Beans
$3.95
Grits
$3.25
Mac and Cheese
$4.95
Macaroni and Cheese
$4.95
Mashed Potatoes
$3.95
Mixed Berries
$4.00
NO SIDE
Side Bacon
$3.25
Side Caesar
$4.00
Side Park-Side Salad
$3.95
Side Toast
$3.25
Slaw
$3.95
Tater Tots
$3.95
Tomato Bisque
$3.95

Beverages

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Mexican Coke BTL
$3.50Out of stock
Gingerale
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50

Plates To Go

Meatloaf
$18.00

gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans

Shrimp & Grits
$24.00

NC shrimp, NC chorizo sausage, cheese grits

Fish and Chips
$18.00

malt vinegar, tartar

Braised Short Rib Stroganoff
$24.00

mushrooms, egg noodles

Bone-In Pork Chop
$24.00

apple butter, mashed potatoes, green beans

Steak Frites
$26.00

sliced filet mignon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, fries

Prime Rib
$28.00+

slow roasted and served with mashed potatoes, haricot vert, horseradish cream

Fried Chicken Plate
$22.00Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Plate
$16.00Out of stock