Parkway Restaurant
Dinner Menu
APPETIZERS
- Baked oysters$20.00
Baked Oysters Imperial Chesapeake Bay salts topped with house made crab imperial, crushed ritz cracker, parsley gremolata
- Charred octopus$26.00
grilled romaine hearts, crushed olives, heirloom tomatoes, chickpeas, feta, roasted pepper vinaigrette, lemon crumb
- Crab dip$26.00
jumbo lump crab meat, crackers
- Pork Belly Confit$18.00
mustard greens, poached pear, black garlic aioli
- Shrimp&Crab cocktail$17.00
house made cocktail sauce, old bay
- Steamed Clams$18.00
andouille sausage, garlic, butter, white wine, homemade bread
- Beef Tips App$18.00
caramelized onions, oyster mushrooms, horseradish aioli
SOUP
SALADS
- Parkway caesar$14.00
romaine hearts, creamy homemade dressing, herbed croutons, aged asiago, toasted pine nuts
- Poached pear and spinach salad$15.00
crushed Marcona almonds, dried tart cherries, President goat cheese, blush red wine vinaigrette
- Modern “wedge”$15.00
iceberg round, bacon crisps, medley tomatoes, chive crumb, breakfast radish, chunky gorgonzola crema
- EXTRA DRESSING$1.00
ENTREES
- Airline chicken breast$28.00
roasted sweet potato, brussels sprouts, apples, lemon-herb cream sauce
- Filet Mignon$55.00
8oz center cut cabernet demi glacé, vegetable du jour, Gruyere pommes aligot
- Lions Mane (Vegan)$24.00Out of stock
wilted cabbage, acorn squash, Jimmy Nardello peppers, , turnip and fennel puree
- Pork Chop$36.00
12-14 oz Duroc Pork Chop farro, brussel sprouts, butternut squash, poached pear bechamel
- Rack of lamb$38.00
olive oil and umami poached oyster mushrooms, roasted cauliflower florets, baby carrots, sweet potato mousse, tart cherry gastrique
- Salmon$29.00
heirloom rice, cauliflower, butternut squash, wilted greens, pepitas, apple cider vinaigrette, beet-cauliflower puree
- Scallop and Shrimp Scampi$33.00
linguine, lobster consomme, white wine, garlic butter, baby tomatoes, English peas, parmesan cheese
- Seafood Pot Pie$38.00
local bay scallops, shrimp, fin fish, creamy seafood broth, mirepoix, puff pastry
- Single Crab Cake Entree$28.00
fall hash of potatoes, squash, root vegetables, onion, sweet pickle remoulade
- Twin Crab cakes Entree$42.00
fall hash of potatoes, squash, root vegetables, onion, sweet pickle remoulade
- USDA Prime Rib Eye$56.00
14 oz USDA Prime Rib Eye chimichurri, vegetable du jour, Gruyere pommes aligot
- Tuna$34.00
DESSERTS
- Flourless chocolate cake$12.00
bittersweet nutella ganache, crushed macadamia nuts
- Key lime pie$11.00
coconut whipped cream, fluid strawberry puree
- New York-Style cheesecake$12.00
macerated berry compote
- Peanut Butter Pie$11.00
topped with melted Reese's peanut butter cups
- Ala Mode$4.00
- Sweet Potato Pie$10.00Out of stock
KID'S MENU
SALAD ADD-ONS
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritzer$11.00
- Appletini$14.00
- Barrell Aged Manhattan$13.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Bourbon Mule$13.00
Apple Cider, Goslings Ginger Beer, Jeffersons Very Small Batch Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Cafe Amaretto$12.00
- Carajillo$13.00
- Chocolate Martini$16.00
- Cranberry Mule$12.00
- Daquiri$13.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$13.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Ginger Pear Martini$16.00
- Grapefruit crush$12.00
- High Noon$7.00
- House Cosmo$13.00
- House Margarita$12.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Parkway Kir Royale$13.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Let It Snow Martini$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$14.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Mandarin Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Mint Julep$13.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Nutty Irishman$12.00
- Orange Crush$12.00
- Parkway Punch$10.00
- Peacharita$13.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Pineapple Infusion$16.00
- Rusty Nail$11.00
- Sangria$13.00
- Spiced Maple Bourbon Fizz$14.00
Sagamore Rye Bourbon, Spiced Maple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Orange Bitters, Champagne
- Strawberry Margarita$12.00
- Supernova$16.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Virgin Daquiri$10.00
- White Russian$12.00