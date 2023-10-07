Parlay - Lincoln Park
Food
Wings
Classic Wings
$16.00
BUTTERMILK MARINATED, SLOW HARD WOOD SMOKED. CHOICE OF DRY RUB, BBQ, BUFFALO. CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY
Boneless Wings
$16.00
Classic Basket
$15.00
Boneless Basket
$15.00
Th Bone In Bottomless
$24.95
Th Boneless Botomless
$24.95
Bone In Refill
Boneless Refill
All Others
Double Down
$19.00
Parlay Burger
$17.00
8OZ BURGER, AMERICAN CHEESE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICKLES, ONIONS, RUSKI SAUCE
Grilled Cheese
$14.00
Potato Skins
$18.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$12.00
Friday Burger
$20.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Basket of Fries
$6.00
Truffle Parm Fries
$11.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$11.00
Chicken Cobb Salad
$16.00
Tomato Soup
$6.00
Pizza
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Mules
Bombs
Happy Hour Specials
Beer
Modelo
$7.00
Corona
$7.00
Miller light
$6.00
Coors light
$6.00
Nütrl
$6.00Out of stock
High Noon
$7.00
Lagunitas All Day IPA
$8.00
Gunballhead
$8.00Out of stock
Two Hearted
$8.00Out of stock
Goose Island
$7.00
Happy Dad
$6.00
Lagunitas Lil Summin
$8.00
Angry Orchard
$7.00
Daisy Cutter
$8.00
Krombacher
$8.00
Too Turnt Tea
$7.00
Kona Big Wave
$7.00
Zombie Dust
$8.00Out of stock
full pocket
$8.00Out of stock
Ultra
$6.00
Montucky
$8.00
$25 Miller
$25.00
$25 Coors
$25.00
Apex Predator
$8.00
Deals/WB
Parlay - Lincoln Park Location and Ordering Hours
(847) 525-5577
Closed