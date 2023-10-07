Food

Wings

Classic Wings

$16.00

BUTTERMILK MARINATED, SLOW HARD WOOD SMOKED. CHOICE OF DRY RUB, BBQ, BUFFALO. CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Classic Basket

$15.00

Boneless Basket

$15.00

Th Bone In Bottomless

$24.95

Th Boneless Botomless

$24.95

Bone In Refill

Boneless Refill

All Others

Double Down

$19.00

Parlay Burger

$17.00

8OZ BURGER, AMERICAN CHEESE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICKLES, ONIONS, RUSKI SAUCE

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Potato Skins

$18.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Friday Burger

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$11.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Big Kahuna Pizza

$22.00

Full House Pizza

$22.00

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Walk in the Woods Pizza

$22.00

Monday Cheese Special

$35.00

CU Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Brunch

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Blueberry Lemon French Toast

$16.00

Breakfast Pizza

$20.00

950 Burrito

$14.00

Liquor

Vodka

Prairie Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Absolut Wild Berry

$12.00

Absolut Pear

$12.00

Absolut Blueberry

$12.00

Absolut Raspberry

$12.00

Absolut Strawberry

$12.00

Absolut Mango

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Pink Whitney

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Gin

Bombay

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Bumbu

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Tequila

Asteral

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$14.00

818 Blanco

$12.00

818 Repo

$14.00

818 Anejo

$16.00

818 Reserve

$25.00

1800 Coconut

$14.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

1800

$12.00

Whiskey

Evan Williams

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$18.00

Dewars White

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam Apple

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Bulliut

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Peach Pucker

Amaretto

$10.00

Triple Sec

Pama

Soho Lychee

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Chambord

Malort

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Cocktails

Mules

Passion Paradise

$14.00

Morning Glory

$14.00

Pama Mama

$14.00

Lychee Lover

$14.00

The Perfect Pear

$14.00

Berry Bliss

$14.00

Pucker Up

$14.00

Mr Wrightwood

$14.00

Classic Mule

$14.00

Boozie Slushies

Strawberry Daiquiri

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$14.00

$5 Frozen Strawberry

$5.00

$5 Mangi

$5.00

Bombs

Coco Crazy

$9.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Blush Rush

$9.00

Parlay All Day

$9.00

Mango Tango

$9.00

What Happens in Vegas

$9.00

Lunchbox

$9.00

Happy Hour Specials

HH Mules

$7.00

HH Bombs

$7.00

HH Slushies

$7.00

Beer

Modelo

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Miller light

$6.00

Coors light

$6.00

Nütrl

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon

$7.00

Lagunitas All Day IPA

$8.00

Gunballhead

$8.00Out of stock

Two Hearted

$8.00Out of stock

Goose Island

$7.00

Happy Dad

$6.00

Lagunitas Lil Summin

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Daisy Cutter

$8.00

Krombacher

$8.00

Too Turnt Tea

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Zombie Dust

$8.00Out of stock

full pocket

$8.00Out of stock

Ultra

$6.00

Montucky

$8.00

$25 Miller

$25.00

$25 Coors

$25.00

Apex Predator

$8.00

Wine

Kim Crawford SB

$13.00

Folie a Deux Chard

$13.00

Simi Cabernet

$13.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

Chloe Rose

$13.00

BTL of Prosecco

$50.00

Mimosa

$12.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Sour

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pinnaple

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

Watermelon RedBull

$5.00

Pinnaple Redbull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cowboy Hat

$25.00

Gatorade Bucket Hall

$25.00

Horse Shirt

$30.00

Deals/WB

Wristbands

60 WB

$60.00

50 WB

$50.00

Buffs WB 45

$45.00

45 WB

$45.00

35

$35.00

Deals

$4 Shot

$4.00

$5 coors

$5.00

$6 Well

$6.00

$5 Fireball

$5.00Out of stock

Bottomless Brunch

$35.00

Refill Coors

Refill Miller

$20 Wine Wednesday

$20.00Out of stock

$9 Tequila Prime

$9.00

$5 Malort

$5.00

$5 montucky

$5.00

Boulder Bomb

$8.00

$6 Happy Dad

$6.00

$5 VRB

$5.00Out of stock

$5 Shot

$5.00Out of stock