Parlor Pizza Bar - Wicker Park 1824 W Division St
Food
Pre-Pizza
- Hummus$15.00
baby sweet peppers, celery, cucumbers, carrots, grilled garlic bread
- Calamari$20.00+Out of stock
with cherry peppers. Served with spicy marinara & chipotle chimichurri sauces.
- Kale & Artichoke Dip$16.00
roasted red peppers, garlic cream, bread crumbs, garlic toast
- Hand Cut Frites$13.00
with Sriracha honey mustard, jalapeño cream cheese sauce, ketchup
- Parlor Pizza Bread$19.00
house beer bread topped with garlic, mozzarella, shallot, parmesan, pepperoni, scallion cream, cherry peppers, sesame seeds. (Best for two or more)!
- Nacho Bites$18.00
sweet slow-braised sesame BBQ pork, mozzarella, refried black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream
- Glazed Brussels Sprouts$14.00
spicy maple syrup, toasted pumpkin & sesame seeds, lemon, roasted garlic & shallots
- Balsamic Glazed Fried Mozzarella$13.00
with pickled vegetables and marinara sauce
With-Pizza
- Kale Cobb Salad$12.50+
Nueske’s bacon, egg, scallion, avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, buttermilk ranch Choice of fried chicken thigh -or- grilled chicken breast.
- Caesar Salad$10.50+
garlic bread crostini, crispy parmesan cheese, Greek yogurt Caesar dressing
- Antipasto Chopped Salad$12.50+
iceberg lettuce, crispy prosciutto di Parma, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, Wisconsin provolone, baby heirloom tomatoes, green olives, potatoes, creamy Italian dressing
- Ginger Chicken Salad$12.50+
marinated grilled or fried chicken, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, kale, noodles, cucumber, sweet peppers, carrot, scallions, cilantro, toasted almonds, lemon ginger vinaigrette
- Shaved Brussel Salad$12.50+
mixed greens, honeycrisp apples, gorgonzola crumbles, Nueske's bacon, candied walnuts, pomegranate seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet & Baby Carrot$12.50+
whipped goat cheese, avocado, watercress, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged balsamic vinegar, extra virgin oil, chives
Not-Pizza
- Parlor Smash Burger$18.00
brioche bun, double beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, special sauce, with frites.
- Rustic Parlor Chicken Pita$18.00
lemon herb chicken, pesto mayo, arugula, red onion, oven roasted tomato, wood-fired pita bread, with side of frites
- Parlor Chicken Sandwich$18.00
fried chicken thigh or grilled chicken breast, napa cabbage slaw, white cheddar, pickles, sriracha aioli, brioche bun, with side of frites
- Mixed Mushroom Pita$17.00
grilled mixed mushrooms, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, lemon garlic basil sauce, pita bread, with side of frites
- Wood Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
feta-brined Amish chicken, roasted broccolini, Calabrian chilies, feta cheese, cipollini onions, lemon vinaigrette
Pizza
- Abe Froman’s Fave$22.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, Parlor sausage, sauteéd spinach, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers
- Aunt Chilada’s Chicken$24.50
chipotle marinara, adobo pulled chicken, cilantro, fresh mozzarella, roasted crimini mushrooms, grilled scallions, chipotle cream
- Build-Your-Own Pizza$16.00
We recommend three toppings
- Burrata Be Kidding Me$25.50
fresh mozzarella, imported burrata, baby arugula, house lemon vinaigrette, white truffle oil
- Cheesus, Mary & Joseph$22.50
leek béchamel, whipped ricotta, white cheddar, parmesan, smoked mozzarella, minced garlic, oregano
- Great Balls of Fire$24.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, beef & pork meatballs, Molinari pepperoni, house giardiniera, parmesan, fresh mozzarella
- Honey Boo Boo$22.50
caramelized onions, roasted garlic, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, taleggio DOP, rosemary, sea salt, honey
- Hot Chix$24.50
Nashville hot chicken, spicy pickles, red onion, parmesan, white cheddar, lime garlic aioli, fresh dill
- How Stracciatella Got Her Groove Back$25.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, chili oil, shaved garlic, jalapeños, parmesan, stracciatella
- I Feel Like Bacon Love$24.50
leek béchamel, Nueske’s bacon, white cheddar, shaved Yukon Gold potato, scallions
- Kids Pizza$18.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Little Stinker$23.50
Leek béchamel, D.O.P. taleggio, roasted mushrooms, Spanish manchego, fontina, chives
- Margherita Pizza$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Sgt. Pepper$22.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, Molinari pepperoni, white truffle oil
- Marinara Pizza$16.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Tacolatos
- B-A-N-A-N-A-S$12.00
banana fudge gelato, bananas, peanut butter cups, crushed peanuts, peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, double chocolate shell
- GO SHORTY$12.00
strawberry gelato, shortbread cookies, strawberries, mint, strawberry sauce, white chocolate chips, whipped cream, white chocolate shell
- CARAMELO ANTHONY$12.00
salted caramel gelato, caramel sauce, chocolate covered pretzels, Rolos, whipped cream, white chocolate shell
- COOKIE MONSTER$12.00
cookies and cream gelato, Oreo pieces, maraschino cherries, fudge sauce, mini chocolate chips, whipped cream, double chocolate shell
- GIMME S’MORE$12.00
rocky road ice cream, marshmallows, Hershey’s chunks, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker, fudge sauce, whipped cream, graham cracker shell
- GO NUTS$12.00
chocolate gelato, Nutella, hazelnuts, Ferrero Rocher, whipped cream, double chocolate shell
- UNICORN DREAMS$12.00
birthday cake ice cream, gummy worms, fruity marshmallows, rainbow airheads, blue-raspberry sauce, whipped cream, confetti sprinkles shell
- B.Y.O.T.L.$12.00
Pick a shell, filling, sauce, and up to 3 toppings.
BAKED GOODS
- COOKIE PARTY$16.00
- PEANUT BUTTER BOMB$12.00
Chocolate brownie, peanut butter mousse, chocolate shell, whipped cream
- CARROT CAKE$12.00
Layered carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pecans, caramel sauce
- FRIED GELATO$12.00
Salted caramel gelato, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, caramel, whipped cream, strawberries
- OREO CHEESECAKE PIE$12.00
Oreo bar, white chocolate cream cheese, caramel sauce
- COOKIE$5.00
Fresh baked cookies
ICE CREAM
ADDS
- Ranch$1.00
- Marinara$1.00
- Spicy Marinara$1.00
- Sub Side Salad$7.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- Balsamic Vinegar$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$2.00
- Burger Sauce$1.00
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Chimichurri$1.00
- Fried Chicken$5.00
- Grilled Chicken$5.00
- Mustard Vin$1.00
- Hummus Bread$2.00
- Italian Dressing$1.00
- Jalapeño Cream Cheese$1.00
- Sliced Jalapeno$1.00
- Lime Sour Cream$1.00
- Large Marinara$2.00
- Mayo$1.00
- Olive Oil$1.00
- Kale Bread$2.00
- Pico De Gallo$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Sriracha Honey Mustard$1.00
- Tortilla Chips$2.00
- Lemon Vin$1.00
- Sriracha Aioli$1.00
Brunch
BRUNCH
- Chicken Biscuit$14.00
fried chicken breast, Wisconsin yellow cheddar, honey Buffalo sauce, housemade biscuit, with house hash.
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Choice of chicken -or- pork belly, with avocado, scrambled eggs*, refried beans, potato hash, queso fresco, and chipotle chimichurri, with arugula salad & refried black beans
- Candied Bacon and Egg Sandwich$15.00
candied bacon, fried egg,* American cheese, romaine, sliced tomato, chives, Dijon aioli, brioche bun, with house hash
- Egg White Omelet$15.00
feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, shaved red onion, avocado, basil, and baby green salad, with choice of toast
- Chilaquiles$17.00
housemade tomatillo salsa, pulled chicken, avocado, onion, corn tortilla strips, lime sour cream, queso fresco, with two eggs* your way and refried black beans
- Short Rib and Eggs$18.00
braised short rib, frizzled onions, beef jus aioli, house hash, two eggs any style
- Avocado Toast$19.00
thick cut brioche, avocado smash, burrata, sesame seed, pumpkin seed, aged balsamic, pomegranate seed, arugula, lemon vinaigrette
- Build-Your-Own Omelet$15.00
- Double Fluff Soufflé Pancakes$14.00
caramelized banana, banana whipped cream, powdered sugar, maple syrup
- Apple French Toast$14.00
brioche squares, maple glazed honey crisp apples, creme anglaise, almond and flax seed granola
- Eggs Benedict Pizza$22.50
three eggs*, Canadian ham, baby fontina, Spanish manchego, scallions, chives, lemon hollandaise
- 187ml Mimosa$16.00
- 750ml Mimosa$45.00
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
BRUNCH SIDES
Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Coke Can$3.00
- Diet Coke Can$3.00
- Sprite Can$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Grape Fanta$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$6.00
- FIJI Bottle$5.00
- Red Bull$6.00
- Red Bull SF$6.00
- Nitro Dbl Cold Brew$9.00
- Regular Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Nitro Cold Brew$9.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.00
