Parlor Pizza - River North 405 N. Dearborn
ALL DAY TAKE OUT
Pre-Pizza
- Hummus$15.00
baby sweet peppers, celery, cucumbers, carrots, grilled garlic bread
- Calamari$20.00+
with cherry peppers. Served with spicy marinara & chipotle chimichurri sauces.
- Kale & Artichoke Dip$16.00
roasted red peppers, garlic cream, bread crumbs, garlic toast
- Hand Cut Frites$13.00
with Sriracha honey mustard, jalapeño cream cheese sauce, ketchup
- Parlor Pizza Bread$19.00
house beer bread topped with garlic, mozzarella, shallot, parmesan, pepperoni, scallion cream, cherry peppers, sesame seeds. (Best for two or more)!
- Nacho Bites$18.00
sweet slow-braised sesame BBQ pork, mozzarella, refried black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream
- Glazed Brussels Sprouts$14.00
spicy maple syrup, toasted pumpkin & sesame seeds, lemon, roasted garlic & shallots
- Balsamic Glazed Fried Mozzarella$13.00
with pickled vegetables and marinara sauce
With-Pizza
- Kale Cobb Salad$12.50+
Nueske’s bacon, egg, scallion, avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, buttermilk ranch Choice of fried chicken thigh -or- grilled chicken breast.
- Caesar Salad$10.50+
garlic bread crostini, crispy parmesan cheese, Greek yogurt Caesar dressing
- Antipasto Chopped Salad$12.50+
iceberg lettuce, crispy prosciutto di Parma, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, Wisconsin provolone, baby heirloom tomatoes, green olives, potatoes, creamy Italian dressing
- Ginger Chicken Salad$12.50+
marinated grilled or fried chicken, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, kale, noodles, cucumber, sweet peppers, carrot, scallions, cilantro, toasted almonds, lemon ginger vinaigrette
- Shaved Brussel Salad$12.50+
mixed greens, honeycrisp apples, gorgonzola crumbles, Nueske's bacon, candied walnuts, pomegranate seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet & Baby Carrot$12.50+
whipped goat cheese, avocado, watercress, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged balsamic vinegar, extra virgin oil, chives
Not-Pizza
- Parlor Smash Burger$18.00
brioche bun, double beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, special sauce, with frites.
- Rustic Parlor Chicken Pita$18.00
lemon herb chicken, pesto mayo, arugula, red onion, oven roasted tomato, wood-fired pita bread, with side of frites
- Parlor Chicken Sandwich$18.00
fried chicken thigh or grilled chicken breast, napa cabbage slaw, white cheddar, pickles, sriracha aioli, brioche bun, with side of frites
- Mixed Mushroom Pita$17.00
grilled mixed mushrooms, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, lemon garlic basil sauce, pita bread, with side of frites
- Wood Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
feta-brined Amish chicken, roasted broccolini, Calabrian chilies, feta cheese, cipollini onions, lemon vinaigrette
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Sgt. Pepper$22.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, Molinari pepperoni, white truffle oil
- Abe Froman’s Fave$22.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, Parlor sausage, sauteéd spinach, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers
- Burrata Be Kidding Me$25.50
fresh mozzarella, imported burrata, baby arugula, house lemon vinaigrette, white truffle oil
- Cheesus, Mary & Joseph$22.50
leek béchamel, whipped ricotta, white cheddar, parmesan, smoked mozzarella, minced garlic, oregano
- Build-Your-Own Pizza$16.00
We recommend three toppings
- Aunt Chilada’s Chicken$24.50
chipotle marinara, adobo pulled chicken, cilantro, fresh mozzarella, roasted crimini mushrooms, grilled scallions, chipotle cream
- Great Balls of Fire$24.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, beef & pork meatballs, Molinari pepperoni, house giardiniera, parmesan, fresh mozzarella
- Honey Boo Boo$22.50
caramelized onions, roasted garlic, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, taleggio DOP, rosemary, sea salt, honey
- Hot Chix$24.50
Nashville hot chicken, spicy pickles, red onion, parmesan, white cheddar, lime garlic aioli, fresh dill
- How Stracciatella Got Her Groove Back$25.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, chili oil, shaved garlic, jalapeños, parmesan, stracciatella
- I Feel Like Bacon Love$24.50
leek béchamel, Nueske’s bacon, white cheddar, shaved Yukon Gold potato, scallions
- Little Stinker$23.50
Leek béchamel, D.O.P. taleggio, roasted mushrooms, Spanish manchego, fontina, chives
- Kids Pizza$18.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Pizza Cutter
- Parm Packets
- Red Pepper Packets
BAKED GOODS
ADDS
- Ranch$1.00
- Marinara$1.00
- Spicy Marinara$1.00
- Sub Side Salad$7.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- Balsamic Vinegar$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$2.00
- Burger Sauce$1.00
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Chimichurri$1.00
- Chipotle Cream
- Fried Chicken$5.00
- Grilled Chicken$5.00
- Mustard Vin$1.00
- Hummus Bread$2.00
- Italian Dressing$1.00
- Jalapeño Cream Cheese$1.00
- Sliced Jalapeno$1.00
- Lime Sour Cream$1.00
- Large Marinara$2.00
- Mayo$1.00
- Olive Oil$1.00
- Kale Bread$2.00
- Pico De Gallo$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Sriracha Honey Mustard$1.00
- Tortilla Chips$2.00
- Lemon Vin$1.00
- Sriracha Aioli$1.00