Popular Items
Sidedoor Sammies Menu
Sandwiches
Gyro Beef 'Taco' Sammie
Mediterranean-style chuck roast with shredded romaine, classic tzatziki, beet tzatziki, and sliced cucumbers on naan flatbread.
Turkey Bacon Club
Our take on a classic club on in-house made focaccia bread!
Jackfruit Banh Mi Sammy
Our classic Vietnamese style Banh Mi Sammy made Vegan with marinated Jackfruit!
Cold Cut Chop
Chopped deli hard salami and turkey, with provolone, banana peppers, aioli, italian seasoning, and romaine.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our take on the mouth-watering classic! Made with chicken, dried cranberries, and green apples.
Chicken Curry Sandwich
Curry Chicken with aioli, grapes, and almonds.
Carolina BBQ Sandwich
Pulled pork with our classic Carolina style BBQ sauce, topped with red cabbage and apple slaw.
BBLT
Bacon, Burrata, HOUSE-MADE FOCACCIA! with aioli, mixed greens, and roasted tomato spread
Banh Mi Sandwich
Our food-truck staple made its way onto our Side Door Menu! Vietnamese style pulled pork with pickled veggies, aioli, and cilantro.
Focaccia Pizza *Cheese Only*
Our in-house made focaccia with marinara made from scratch, and fresh mozzarella,
Focaccia Pizza *Bacon*
Our in-house made focaccia with marinara made from scratch, and topped with artisan pepperoni
Focaccia Pizza *Heirloom Tomatoes*
Our in-house made focaccia with marinara made from scratch, and topped with heirloom tomatoes from Kessler Family Farms
Sides
Dessert
Loaded PB Pie
A HUGE slice of Peanut Butter Heaven! PB Cream Cheese Pie with Salted Caramel Chocolate crust, topped with melted chocolate and crushed peanuts.
The Salted Caramel Lick
In pursuit of true decadence, we TRIPLED our batch of Salted Caramel for these indulgent brownies. Rich enough to share, but you probably won't want to!