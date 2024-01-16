Skip to Main content
260 Bridge Cafe
260 Bridge Street
260 Bridge Cafe
260 Bridge Cafe 260 Bridge Street
260 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Drinks
260 Bridge Menu
Drinks
Evening Specials
Golden Milk Latte
$5.50
Blueberry Affogato
$5.25
Affogato
$4.75
green tea chamomille spritz
$5.00
260 Bridge Menu
Pastry
Scones
$5.25
Croissants
$6.25
Danish
$6.25
Cookies
$3.00
Muffins
$5.00
Breads
Goin to the Country
$8.00
Seeded Loaf
$8.00
Bakers Choice
$8.00
Baguette
$5.00
Bagel
$3.00
Bulk Bagels
$6.00+
Coffee Bags
Colombia
$16.00
Comice Espresso
$17.00
Decaf Brazil
$16.00
Ethiopia
$17.00
Honduras
$16.00
Seasonal Blend
$17.00
Granola
Almond Raisin Granola
$10.00
Seed Feast Granola
$10.00
Perfectly Plain Granola
$10.00
260 Bridge T-shirt
260 Tee Shirts
$25.00
(610) 310-4186
260 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460
All hours
