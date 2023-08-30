Pascal Patisserie & Cafe Woodland Hills
CAFE
BREAKFAST
2 Eggs any style
Served with house salad or potatoes and French baguette
Bagel & Cream cheese
Home baked sesame bagel
Breakfast Burrito
Whole wheat tortilla, roasted vegetables, eggs, quinoa or potatoes. Served with salsa verde, guacamole and pico de gallo
Farmer's Omelette Sandwich
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.
French Toast
Brioche with berries, maple syrup and homemade jam
Green Omelette
Spinach, parsley, scallions, & dill omelette with house salad or roasted potatoes and French baguette
Ideal Breakfast
2 eggs any style, cream cheese, tuna salad, avocado salad, feta cheese, tahini, harissa, house salad, French baguette, choice of orange juice or drip coffee
Oatmeal
Rolled oats with candied pecans, fresh blueberries, brown sugar and banana
Open Face Avocado Toast
Guacamole, w/onion, cherry tomatoes and arugula on spelt bread topped with 2 eggs any style
Quiche Plate
Selection varies daily. Served with house salad or potatoes
Shakshuka
2 poached eggs in tomato-red bell pepper sauce served with Israeli salad and French baguette
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Smoked salmon, tomato, red onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
Smoked Salmon Platter
Smoked salmon slices with tomato, cucumber, red onion, cream cheese, lemon and capers. Served with French baguette
Steak, Eggs & Fries
2 Sunny side up egg, marinated flank steak and garlic French fries
Yogurt parfait
Vanilla yogurt, seasonal fruit, homemade granola and honey
SALADS
Pascal Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garlic-lemon and olive oil
Beet Salad
Colored beets, mixed greens, candied pecans, asparagus, carrots, goat cheese, lemon juice and olive oil
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, red bell pepper, avocado, cucumber, feta cheese and garlic dressing
Quinoa Salad
Arugula, cranberries, tomato, scallions, parsley, cilantro, mint, radish, lemon juice and olive oil
Summer Salad
Mixed greens, spinach, romaine lettuce, carrots, asparagus, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and garlic lemon dressing
Super Food Salad
Kale, spinach, onion, radish, cucumber, carrots, cabbage, tomato, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds and raisins mixed with tahini sauce
Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
Nicoise Salad
Lettuce, green beans, potatoes, tomato, tuna, boiled egg, avocado, anchovies, olive oil
Mango Salad
Cardamom, tahini, date syrup, pistachio, pickled red onion and parsley. Served hot
SANDWICHES
Bagel Toast Sandwich
Hard boiled egg, tomato, Swiss cheese, shakshuka sauce and green olives on house baked sesame bagel
Carne Asada Sandwich
Marinated flank steak, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo
Croissant Sandwich
2 Egg Omelette, Swiss, butter lettuce, tomato, radishes
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad, green onions, chives and mayo
Roasted Vegetables Sandwich
Eggplant, zucchini, onion, tomato, red bell pepper and garlic-lemon sauce
Schnitzel Plate
Schnitzel Sandwich
Sesame breaded chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, onion and pickled lemon mayo
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, mayo, celery, jalapeno, cilantro, sesame oil and soy sauce
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo