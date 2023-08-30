Popular Items

Almond Croissant

$5.25
Tuna Sandwich

$14.50

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, mayo, celery, jalapeno, cilantro, sesame oil and soy sauce

Latte Small

$4.00

CAFE

BREAKFAST

2 Eggs any style

$13.75

Served with house salad or potatoes and French baguette

Bagel & Cream cheese

$7.00

Home baked sesame bagel

Breakfast Burrito

$14.75

Whole wheat tortilla, roasted vegetables, eggs, quinoa or potatoes. Served with salsa verde, guacamole and pico de gallo

Farmer's Omelette Sandwich

$15.25

Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.

French Toast

$14.50

Brioche with berries, maple syrup and homemade jam

Green Omelette

$14.50

Spinach, parsley, scallions, & dill omelette with house salad or roasted potatoes and French baguette

Ideal Breakfast

$18.50

2 eggs any style, cream cheese, tuna salad, avocado salad, feta cheese, tahini, harissa, house salad, French baguette, choice of orange juice or drip coffee

Oatmeal

$11.50

Rolled oats with candied pecans, fresh blueberries, brown sugar and banana

Open Face Avocado Toast

$15.25

Guacamole, w/onion, cherry tomatoes and arugula on spelt bread topped with 2 eggs any style

Quiche Plate

$11.75

Selection varies daily. Served with house salad or potatoes

Shakshuka

$17.00

2 poached eggs in tomato-red bell pepper sauce served with Israeli salad and French baguette

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.75

Smoked salmon, tomato, red onions, arugula and dill-caper cream

Smoked Salmon Platter

$17.50

Smoked salmon slices with tomato, cucumber, red onion, cream cheese, lemon and capers. Served with French baguette

Steak, Eggs & Fries

$17.75

2 Sunny side up egg, marinated flank steak and garlic French fries

Yogurt parfait

$10.50

Vanilla yogurt, seasonal fruit, homemade granola and honey

SALADS

Pascal Chicken Salad

$16.75

Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garlic-lemon and olive oil

Beet Salad

$14.50

Colored beets, mixed greens, candied pecans, asparagus, carrots, goat cheese, lemon juice and olive oil

Greek Salad

$14.75

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, red bell pepper, avocado, cucumber, feta cheese and garlic dressing

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Arugula, cranberries, tomato, scallions, parsley, cilantro, mint, radish, lemon juice and olive oil

Summer Salad

$13.75

Mixed greens, spinach, romaine lettuce, carrots, asparagus, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and garlic lemon dressing

Super Food Salad

$14.75

Kale, spinach, onion, radish, cucumber, carrots, cabbage, tomato, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds and raisins mixed with tahini sauce

Tuna Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes

Nicoise Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, green beans, potatoes, tomato, tuna, boiled egg, avocado, anchovies, olive oil

Mango Salad

$17.75

Cardamom, tahini, date syrup, pistachio, pickled red onion and parsley. Served hot

SANDWICHES

Bagel Toast Sandwich

$14.00

Hard boiled egg, tomato, Swiss cheese, shakshuka sauce and green olives on house baked sesame bagel

Carne Asada Sandwich

$17.00

Marinated flank steak, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo

Croissant Sandwich

$14.75

2 Egg Omelette, Swiss, butter lettuce, tomato, radishes

Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Egg salad, green onions, chives and mayo

Roasted Vegetables Sandwich

$15.75

Eggplant, zucchini, onion, tomato, red bell pepper and garlic-lemon sauce

Schnitzel Plate

$15.50
Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.50

Sesame breaded chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, onion and pickled lemon mayo

Tuna Sandwich

$14.50

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, mayo, celery, jalapeno, cilantro, sesame oil and soy sauce

Turkey Sandwich

$14.25

Smoked turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

PANINIS

Cheese Steak Panini

$16.75

Marinated flank steak, cheddar, roasted bell pepper

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.75

Garlic-Lime marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, provolone, caramelized onions

Pastrami Panini

$16.00

Pastrami, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato and pesto sauce

SOUPS

Soup Cup

$7.00

Soup du jour varies daily

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Soup du jour varies daily

PASTAS

Slow cooked ground beef tomato sauce with onion and parsley

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Portobello, mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, carrot, basil cream sauce and parmesan

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

KIDS

Cheddar cheese toasted with French fries

Breaded Chicken Breast

$11.50

Served with roasted potatoes

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

SIDES

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.75

Side Seasoned Salmon

$9.50

Side Smoked Salmon

$7.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side Tuna Salad

$4.50

Side 1 Egg any style

$2.50

Side Roasted Potatoes

$4.25
Side French Fries

$5.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Israeli Salad

$5.00

Side Fruit Salad

$6.50

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Bread & butter

$3.75

Side Cheese

$2.75

Side Harissa

$1.50

Side Tahini

$1.50

Side Schug

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Cream Cheese

$2.75

DRINKS

COFFEE

Drip Coffee Small

$3.00

Espresso Small

$2.75

Cappuccino Small

$4.00
Latte Small

$4.00

Drip Coffee Large

$3.50
Espresso Large

$3.25

Cappuccino Large

$4.75
Latte Large

$4.75

Americano Small

$3.50

Mocha Small

$4.25

Cafe au lait Small

$3.50

Macchiato Small

$4.00

Americano Large

$4.00

Mocha Large

$5.00

Cafe au Lait Large

$4.00

Macchiato Large

$4.75

Hot Chocolate Small

$3.75

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.50

Macchiatone

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Coffee Tin

$15.00

TEA

Hot Tea Small

$3.75

Hot Tea Large

$3.75

Hot Water w/Lemon

$1.50

BOTTLED DRINKS

Lemonade

$3.50
Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bai

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Nantucket Juice

$3.00
Orangina

$4.00Out of stock

Perrier

$4.00
San Pellegrino

$3.75

Snapple Tea

$4.00

Soda Can

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Water Voss

$4.00

BAKERY

BAKED GOODS

Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

$4.25
Almond Croissant

$5.25
Pistachio Croissant

$5.75
NY Croissant

$6.50
Muffin

$3.75
Jerusalem Bagel

$4.25

Babka

$20.00

Orange Almon cake Loaf strip cake

$19.50

BREADS

Baguette

$5.25

Spelt Loaf

$12.00

MACARONS

Macarons Box 6

$13.00
Macarons Box 12

$24.00