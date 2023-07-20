Full Menu

Hot Appetizers

Rice Ball Parmigiana

$6.95

Rice Ball

$5.95

Fries

$4.95

Coated extra crispy

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

6 pieces crispy breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.95

Natural and fresh onion rings sliced 5/8" thick and coated in beer batter for a truly unique taste

Garlic Bread

$5.95

10" loaf of buttery garlic bread

Clams Di Gio

$14.95

Choice of marinara or white wine sauce

Mussels Marinara

$14.95

Choice of mild or spicy

12 Pieces Chicken Wings

$15.95

Jumbo wings served crispy with buffalo, BBQ, garlic parm, mango habanero, or lemon pepper dry rub

6 Pieces Chicken Wings

$9.95

Jumbo wings served crispy with buffalo, BBQ, garlic parm, mango habanero, or lemon pepper dry rub

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Topped with triple cheeses served with salsa, sour cream, and a side of fries. Add steak or chicken + $4

8 Pieces Garlic Knots

$5.00

Served with marinara sauce

4 Pieces Garlic Knots

$3.00

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Made with whole milk mozzarella. Served 6 piece per order with marinara sauce

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$9.95

Crispy mild spicy battered cauliflower with Aleppo pepper

Cold Appetizers

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Prosciutto, salami, capicola, and fresh mozzarella over romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella and juicy sliced tomatoes drizzled with olive oil. Served over romaine lettuce

Sofia Loren

$12.00

Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, marinated grilled eggplant, and fresh tomatoes over romaine

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

6 pieces

Fancy Fries

Southwest Fries

$7.95

Bacon, jalapeño, and chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.95

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Smoky Fries

$7.95

Bacon, red onions, and BBQ sauce

Vodka Fries

$7.95

Creamy vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Romaine, roasted red peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine, croutons, and shaved Parmesan with Caesar dressing

Turkey Cobb Salad

$14.95

Turkey, romaine, grape tomatoes, sliced egg, Gorgonzola, sliced avocado, and bacon with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, romaine, Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and tortilla chips with ranch dressing

Greek Salad

$12.95

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Tuna Salad

$13.95

White tuna, romaine, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

Minestrone

$6.00

Homemade tomato based vegetarian soup with beans, onions, celery, and carrots

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Homemade chicken noodle with celery, carrots, and noodles

Cold Subs

#1 Ham and Provolone

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#2 Turkey and Provolone

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#3 Ham, Salami, and Provolone

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#4 Ham, Salami, Capicola, and Provolone

#4 Ham, Salami, Capicola, and Provolone

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#5 Cheese Sub

$9.95

Provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#6 Tuna Sub

$9.95

Fresh mixed white tuna served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar

#7 Prosciutto and Balsamic Glaze Sub

$9.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Hot Subs

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$10.95

Served with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, chipotle mayo, and mozzarella cheese

California Cheesesteak

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, vinegar, and American cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Served with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Cheese Steak

$10.95

Served with steak and cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, and mayo

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Sub

$10.95

Served with marinara sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Chicken Vodka Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$10.95
Meatball Parmigiana Sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Burgers

Impossible Burger

$13.95

Plant-based patty with American cheese or vegan cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and chipotle mayo

Avocado Bacon Burger

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.95

Sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, chipotle mayo, and provolone cheese

Jersey Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion rings, BBQ sauce, bacon, and American cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, mayo, and ketchup

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, mayo, and ketchup

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch

Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.95

Steak, onions, peppers, and American cheese

Giants Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette

Jets Wrap

$10.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and roasted red peppers with a touch of oil and garlic

Yankees Wrap

$10.95

Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Mets Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and provolone

Sinatra Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken strips and broccoli rabe

The Boss Wrap

$10.95

Spinach, grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, garlic and balsamic dressing

Henry Street Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, fresh garlic, mushrooms, fresh spinach, fresh mozzarella and tomatoes

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Italian vegetables, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Homemade Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Homemade Manicotti

$13.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Homemade lasagna with ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses

Rigatoni Sicilian

$15.00

Sautéed onions, eggplant, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$16.95

Cheese filled tortellini pasta in a rich creamy alfredo sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

Sautéed bacon and onions in a creamy white sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Homemade creamy alfredo sauce

Cavatelli and Broccoli

$16.95

Cavatelli pasta sautéed with oil, garlic, and broccoli

Penne Vodka

$15.95

House-made vodka sauce

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Italian marinara mixed with ricotta and baked with mozzarella

Classic Pasta

$12.95

Marinara, meat sauce or oil/garlic. Choice of pasta: spaghetti, capellini, linguini, fettuccine, penne or rigatoni. Add meatballs (3) $4, add sausage (3) $4

Seafood

Linguini Clams

Linguini Clams

$18.95

Choice of marinara or white wine sauce

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$18.95

Mussels over linguine in a spicy marinara

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Sautéed shrimp in a buttery scampi garlic sauce over linguini

Frutti Di Mare

$20.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari in marinara sauce over linguini

Calamari Marinara

$18.95

Calamari sauteed in a chunky marinara. Served over linguini. Choice of mild or spicy

Shrimp Parmigiana*

$18.95

Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Choice of pasta: spaghetti, capellini, linguini, fettuccine, penne or rigatoni

Sides

Sautéed Fresh Mixed Vegetables

$6.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.95

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

Sautéed Spinach

$6.95

Side Meatballs

$5.95

3 pieces

Side Sausage

$5.95

3 pieces

Entrées

Meatball Parmigiana*

$16.95

Italian meatballs topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Parmigiana

$16.95

Breaded with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Francese

$16.95

Egg battered in a buttery lemon sauce

Marsala

$16.95

Fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Saltimbocca

$16.95

Prosciutto, fresh spinach and fresh mozzarella served in a sherry demi glaze sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana*

$15.95

Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.95

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$15.95

Sautéed Italian sausage, peppers, and onions in marinara

Kids Menu

Kids Mozzarella Sticks and Fries

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.95

Kids Penne and Butter

$7.95

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$7.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Tubed shaped Italian dessert stuffed with a sweet, creamy cheese filling with chocolate chips surrounded by a fried flaky pastry dough shell

NY Cheesecake

$5.95

Rich creamy new York style cheesecake made with only the finest ingredients baked slowly to perfection

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.95

Our scratch made chocolate mousse surrounded by a buttery OREO cookie crumb crust

Zeppolis

$5.95

Created with croissant dough so it maintains a flaky texture and a soft, richly flavored interior, dusted with confectioners sugar

12" Nutella Pizza

$9.95

Wood-fired pizza crust topped with creamy Nutella and topped with confectioners sugar

16" Nutella Pizza

$13.95

Wood-fired pizza crust topped with creamy Nutella and topped with confectioners sugar

Drinks

Double Espresso

$4.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Single Espresso

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Snapple

Bottled Water

$2.00

2 Liter Bottle

$5.00

20 Oz Bottle

$3.00

Pizza

Wood-Fired Pies

Small 12"

$11.95

Large 16"

$15.95

Wood-Fired Gourmet Pies

Veggie Pizza

$14.95+

Regular dough (v), shredded mozzarella, pizza sauce, fresh mushrooms, peppers and onions

Baked Ziti Pizza

$14.95+

Ziti pasta, ricotta cheese, red sauce, and shredded mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Shredded mozzarella, crispy chicken, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza

$14.95+

Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh broccoli rabe and Italian sausage

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Shredded mozzarella, crispy chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Caesar Salad Pizza

$14.95+

Wood-fired crust baked to perfection then topped with romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.95+

Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded steak, peppers and onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95+

Shredded mozzarella, crispy chicken, bacon and ranch dressing

Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.95+

Eggplant Parm Pizza

$14.95+

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95+

Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham and pineapple

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.95+

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, sausage, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, and smoked ham

Penne Vodka Pizza

$14.95+

Shredded mozzarella, penne pasta, and vodka sauce

Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$14.95+

Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella baked to perfection then topped with prosciutto, arugula and shredded mozzarella

Supreme Pizza

$14.95+

Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

Vegan Life Pizza

$14.95+

Regular dough (v), classic red sauce, vegan cheese, beyond meat, mushrooms, red onions and green peppers

Vodka Sauce Pizza

$14.95+

Fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce topped with fresh basil

White Pizza

$14.95+

Shredded mozzarella, ricotta, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese

Signature Pies

12" Small Sicilian

$13.95

Deep dish style square pizza topped with classic red sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Large Sicilian

$19.95

Deep dish style square pizza topped with classic red sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" Small Sicilian Supreme

$17.95

Deep dish style square pizza topped with classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, mushrooms and green peppers

16" Large Sicilian Supreme

$26.95

Deep dish style square pizza topped with classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, mushrooms and green peppers

Grandma Pizza

$22.95

16". Square crust with grandmas sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil

Drunken Grandma

$23.95

16". Thin, square crust with chunky vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh basil, and olive oil

Cauliflower Crust

$13.95

10"

Thin Sicilian Margarita

$22.95

Calzone and Stromboli

Small Calzone

$10.00

With ricotta, mozzarella and ham. Served with sauce on the side

Large Calzone

$15.00

With ricotta, mozzarella and ham. Served with sauce on the side

Small Stromboli

$10.00

With sausage, peppers, onions and mozzarella. Served with sauce on the side

Large Stromboli

$15.00

With sausage, peppers, onions and mozzarella. Served with sauce on the side

Pepperoni Roll

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Roll

$10.00

Catering Menu

Starters

Half Tray Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$49.95

Full Tray Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$79.95

Half Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$45.00

Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$85.00

Half Tray Fried Calamari

$70.00

Full Tray Fried Calamari

$100.00

Half Tray Garlic Knots

$35.00

Full Tray Garlic Knots

$55.00

Half Tray Wings

$60.00

Full Tray Wings

$110.00

Half Tray Onion Rings

$49.95

Full Tray Onion Rings

$79.95

Half Tray Chicken Tenders

$49.95

Full Tray Chicken Tenders

$79.95

Half Tray Mussels Red Sauce

$70.00

Full Tray Mussels Red Sauce

$100.00

Half Tray Mozzarella Caprese

$50.00

Full Tray Mozzarella Caprese

$70.00

Half Tray House Salad

$40.00

Full Tray House Salad

$60.00

Half Tray House Salad with Chicken

$55.00

Full Tray House Salad with Chicken

$80.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$40.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$60.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad with Chicken

$55.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad with Chicken

$80.00

Half Tray Greek Salad

$55.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$80.00

Half Tray Antipasto Salad

$55.00

Full Tray Antipasto Salad

$80.00

Pasta

Half Tray Penne Vodka

$45.50

Full Tray Penne Vodka

$75.50

Half Tray Baked Ziti

$45.50

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$75.50

Half Tray Pasta Alfredo

$45.50

Full Tray Pasta Alfredo

$75.50

Half Tray Spaghetti Carbonara

$45.50

Full Tray Spaghetti Carbonara

$75.50

Half Tray Cavatelli Broccoli

$45.50

Full Tray Cavatelli Broccoli

$75.50

Half Tray Rigatoni Sicilian

$45.50

Full Tray Rigatoni Sicilian

$75.50

Half Tray Stuffed Shells

$45.50

Full Tray Stuffed Shells

$75.50

Half Tray Lasagna

$55.00

Full Tray Lasagna

$85.00

Entrées

Half Tray Chicken Vodka Parmigiana

$59.95

Full Tray Chicken Vodka Parmigiana

$105.00

Half Tray Parmigiana

$59.95

Full Tray Parmigiana

$105.00

Half Tray Francese

$59.95

Full Tray Francese

$105.00

Half Tray Marsala

$59.95

Full Tray Marsala

$105.00

Half Tray Saltimbocca

$59.95

Full Tray Saltimbocca

$105.00

Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$49.95

Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$95.00

Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$49.95

Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$95.00

Half Tray Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

$49.95

Full Tray Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

$95.00

Half Tray Meatball Parmigiana

$59.95

Full Tray Meatball Parmigiana

$105.00

Desserts

Half Tray Cannoli

$49.95

Full Tray Cannoli

$89.95

Half Tray Zeppoles

$49.95

Full Tray Zeppoles

$89.95

Platters

Assorted Wrap Platter

$110.00

Assorted Cold Sandwich Platter

$110.00

Assorted Hot Sandwich Platter

$110.00