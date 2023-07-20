Pasquale Brick Oven 120 Ryders Lane
Full Menu
Hot Appetizers
Rice Ball Parmigiana
Rice Ball
Fries
Coated extra crispy
Chicken Tenders
6 pieces crispy breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Natural and fresh onion rings sliced 5/8" thick and coated in beer batter for a truly unique taste
Garlic Bread
10" loaf of buttery garlic bread
Clams Di Gio
Choice of marinara or white wine sauce
Mussels Marinara
Choice of mild or spicy
12 Pieces Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings served crispy with buffalo, BBQ, garlic parm, mango habanero, or lemon pepper dry rub
6 Pieces Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings served crispy with buffalo, BBQ, garlic parm, mango habanero, or lemon pepper dry rub
Cheese Quesadilla
Topped with triple cheeses served with salsa, sour cream, and a side of fries. Add steak or chicken + $4
8 Pieces Garlic Knots
Served with marinara sauce
4 Pieces Garlic Knots
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Made with whole milk mozzarella. Served 6 piece per order with marinara sauce
Spicy Cauliflower Bites
Crispy mild spicy battered cauliflower with Aleppo pepper
Cold Appetizers
Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto, salami, capicola, and fresh mozzarella over romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella and juicy sliced tomatoes drizzled with olive oil. Served over romaine lettuce
Sofia Loren
Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, marinated grilled eggplant, and fresh tomatoes over romaine
Shrimp Cocktail
6 pieces
Fancy Fries
Salads
House Salad
Romaine, roasted red peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, and shaved Parmesan with Caesar dressing
Turkey Cobb Salad
Turkey, romaine, grape tomatoes, sliced egg, Gorgonzola, sliced avocado, and bacon with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, romaine, Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and tortilla chips with ranch dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Tuna Salad
White tuna, romaine, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette
Soups
Cold Subs
#1 Ham and Provolone
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
#2 Turkey and Provolone
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
#3 Ham, Salami, and Provolone
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
#4 Ham, Salami, Capicola, and Provolone
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
#5 Cheese Sub
Provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
#6 Tuna Sub
Fresh mixed white tuna served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
#7 Prosciutto and Balsamic Glaze Sub
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette
Hot Subs
Chipotle Cheesesteak
Served with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, chipotle mayo, and mozzarella cheese
California Cheesesteak
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, vinegar, and American cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Served with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese
Cheese Steak
Served with steak and cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Fried Chicken Cutlet
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, and mayo
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Sub
Served with marinara sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Chicken Vodka Parmigiana Sub
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Burgers
Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty with American cheese or vegan cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and chipotle mayo
Avocado Bacon Burger
Sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, chipotle mayo, and provolone cheese
Jersey Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion rings, BBQ sauce, bacon, and American cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, mayo, and ketchup
Classic Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, mayo, and ketchup
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch
Cheesesteak Wrap
Steak, onions, peppers, and American cheese
Giants Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette
Jets Wrap
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and roasted red peppers with a touch of oil and garlic
Yankees Wrap
Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Mets Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and provolone
Sinatra Wrap
Grilled chicken strips and broccoli rabe
The Boss Wrap
Spinach, grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, garlic and balsamic dressing
Henry Street Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh garlic, mushrooms, fresh spinach, fresh mozzarella and tomatoes
Veggie Wrap
Grilled Italian vegetables, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
Pasta
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Homemade Stuffed Shells
Homemade Manicotti
Lasagna
Homemade lasagna with ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses
Rigatoni Sicilian
Sautéed onions, eggplant, and garlic with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Tortellini Alfredo
Cheese filled tortellini pasta in a rich creamy alfredo sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Sautéed bacon and onions in a creamy white sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce
Cavatelli and Broccoli
Cavatelli pasta sautéed with oil, garlic, and broccoli
Penne Vodka
House-made vodka sauce
Baked Ziti
Italian marinara mixed with ricotta and baked with mozzarella
Classic Pasta
Marinara, meat sauce or oil/garlic. Choice of pasta: spaghetti, capellini, linguini, fettuccine, penne or rigatoni. Add meatballs (3) $4, add sausage (3) $4
Seafood
Linguini Clams
Choice of marinara or white wine sauce
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Mussels over linguine in a spicy marinara
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp in a buttery scampi garlic sauce over linguini
Frutti Di Mare
Clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari in marinara sauce over linguini
Calamari Marinara
Calamari sauteed in a chunky marinara. Served over linguini. Choice of mild or spicy
Shrimp Parmigiana*
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Choice of pasta: spaghetti, capellini, linguini, fettuccine, penne or rigatoni
Sides
Entrées
Meatball Parmigiana*
Italian meatballs topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Parmigiana
Breaded with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Francese
Egg battered in a buttery lemon sauce
Marsala
Fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Saltimbocca
Prosciutto, fresh spinach and fresh mozzarella served in a sherry demi glaze sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana*
Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Sausage Peppers and Onions
Sautéed Italian sausage, peppers, and onions in marinara
Kids Menu
Desserts
Cannoli
Tubed shaped Italian dessert stuffed with a sweet, creamy cheese filling with chocolate chips surrounded by a fried flaky pastry dough shell
NY Cheesecake
Rich creamy new York style cheesecake made with only the finest ingredients baked slowly to perfection
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Our scratch made chocolate mousse surrounded by a buttery OREO cookie crumb crust
Zeppolis
Created with croissant dough so it maintains a flaky texture and a soft, richly flavored interior, dusted with confectioners sugar
12" Nutella Pizza
Wood-fired pizza crust topped with creamy Nutella and topped with confectioners sugar
16" Nutella Pizza
Wood-fired pizza crust topped with creamy Nutella and topped with confectioners sugar
Drinks
Pizza
Wood-Fired Pies
Wood-Fired Gourmet Pies
Veggie Pizza
Regular dough (v), shredded mozzarella, pizza sauce, fresh mushrooms, peppers and onions
Baked Ziti Pizza
Ziti pasta, ricotta cheese, red sauce, and shredded mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, crispy chicken, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing
Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza
Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh broccoli rabe and Italian sausage
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, crispy chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
Caesar Salad Pizza
Wood-fired crust baked to perfection then topped with romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Cheesesteak Pizza
Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded steak, peppers and onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, crispy chicken, bacon and ranch dressing
Chicken Parm Pizza
Eggplant Parm Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham and pineapple
Margherita Pizza
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, sausage, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, and smoked ham
Penne Vodka Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, penne pasta, and vodka sauce
Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella baked to perfection then topped with prosciutto, arugula and shredded mozzarella
Supreme Pizza
Classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
Vegan Life Pizza
Regular dough (v), classic red sauce, vegan cheese, beyond meat, mushrooms, red onions and green peppers
Vodka Sauce Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce topped with fresh basil
White Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, ricotta, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese
Signature Pies
12" Small Sicilian
Deep dish style square pizza topped with classic red sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Large Sicilian
Deep dish style square pizza topped with classic red sauce and mozzarella cheese
12" Small Sicilian Supreme
Deep dish style square pizza topped with classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, mushrooms and green peppers
16" Large Sicilian Supreme
Deep dish style square pizza topped with classic red sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Grandma Pizza
16". Square crust with grandmas sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
Drunken Grandma
16". Thin, square crust with chunky vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh basil, and olive oil
Cauliflower Crust
10"
Thin Sicilian Margarita
Calzone and Stromboli
Small Calzone
With ricotta, mozzarella and ham. Served with sauce on the side
Large Calzone
With ricotta, mozzarella and ham. Served with sauce on the side
Small Stromboli
With sausage, peppers, onions and mozzarella. Served with sauce on the side
Large Stromboli
With sausage, peppers, onions and mozzarella. Served with sauce on the side