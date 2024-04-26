Pasquale Brick Oven NJ - NEW
Full Menu
Hot Appetizers
- Rice Ball Parmigiana$6.95
- Rice Ball$5.95
- Fries$4.95
Coated extra crispy
- 6 Chicken Tenders$9.95
6 pieces crispy breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.95
Natural and fresh onion rings sliced 5/8" thick and coated in beer batter for a truly unique taste
- Garlic Bread$5.95
10" loaf of buttery garlic bread
- Clams Di Gio$14.95
Choice of marinara or white w sauce
- Mussels Marinara$14.95
Choice of mild or spicy
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$15.95
Crispy bone-in wings served with buffalo, BBQ, garlic parm, mango habanero, or lemon pepper dry rub.
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings$9.95
Crispy bone-in wings served with buffalo, BBQ, garlic parm, mango habanero, or lemon pepper dry rub.
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Quesadilla filled with a Mexican 3 cheese blend served with a side of salsa, sour cream and crispy coasted fries. Add steak or chicken + $4
- 8 Pieces Garlic Knots$5.00
Served with marinara sauce
- 4 Pieces Garlic Knots$3.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Served with marinara sauce
- 6 Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Made with whole milk mozzarella. Served 6 piece per order with marinara sauce
- Spicy Cauliflower Bites$9.95
Crispy spicy breaded cauliflower bites served with a side of ranch.
Cold Appetizers
- Antipasto Salad$14.00
Prosciutto, salami, capicola, and fresh mozzarella over romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette
- Mozzarella Caprese$12.00
Fresh mozzarella and juicy sliced tomatoes drizzled with olive oil. Served over romaine lettuce
- Sofia Loren$12.00
Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, marinated grilled eggplant, and fresh tomatoes over romaine
- Shrimp Cockt$12.00
6 pieces
Loaded Fries
- Western Fries$7.95
Bacon, jalapeño, and chipotle mayo on top of our crispy coated fries
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$8.95
Crispy coated fries topped with crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries$8.95
Crispy coated fries topped with crispy breaded chicken, bacon and ranch drizzle.
- BBQ Fries$7.95
Crispy coated fries topped with bacon, onions and BBQ sauce.
- Vodka Sauce Fries$7.95
Crispy coated fries topped with our creamy vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Salads
- House Salad$4.95+
Romaine, roasted red peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Caesar Salad$4.95+
Romaine, croutons, and shaved Parmesan with Caesar dressing
- LG Turkey Cobb Salad$14.95
Turkey, romaine, grape tomatoes, sliced egg, Gorgonzola, sliced avocado, and bacon with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- LG Greek Salad$12.95
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- LG Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, romaine, Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and tortilla chips with ranch dressing
- LG Tuna Salad$13.95
White tuna, romaine, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette
Soups
Cold Subs
- #1 Ham and Provolone$9.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
- #2 Turkey and Provolone$9.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
- #3 Ham, Salami, and Provolone$9.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
- #4 Ham, Salami, Capicola, and Provolone$9.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
- #5 Cheese Sub$9.95
Provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
- #6 Tuna Sub$9.95
Fresh mixed white tuna served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and vinegar
- #7 Prosciutto and Balsamic Glaze Sub$9.95
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette
Hot Subs
- Chipotle Cheesesteak sub$10.95
Served with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, chipotle mayo, and mozzarella cheese
- California Cheesesteak sub$10.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, vinegar, and American cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak sub$10.95
Served with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese