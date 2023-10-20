Main Menu

A la carte

Appetizers

Antipasto Large
$13.95
Antipasto Small
$9.95
Artichoke Dip
$9.95
Breaded Ravioli
$9.95
Buffalo Wings (10)
$12.95
Cheese Curds
$9.95
Chicken Strips
$9.95
Chili Chz Chips
$8.95
Chili Chz Fries
$8.95
Eggplant Fries
$8.95
Hand-Cut Fries
$3.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.95
Pickle Chips
$9.95
Potato Chips
$3.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.50
Tamale Boat
$8.95

Breads

Nonna's Garlic Bread
$5.50
Pasquale's Bread
$8.95
Pepperoni Delight
$8.95
Stella's Bread
$8.95

Soups and Sides

Baked Beans
$2.95
French Onion Crock
$4.75
French Onion Cup
$4.25
Beanless Chili Bowl
$4.75
Beanless Chili Cup
$4.25
Creamy Coleslaw
$2.95
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$2.95
Soup du Jour Bowl
$4.75
Soup du Jour Cup
$4.25
Tossed Garden Salad
$5.50

North Side Sandwiches

Chicago Dogs
$10.95
Chili Dogs
$11.95
Combination
$11.95
Giant Meatball Sandwich
$10.95
Gyro Platter
$11.95
Jumbo Italian Beef
$11.95
Italian Sand Double
$10.95
Italian Sand Single
$7.95
The American
$11.95
The B-52
$10.95
The Italian
$10.95
Windy City
$11.95

New York Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Breaded
$9.95
Chicken Breast Buffalo
$9.95
Chicken Breast Grilled
$9.95
Corned Beef
$11.95
Cubano
$9.95
Hot Ham & Cheese
$9.95
Manhatten Club
$9.95
New Orleans Muffaletta
$9.95
Philly Cheese Steak
$11.95
Reuben
$11.95
Spicy Pastrami
$11.95
Time Square
$11.95
Turkey
$9.95

Signature Pastas

Chicken Alfredo
$13.95
Chicken Parmesan
$11.95
Gnocchi
$10.95
House Pasta
$9.95
Mediterranean Chicken
$11.95
Pasta Roma Meatballs
$10.95
Poncho's Pasta
$11.95
Sausage & Peppers
$10.95
Spicy Sicillian Chicken
$11.95

Gourmet Ravioli

Asiago Cheese
$10.95
Butternut Squash
$10.95
Chicken &Portabella
$12.95
Classic Beef
$10.95
Jumbo Cheese
$10.95
Sausage & Cheese
$10.95
Shrimp Scampi
$12.95
Sun-Dried Tomato
$10.95

Ribs & Seafood

Baby Back Full
$22.95
Baby Back Half
$15.95
Perch Dinner
$15.95
Rib Combo
$22.95
Seafood Combo
$16.95
Shrimp Dinner
$15.95
St. Louis Full
$22.95
St. Louis Half
$15.95

Salads

Chef
$12.95
Chicken Caesar
$10.95
Greek
$10.95
Italian
$12.95
Mediterranean
$10.95

Specials

Lasagna Tuesday
$9.95
Lunch special
$7.95
Asparagus Fries
$8.95
Jumbo Pretzel
$7.95

Desserts

Cannoli
$5.95
Death By Chocolate
$6.95
Limoncello
$6.95
Tiramisu
$6.95

Kids

Chicken Strips With Fries
$5.95
Half Pasta
$5.95
Hot Dog
$4.95
Hot Dog With Fries
$5.95

Bar Menu

Beer

Domestic Bottle
$3.50
Craft Bottle
$4.50
Specialty Bottle
$6.00

Cocktails

Brandy Old Fashioned
$5.50+
Whiskey Old Fashioned
$5.50+
Bloody Mary
$7.00+
Margarita
$6.00+

Liquor

Rail
$4.00+
Call
$5.00+
Top
$6.00+
Rail Shot
$4.00
Call Shot
$5.00
Top Shot
$6.00

Soft Drinks

Can Soda
$2.00
Coffee
$2.00
Fountain Soda
$2.00
Juice
$2.00
Kiddie Cocktail
$3.00
Snapple
$2.50
Specialty Soda
$2.50
Tea
$2.00

Wine

Red Wine
$7.00+
White Wine
$7.00+