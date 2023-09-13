Pasta & Pies - Downtown Allentown Market
Full Menu
Appetizers
Salads
House
Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, artichokes, olives
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Antipasto
Spring mix, salami, ham, provolone cheese, olives, artichoke heart, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Cesar
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons
Handhelds
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad, shredded lettuce, tomatoes
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna salad, shredded lettuce, tomatoes
Veggie Wrap
Roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Pasta Bowl
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo fried chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Seasoned fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch dressing
The Market Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, black olives, sauce, & mozzarella cheese
The Garden
Mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, onions, black olives, bell peppers, sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, ham, sauce & mozzarella cheese
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, basil, & mozzarella cheese
Cheese steak
Beef or chicken steak meat, sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Margherita
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, oregano, & Parmesan cheese
Gluten – Free
Stromboli & Calzone
Beverages
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Iced Tea Can
Gatorade
Red Bull 8.4 oz
Red Bull 12 oz
Red Bull - Sugar Free 8.4oz
Iced Tea Carton
Orange Drink Carton
Snapple Iced Tea
Snapple Raspberry Tea
Snapple Peach Tea
