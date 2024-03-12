Pasta Mista Baltimore
Appetizers , Sides & slice
- rice ball (2) filled with ground beef and baby peas$7.99
- 12pc Wings$14.99
- 8 wings$10.99
- chicken tenders & fries$8.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Insalata Caprese$8.99
Sliced fresh mozzarella & tomatoes drizzled with olive oil and Italian seasonings. Served with a side of house dressing
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Side of Meatballs$5.99
5 one oz meatballs, served with tomato sauce, parmigiano cheese .
- side of sausage$5.99
- slice of spaghetti with side sauce$5.99
- Pizza Dough$6.99
Large dough ball.
- garlic bread$3.99
Salads
- Greek Salad$8.99
iceberg springmix lettuce,tomatoes,onions,carrots,cucumbers and olive topped with feta cheese.
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce,parmigiano cheese,& croutons with ceaser dressing.
- chef's salad$9.99
Iceberg ,springmix lettuce,tometoes ,onions ,carrots,cucumbers and olives,topped with rolled & sliced cold meat and dely cheese
- bocelli$9.99
Spring mix lettuce,tometoes,olive,red onions and feta cheese topped with sliced grilled chicken breast
- Garden Salad$7.99
iceberg springmix lettuce,tomatoes,onions,carrots,cucumbers and olive
Pasta
- Baked Ziti$15.99
Penne pasta baked with ricotta and mozzarella in our delicate tomato sauce
- Cheese Ravioli$15.99
Fresh ravioli baked with mozzarella in our delicate tomato sauce (6count)
- Chicken Parm Dinner$16.99
2 pieces of breaded chicken in our delicate tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese served over spaghetti pasta
- Gnocchi Alla Panna/Alfredo$15.99
Potato dumplings cooked in our delicate alfredo sauce
- Gnocchi Bolognese$16.99
Potato dumplings cooked in our delicate meat pink creamy sauce
- Gnocchi Pesto$15.99
Potato dumplings cooked in our delicate pesto creamy sauce
- Gnocchi napoli$15.99
Potato dumplings cooked in our delicate tomato sauce
- Manicotti$13.99Out of stock
Seasoned ricotta & parmigiano cheese rolled with pasta sheets & topped with our delicate tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (3count)
- Penne Vodka$15.99
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
- Spaghetti Signora$15.99
Spaghetti with your choice of tomato sauce, meatballs, sausage or meat sauce
- Stuffed Shells$15.99
Seasoned ricotta & parmigiano cheese stuffed in large pasta shells (3count) and topped with our delicate tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Tortellini Bolognese$15.99
Cheese tortellini pasta cooked in our delicate meat pink creamy sauce
- Tortellini Pesto Dinner$15.99
Cheese tortellini pasta cooked in our delicate creamy pesto sauce
- Tortellini Pink Cream Sauce$15.99
Cheese tortellini pasta cooked in our delicate pink creamy sauce
- Tortellini Tomato Sauce$15.99
Cheese tortellini pasta cooked in our delicate tomato sauce
- Lasagna$15.99
- shrimp fradiavolo(spicy red sauce)over spaghetti$18.99
- shrimp alfredo over penne$18.99
- lobster ravioli in a pink rosa sauce$16.99
- Eggplant parmigiana dinner with spaghetti$17.99
- Chicken alfredo over penne$16.99
- chicken pesto (pink cream pesto sauce)$16.99
Subs
- Cheese Steak Sub$9.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone. (Please choose your topping)
- Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$9.99
- Chicken Parm Sub$9.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
- Eggplant Parm Sub$9.99Out of stock
Thinly sliced, pan fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
- Meatball Parm Sub$9.99
5 meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
- italian cold cut$9.99
- turkey and cheese$9.99
10" Pizzas (personal)
- 10" Personal Cheese$9.99
- 10" Pepperoni$9.99
- 10" Chicken Pesto$9.99
- 10" Chicken Parm$9.99
- 10" Chicken BBQ$9.99
- 10" Chicken Ranch$9.99
- 10" Chicken Buffalo$9.99
- 10" Chicken Caesar$9.99
- 10" Chicken Bruschette$9.99
- 10" Zappatore$9.99
- 10" Murillo$9.99
- 10" White Gourmet$9.99
- 10" White Veggie$9.99
- 10" Veggie$9.99
- 10" Marechiaro$9.99
- 10" Margherita$9.99
- 10" Special$9.99
- 10" Ziti & Sausage$9.99
- 10" Meat Lover$9.99
- 10" Hawaiian$9.99
- 10" Tortellini Pesto$9.99
16" Pizzas (large)
- 16" Cheese$14.99
- 16" Chicken BBQ$18.99
grilled chicken,bbq sauce ,mozzarella & parmigiano
- 16" Chicken Bruschetta$18.99
red sauce,mozzarella ,grilled chicken & bruschetta tomatoes with basil
- 16" Chicken Buffalo$18.99
grilled chicken,hot sauce,mozzarella & parmigiano .
- 16" Chicken Caesar$18.99
grilled chicken ,ceaser sauce ,mozzarella & parmigiano
- 16" Chicken Parm$18.99
breaded chicken, tomato sauce,mozzarella & parmigiano
- 16" Chicken Pesto$18.99
grilled chicken ,pesto sauce ,mozzarella & parmigiano
- 16" Chicken Ranch$18.99
grilled chicken ,ranch sauce,mozzarella & parmigiano
- 16" Grande (THICK )$18.99Out of stock
Thick crust, pepperoni,sausage and mozzarella
- 16" Hawaiian$18.99
ham, pineapple & mozzarella
- 16" Marechiaro$18.99
fresh tomatoes, feta ,red onions,fresh garlic,lite crushed red pepper and fresh basil
- 16" Margherita$18.99
red sauce,fresh mozzarella ,and fresh basil
- 16" Meat Lover$19.99
ham ,pepperoni ,sausage & ground beef
- 16" Mondragone ( THICK )$18.99
Thick crust ,sliced fresh tomato,fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
- 16" Murillo$18.99
mozzarella ,mushroom,banana hot pepper & onion
- 16"round Sicilian$18.99Out of stock
thick sicilian style pizza
- 16" Spaghetti$25.99
double crust,stuffed with spaghetti,tomato sauce,mozzarella,ricotta & parmigiano
- 16" Special$19.99
peperoni,sausage,mushroom,green pepper and onions
- 16" Stuffed$25.99
doouble crust,stuffed with pepperoni,sausage,ham,ricotta,mozzarella,parmigiano cheese and tometo sauce
- 16" Three Cheese White$18.99
mozzarella,ricotta,parmigiano cheese and fresh garlic
- 16" Tortellini Pesto$18.99
cheese tortellini,mozzarella and pesto sauce
- 16" Veggie$18.99
mushroom,green pepper,onions and black olive
- 16" White Gourmet$18.99
fresh broccoli,fresh tomatoes,mozzarella, ricotta & parmigiano
- 16" White Veggie$18.99
fresh broccoli,fresh spinach,fresh seasoned tomatoes & mozzarella
- 16" zappatore$18.99
nushroom ,eggplant,fresh seasoned tomatoes and mozzarella
- 16" Ziti & Sausage$18.99
Ziti pasta,tomato sauce,sausage,mozzarella, ricotta & parmigiano
