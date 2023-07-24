Pasta Panino 4150 18th Street
Antipasti
Garlic Bread
Garlic, Butter, Parmigiano
Focaccia & Ciabatta Bread
Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar
French Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
Polenta Fries
Large Hand Cut Polenta Fries, Served with Spicy Marinara Sauce
Bruschetta Pomodoro
Toasted Garlic Ciabatta with Fresh Herbs and Garlic, Brushed with Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar
Calamari Fritto Misto
Lightly Battered Fried Calamari with a Side of Aioli and Marinara Sauces
Arancini Balls
Crispy Risotto Stuffed with Fresh Mozzarella and Peas with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Polpette Polenta
Meatballs on a bed of polenta, marinara, parmigiano
Insalate E Zuppe
Caesar Romaine Salad
Classic Housemade Caesar Dressing with Garlic Roasted Croutons and Anchovies
House Salad
Romaine, Spring Mix, Asparagus, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Devil Egg, Croutons and Gorgonzola Tossed in Honey Lemon Vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Arugula Salad
Roasted Beets, Baby Rocket Arugula, Sliced Fennel, Burrata Cheese with a Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil with Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar
Minestrone Zuppa
Pomodoro Zuppa
Tomato with Creme Fraiche
Pasta
Capellini Pomodoro
Tomato Marinara and Fresh Basil Leaves
Creamy Pesto Linguine
Pesto, Shallots, Fresh Basil, Spinach, Chop Tomato
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Garlic, crushed chili peppers, olive oil and parsley
Penne Alla Norcina
Spicy Salsiccia, Onion, Garlic, Mushrooms, Tomato, White Wine with Pecorino Romano
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Fresh Raviolis Topped with Spinach, Peas, White Corn and a Sage Brown Butter Sauce
Spinach Ravioli
Spinach Dough, Fresh Spinach, Stuffed with Ricotta, Light Cream Sauce and Lemon Zest
Pesto Gnocchi
Fresh Potato Dumplings in a Pesto Cream Sauce with Parmigiano Cheese
Penne Rigate Alla Norma
Eggplant, tomato, and ricotta salata
Linguini Aloo Scoglio
Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Mixed Roasted Peppers, Calabrian Chilis, Roasted Tomato, White Wine and Parmigiano
Spaghetti con Polpette
Meatballs on a Bed of Spaghetti Marinara, Topped with Red Onion and Parmigiano
Carne Lasagna
Vegetarian Lasagna
Mushroom Polenta
Assorted Mushrooms, Onion, Garlic in Choice of Creamy Gorgonzola or Marinara Sauce
Vegetable Risotto
Pesto with Baby Tomatoes, Spinach and Portobello Mushrooms
Shrimp Risotto
Rock Shrimp, Asparagus, White Corn, Garlic and Parmigiano
Contorni
Panino
Spaghetti and Meatballs Panino
Meatballs on a Bed of Spaghetti Marinara Topped with Parmigiano
Caprese Panino
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Arugula, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar
Eggplant Panino
Sautéed Mushrooms, Onion, Arugula, Goat Cheese
Chicken Panino
Baked with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, Tomato, Onion, Arugula and Jalapeño
Baked Italian
Salami, Crispy Pancetta, Mortadella, Capicola, Peperoncini, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Provolone
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar jack on white or focaccia