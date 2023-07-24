Food

Antipasti

Garlic Bread

$9.00+

Garlic, Butter, Parmigiano

Focaccia & Ciabatta Bread

$6.00

Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00
Polenta Fries

$7.00

Large Hand Cut Polenta Fries, Served with Spicy Marinara Sauce

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$9.00

Toasted Garlic Ciabatta with Fresh Herbs and Garlic, Brushed with Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar

Calamari Fritto Misto

$14.00

Lightly Battered Fried Calamari with a Side of Aioli and Marinara Sauces

Arancini Balls

$8.75

Crispy Risotto Stuffed with Fresh Mozzarella and Peas with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Polpette Polenta

$14.00

Meatballs on a bed of polenta, marinara, parmigiano

Insalate E Zuppe

Caesar Romaine Salad

$7.00+

Classic Housemade Caesar Dressing with Garlic Roasted Croutons and Anchovies

House Salad

$13.50

Romaine, Spring Mix, Asparagus, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Devil Egg, Croutons and Gorgonzola Tossed in Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Arugula Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beets, Baby Rocket Arugula, Sliced Fennel, Burrata Cheese with a Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil with Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar

Minestrone Zuppa

$5.00+
Pomodoro Zuppa

$5.00+

Tomato with Creme Fraiche

Pasta

Capellini Pomodoro

$9.75

Tomato Marinara and Fresh Basil Leaves

Creamy Pesto Linguine

$14.00

Pesto, Shallots, Fresh Basil, Spinach, Chop Tomato

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$11.00

Garlic, crushed chili peppers, olive oil and parsley

Penne Alla Norcina

$15.00

Spicy Salsiccia, Onion, Garlic, Mushrooms, Tomato, White Wine with Pecorino Romano

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$14.00

Fresh Raviolis Topped with Spinach, Peas, White Corn and a Sage Brown Butter Sauce

Spinach Ravioli

$14.00

Spinach Dough, Fresh Spinach, Stuffed with Ricotta, Light Cream Sauce and Lemon Zest

Pesto Gnocchi

$14.00

Fresh Potato Dumplings in a Pesto Cream Sauce with Parmigiano Cheese

Penne Rigate Alla Norma

$14.00

Eggplant, tomato, and ricotta salata

Linguini Aloo Scoglio

$20.00

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Mixed Roasted Peppers, Calabrian Chilis, Roasted Tomato, White Wine and Parmigiano

Spaghetti con Polpette

$16.00

Meatballs on a Bed of Spaghetti Marinara, Topped with Red Onion and Parmigiano

Carne Lasagna

$16.00
Vegetarian Lasagna

$14.00
Mushroom Polenta

$13.00

Assorted Mushrooms, Onion, Garlic in Choice of Creamy Gorgonzola or Marinara Sauce

Vegetable Risotto

$16.00

Pesto with Baby Tomatoes, Spinach and Portobello Mushrooms

Shrimp Risotto

$19.00

Rock Shrimp, Asparagus, White Corn, Garlic and Parmigiano

Contorni

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy Pancetta, Garlic, Onion

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

With Garlic, Chili Flakes, Olive Oil and Lemon Zest

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Shaved Parmigiano, Olive Oil

Panino

Choice of Focaccia, Ciabatta, Sliced Sour or Wheat Add Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, French Fries, or Pomodoro Soup | $4 each
Spaghetti and Meatballs Panino

$14.00

Meatballs on a Bed of Spaghetti Marinara Topped with Parmigiano

Caprese Panino

$12.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Arugula, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar

Eggplant Panino

$13.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Onion, Arugula, Goat Cheese

Chicken Panino

$14.00

Baked with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, Tomato, Onion, Arugula and Jalapeño

Baked Italian

$14.00

Salami, Crispy Pancetta, Mortadella, Capicola, Peperoncini, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Provolone

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar jack on white or focaccia

Dessert

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cinnamon Bread Pudding Topped with Whipped Cream

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$3.75+
Coke Can

$2.75

20 oz

Coke Zero Can

$2.75

20 oz

Sprite Can

$2.75

20 oz

Iced Tea with Lemon

$3.75

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Individual Filtered Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.75