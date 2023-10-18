Popular Items

Cassava fried with cheese

PASTEL PIZZA

Classic Pastelitos

Potato and Cheese Pastelito
Potato and Cheese Pastelito
$3.09
Ground Beef Pastelito
Ground Beef Pastelito
$3.09
Chicken Pastelito
Chicken Pastelito
$3.09
Cheese Pastelito
Cheese Pastelito
$3.09

Pizza Pastelitos

Napoli Pizza Pastelito
Napoli Pizza Pastelito
$3.09
Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito
Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito
$3.29
Ham Pizza Pastelito
Ham Pizza Pastelito
$3.29
Hawaiian Pizza Pastelito
Hawaiian Pizza Pastelito
$3.29
Corn and Bacon Pizza Pastelito
Corn and Bacon Pizza Pastelito
$3.29
Especial Pastel Pizza
Especial Pastel Pizza
$3.59
Jalapeno Pizza Pastelito
Jalapeno Pizza Pastelito
$3.29

Mandocas / papitas / Extra

Yoyo Pastelito
Yoyo Pastelito
$3.59
Papitas
Papitas
$3.29

Cassava fried with cheese

Extra Cheese
$0.99
2 Mandocas
2 Mandocas
$6.48
Nutella Pastelito
Nutella Pastelito
$2.99
Venezuelan Cheese 1 LB
$4.89Out of stock
Sauce/salsa
$2.99
Venezuelan Cheese 2 LB
$7.49Out of stock

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada
Cheese Empanada
$3.09
Potato and Cheese Empanada
Potato and Cheese Empanada
$3.09
Ground Beef Empanada
Ground Beef Empanada
$3.09
Shreeded Beef Empanada
Shreeded Beef Empanada
$3.19
Pabellon Empanada
Pabellon Empanada
$4.49Out of stock
Chicken Empanada
$3.09

Tequeños

5 Tequeños
5 Tequeños
$6.99
10 Tequeños
10 Tequeños
$12.98
20 Tequeños
20 Tequeños
$23.96
50 Tequeños
50 Tequeños
$44.99
100 Tequeños
100 Tequeños
$77.99

2 box of 50 tequeños (cheese fingers)

Sauce/Salsa
$2.99

Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos
100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos
$77.99
100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
$77.99Out of stock
25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños
$46.99
25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños
$46.99
50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 50 Tequeños
$77.99
50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/50 Tequeños
$77.99Out of stock
25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
$25.99
25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos
25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos
$25.99
50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos
50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos
$46.99
50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
$46.99Out of stock
50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
$77.99Out of stock
Sauce/Salsa
$2.99
25 Potato and Cheese/ 25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos
$46.99
25/25 Party Pastelitos/ 50 tequeños
$77.99

Drinks

Soda (can)
$2.69
Water
$0.99
House Ice tea
House Ice tea
$3.29
Pasion Fruit Juice (Parchita)
Pasion Fruit Juice (Parchita)
$4.29
Orange Juice
Orange Juice
$4.49
Malta
Malta
$3.29
Frescolita
Frescolita
$3.29
Fountain Soda
Fountain Soda
$3.69Out of stock
Sunny Orange juice
$1.69Out of stock

COFFEE

Iced Mocha
$2.99
Iced café latte
$2.99
Long Espresso
Long Espresso
$2.49
Americano
Americano
$2.49
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
$2.99
Café Latte
Café Latte
$2.99
Café Mocha
Café Mocha
$2.99
Hot chocolate
Hot chocolate
$2.99

FROZEN FOOD

50 Frozen Tequeños Precooked
$36.99
12 Frozen Potato and Cheese Pastelitos
$23.88
12 Frozen Ground Beef Pastelitos
$23.88
12 Frozen Cheese Pastelitos
$23.88
12 Frozen Cheese Pizza Pastelitos (Napoli)
$23.88
12 Frozen Chicken Pastelitos
$23.88

