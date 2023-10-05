Pastifico 601
Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella & roasted peppers on demi baguette
Ham Sandwich
Ham, provolone & roasted peppers on demi baguette
Italian Sandwich
Mortadella, sopressata, prosciutto, roasted peppers & provolone on demi baguette
Muffaletta Sandwich
Olive spread, mortadella, salami, ham & provolone on demi baguette
Porchetta Sandwich
Porchetta, broccoli rabe & provolone on demi baguette
Prosciutto & Mortadella Sandwich
Prosciutto, mortadella, provolone and sun-dried tomato on demi baguette.
Chicken Parm Panini
Chicken cutlet, tomato sauce and mozzarella on a pressed sub roll.
Meatball Panini
Meatballs, tomato sauce & provolone pressed on a sub roll
Salami Panini
Salami, provolone & roasted peppers pressed on a sub roll
Vegetarian Sandwich
Catering Menu
Caprese Salad
Fresh tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, basil, roasted peppers
Antipasto Salad
Assorted imported meats & cheeses
Mini Arancini
Mini rice balls with Romano cheese. Served with a side of tomato sauce.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Mixed Salad
Greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot
Mediterranean Salad
Greens, tomatoes, black olives, roasted peppers, red onion, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts
Rigatoni Bolognese
Homemade rigatoni with ground sirloin in a creamy tomato sauce
Fusilli with Broccoli
Fusilli with broccoli, garlic, olive oil & sun dried tomato
Garganelli with Arribbiata Sauce
Homemade garganelli pasta with a spicy tomato sauce
Penne Vodka
Homemade penne pasta with tomato vodka sauce
Lasagna
Layers of fresh pasta, ground sirloin, ricotta & mozzarella cheese in tomato sauce
Chicken Cutlet
Thinly pounded chicken breast breaded and lightly fried
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken breast with marsala wine and mushrooms
Chicken Francaise
Sauteed chicken breast coated with egg wash, white wine, lemon & capers
Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed with garlic & olive oil
Italian Green Beans
With roasted garlic, tomatoes & olive oil
Roasted Potatoes
Lightly seasoned with Italian spices
Roasted Vegetables
Zucchini, red bell pepper & red onion seasoned with Italian herbs
Stuffed Bread
One of each: pepperoni with mozzarella, salami with mozzarella & ham with mozzarella
Tomato Pie
Baked pizza dough with tomato sauce. 6 slices per pie or cut smaller by request.
Focaccia
Oven baked bread with one of the following:
Sausage & Peppers
Italian sweet sausage with peppers & onions. Sauce optional.
Meatballs
Eggplant Rollatini
Thinly sliced, skinless, fried eggplant with ricotta, spinach, broccoli & 3 cheeses
Eggplant Stackers
Layers of breaded & fried eggplant with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Seasonal Fruit
Seasonal selection of fresh fruit
Mini Cannoli
24 mini cannoli per order