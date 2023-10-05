Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella & roasted peppers on demi baguette

Ham Sandwich

$12.95

Ham, provolone & roasted peppers on demi baguette

Italian Sandwich

$12.95

Mortadella, sopressata, prosciutto, roasted peppers & provolone on demi baguette

Muffaletta Sandwich

$11.95

Olive spread, mortadella, salami, ham & provolone on demi baguette

Porchetta Sandwich

$12.95

Porchetta, broccoli rabe & provolone on demi baguette

Prosciutto & Mortadella Sandwich

$12.95

Prosciutto, mortadella, provolone and sun-dried tomato on demi baguette.

Chicken Parm Panini

$11.95

Chicken cutlet, tomato sauce and mozzarella on a pressed sub roll.

Meatball Panini

$11.95

Meatballs, tomato sauce & provolone pressed on a sub roll

Salami Panini

$11.95

Salami, provolone & roasted peppers pressed on a sub roll

Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.95

Catering Menu

Caprese Salad

$55.00

Fresh tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, basil, roasted peppers

Antipasto Salad

$70.00

Assorted imported meats & cheeses

Mini Arancini

$35.00

Mini rice balls with Romano cheese. Served with a side of tomato sauce.

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Mixed Salad

$25.00+

Greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot

Mediterranean Salad

Greens, tomatoes, black olives, roasted peppers, red onion, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts

Rigatoni Bolognese

$50.00+

Homemade rigatoni with ground sirloin in a creamy tomato sauce

Fusilli with Broccoli

$45.00+

Fusilli with broccoli, garlic, olive oil & sun dried tomato

Garganelli with Arribbiata Sauce

$45.00+

Homemade garganelli pasta with a spicy tomato sauce

Penne Vodka

$50.00+

Homemade penne pasta with tomato vodka sauce

Lasagna

$55.00+

Layers of fresh pasta, ground sirloin, ricotta & mozzarella cheese in tomato sauce

Chicken Cutlet

$45.00+

Thinly pounded chicken breast breaded and lightly fried

Chicken Parmesan

$55.00+

Chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$55.00+

Sauteed chicken breast with marsala wine and mushrooms

Chicken Francaise

$65.00+

Sauteed chicken breast coated with egg wash, white wine, lemon & capers

Broccoli Rabe

$35.00+

Sauteed with garlic & olive oil

Italian Green Beans

$45.00+

With roasted garlic, tomatoes & olive oil

Roasted Potatoes

$40.00+

Lightly seasoned with Italian spices

Roasted Vegetables

$45.00+

Zucchini, red bell pepper & red onion seasoned with Italian herbs

Stuffed Bread

$30.00

One of each: pepperoni with mozzarella, salami with mozzarella & ham with mozzarella

Tomato Pie

$12.00

Baked pizza dough with tomato sauce. 6 slices per pie or cut smaller by request.

Focaccia

Oven baked bread with one of the following:

Sausage & Peppers

$45.00+

Italian sweet sausage with peppers & onions. Sauce optional.

Meatballs

$40.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$45.00+

Thinly sliced, skinless, fried eggplant with ricotta, spinach, broccoli & 3 cheeses

Eggplant Stackers

$50.00+

Layers of breaded & fried eggplant with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Seasonal Fruit

$35.00+

Seasonal selection of fresh fruit

Mini Cannoli

$48.00

24 mini cannoli per order