Turkey Pastrami
$24.50
Pastrami
$24.50
Coleslaw
$5.50+

Promo

Chicken Dinner Promo
$32.95
St.Patrick day lunch and diner
$24.95Out of stock
Sandwish Platter Per. Person(Catering)
$24.95Out of stock
Meat Platter Per.person(Catering)
$24.95Out of stock
Salad Platter
$22.95Out of stock
1 Dz Mini Potato Pancakes
$18.95Out of stock
Stuffing
$9.95Out of stock
Superbowl
$115.00Out of stock
Shabbot Special ( Whole Chicken, Qt Matzoh Ball Soup, 6 Mini Potato Pancakes.
$39.95

High Holiday Dinner

High Holiday Packages

Rosh Hashanah Dinner
$279.00Out of stock

Dinner for 4 - 6 Rotisserie Chicken, 2lbs Brisket with Gravy, 2qts Matzah ball soup, Potato Kugel, 1lb chopped liver, 6 pieces gefilte fish, house-made honey cake

Thanksgiving Turkey with Stuffing
$225.00Out of stock

Holiday Al la Carte

Single Roast Chicken
$23.50Out of stock
Apple Charoset (1\2 lb)
$8.75Out of stock
Gefilte Fish
$3.50Out of stock
Potato Leak Kugal
$24.95Out of stock
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$24.75Out of stock
Seder Plate
$26.95Out of stock
Single Box Matzah
$5.95Out of stock
Apples & Honey
$7.95Out of stock
Honey Cake
$14.95
Horseradish (1\2 lb)
$4.95Out of stock
Horseradish 2oz
$1.00Out of stock
Shank bone
$19.99Out of stock
Stuffed Cabbage
$14.95Out of stock
Mini Potato Pancakes (12)
$15.95Out of stock
Tsimmes
$8.75Out of stock

Holiday package

Hanukkah dinner
$149.00Out of stock
Turkey 15 Pound
$225.00Out of stock
Carved
$30.00Out of stock
Stuffing
$9.95Out of stock

Passover

Package
$300.00Out of stock

Serves 4-6 people 2 roasted chickens, 1lbs brisket with gravy,1lb chopped liver, apple cheroset, gefilte fish (6 pieces) horseradish, 2Qt of chicken matzah ball soup, potato leak kugal , flour less chocolate cake , Seder plate , 1 box of matzah

Sandwiches, Soups, Sides & Specials

Sandwiches

Pastrami
$24.50
Corned Beef Sandwich
$24.50
Brisket Sandwich
$24.50
Roast Beef Sandwich
$24.50
Tongue (Center Cut)
$29.00
Tongue Tip
$29.00
Salami
$23.00
Hard Salami
$24.50
Chopped Liver
$24.50
Turkey Off The Frame
$24.50
Smoked Turkey
$24.50
Turkey Pastrami
$24.50
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
$24.50

Royal Sandwiches

7 oz of meat. Includes 1/4 pound coleslaw or potato salad.
Royal Sandwich
$29.50

7 oz. meat. Includes a quarter pound of coleslaw or potato salad.

Triple Decker Sandwiches

Triple Decker Sandwich
$33.00

8 oz of meat (includes coleslaw or potato salad).

Hot Open Sandwiches

Hot Open Roast Turkey
$30.75
Hot Open Brisket Sandwich
$30.75
Hot Open Pastrami Sandwich
$30.75

Burger Baskets

Pastrami Queen Burger
$28.50

Served with pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion & french fries.

Burger Deluxe
$22.35

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & french fries.

Soups

Consomme
$7.50+
Matzoh Ball Soup
$11.00+
Noodle Soup
$11.00+
Pea Soup
$11.00+
Mushroom Barley
$11.00+
Rice Soup
$11.00+
Kreplach Soup
$11.00+
Add One Matzoh Ball
$2.50
Add One Kreplach
$2.50
Vegetable Soup
$11.00+Out of stock
Lentil Soup
$11.00+Out of stock

Knishes & Latke

Potato Knish
$9.30
Spinach Knish
$9.30
Kasha Knish
$9.30
Mushroom Knish
$9.30
Meat Knish
$12.05
Square Knish
$7.95
Hush Puppy ( Hot Dog Knish)
$8.50
Pastrami Egg Roll
$8.95
3 Pieces Fried Chicken
$10.95
3 Mini Latke
$5.99
Dozen Mini Knish Potato
$23.95Out of stock
Dozen Mini Potato Pancake
$18.95Out of stock
Potato Pancakes LRG
$8.75
3 Pieces Fried Chicken W/ Fries
$13.50
Chicken Pot Pie
$14.95

Sides

Single pickle
$0.75
Side of 6 pickles
$4.50
One Hot Pepper
$2.00
One Sweet Pepper
$2.00
One Green Tomato
$2.00
Frankfurter
$5.75
Special Knockwurst
$7.50
Side Bread
$1.50
Coleslaw
$5.50+
Side Kraut
$3.00+
French Fries
$9.00
Garlic Fries
$9.75
Onion Rings
$9.90
Mashed Potatos
$8.70+Out of stock
Baked Beans
$8.95+
Garlic Broccoli
$6.50+
Chicken Fingers with Fries
$13.50
Stuffed Cabbage
$14.95
Side Sweet Pepper
$6.00
Side Sour Tomato
$6.00
Side Red Hot Pepper
$6.00
Side Cranberry Relish
$3.95+
Chopped Liver Appetizer
$10.50

1/4 lb chopped chicken liver server with lettuce, tomato, onion & 2 slices of rye bread

Franks In a blanket (Dozen)
$15.95
Half Dozen Franks in a Blanket
$8.00
Side Of Gravy
$3.99
Almond String Beans 1/2lb
$6.50Out of stock
Chicken Pot Pie
$14.95

Slaw & Salads

Coleslaw
$5.50+
Cucumber Salad
$6.95+
Health Salad
$6.95+
Potato Salad
$6.95+
Israeli Salad
$7.00+

Specials

Lunch Special
$23.00
Hot Dog Heaven 2 Frankfurters
$12.95
Half chicken
$13.95
Whole Chicken
$23.50
Whole Turkey with Stuffing
$225.00Out of stock
Thanksgiving Turkey plate
$28.95Out of stock
Chicken Dinner Special
$42.95
Two Franks & Beverage
$11.95

Junior Sandwiches

Jr.Pastrami
$12.95
Jr.Corned beef
$12.95
Jr.Brisket of beef
$12.95
Jr.Roast beef
$12.95
Jr.Tongue center cut
$12.95
Jr.Tongue tip
$12.95
Jr.Turkey breast
$12.95
Jr.Smoked turkey
$12.95
Jr.Turkey pastrami
$12.95
Jr.Hard salami
$12.95
Jr.Salami
$12.95
Jr.Chicken cutlet
$12.95
Jr.Chopped liver
$12.95

Potato chips

Sweet potato Chips
$2.95
Honey Mustard Potato Chips
$2.95
Regular Potato Chips
$2.95
BBQ Potato Chips
$2.95

Deli By The Pound

Deli By the Pound (Copy)

Cole Slaw
$5.50+
Potato Salad
$6.95+
Health Salad
$6.95+
Cucumber Salad
$6.95+
Kasha Varnishkas
$9.75+
Chopped Liver
$12.50+
Egg Barley
$9.75+
Macaroni Salad
$6.95+

Platters & Meat By The Pound

Meat by the Pound

Hot Pastrami
$12.00+
Corned Beef
$12.00+
Brisket
$12.00+
Roast Beef
$12.00+
Turkey Off Frame
$12.00+