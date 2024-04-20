Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
SPECIALS
Pizza Specials
PIZZA
Bambino
- Cheese Bambino$6.99
Your choice of toppings
- Bambino Deluxe$10.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
- White Pizza Bambino$7.99
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Bambino Buffalo Chicken$8.99
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Bambino BBQ Chicken$8.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Bambino Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
- Bambino Veggie$10.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Bambino Meat Lovers$10.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
Small
- Sm Cheese Pizza$10.75
- Sm Deluxe Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
- Sm White Pizza$12.25
- Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.99
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
- Sm Veggie Pizza$15.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Meat Lovers Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
Medium
- Md Cheese Pizza$11.75
- Md Deluxe Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
- Md White Pizza$13.25
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Md Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.99
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Md BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Md Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$16.99
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
- Md Veggie Pizza$18.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Md Meat Lovers Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
Large
- LG Cheese Pizza$12.75
- LG Deluxe Pizza$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
- LG White Pizza$14.25
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- LG Stuffed Pizza$20.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
- LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
- LG BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
- LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$18.99
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
- LG Veggie Pizza$20.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Meat Lovers Pizza$20.99
- Pan Pizza Meatlovers$23.99
- Pan Pizza$14.99
- Pan Pizza Deluxe$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
- 2LG Cheese Pizzas$23.99
- 2LG Pizza 1 Topping$25.99
Slices
STROMBOLI/ CALZONE
Stromboli
- Sm Regular Stromboli$9.25
Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Works Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
- Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli$9.25
Steak and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Cheesesteak Works Stromboli$10.99
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Veggie Stromboli$10.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Meatlovers Stromboli$10.99
- LG Regular Stromboli$14.99
Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Works Stromboli$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
- LG Cheesesteak Stromboli$14.99
Steak and mozzarella cheese
- LG Cheesesteak Works Stromboli$16.99
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Veggie Stromboli$16.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Meatlovers Stromboli$16.99
Calzone
- Sm Regular Calzone$9.99
Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Works Calzone$11.99
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Cheesesteak Calzone$9.99
Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Cheesesteak Works Calzone$11.99
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Veggie Calzone$11.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Sm MeatLovers Calzone$11.99
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- LG Regular Calzone$17.99
Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- LG Works Calzone$18.99
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- LG Cheesesteak Calzone$17.99
Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- LG Cheesesteak Works Calzone$18.99
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- LG Veggie Calzone$18.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- LG MeatLovers Calzone$18.99
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
SUBS/ SANDWICHES
Sub or Wrap
- Steak and Cheese$8.99
- Chicken Cheese Steak$8.99
- Big Boy$8.99
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
- Ham and Cheese$8.75
- Italian$8.99
Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone
- Turkey and Cheese$8.99
- Chicken sub$8.99
With American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
- Baked Pat and Carla$8.99
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- Chicken Parmesan$8.99
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Salami and Cheese$8.99
- Capicola and Cheese$8.75
- Tuna and Cheese$8.99
- Leave It To Us$8.99
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
- Veggie$8.99
Provolone, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, broccoli, black olive and onions
- Pizza Steak$8.99
With mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Pizza Burger$8.99
With mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Sausage Parmesan$8.99
With fried onions and green peppers toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Meatball Parmesan$8.99
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$8.99
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
APPETIZERS
- French Fries$3.99
- French Fries With Cheese$7.59
- French Fries With Cheese and Bacon$8.59
- Garlic Bread With Cheese$5.10
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Mozzeralla Sticks$7.59
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.59
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.99
- Shrimp Basket & Fries$10.25
- Wing Dings (7) & Fries$12.99
- 10 Wings$12.99
- 6 wings$7.99
- 10 Boneless Wings$9.25
SALADS/ SOUPS
Salad
- Small Dinner Salad$5.25
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- California Salad$10.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olive, broccoli and onions
- Chef Salad$10.75
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
- Chicken Salad$10.75
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Chicken, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.75
Buffalo chicken over lettuce with mozzarella cheese and croutons
- Tuna Salad$10.75
Tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
- Turkey Salad$10.75
Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
- Cheese Steak Salad$10.75
Steak, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
- Greek Salad$10.75
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, green olives and onions
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$12.75
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and ranch
- Antipasto Salad$12.75
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
- Shrimp Salad$13.25
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, green olives and onions
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$13.25
Grilled Shrimp, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons
Soups
PASTA DINNERS
Pasta
- Marinara$9.75
Fresh tomatoes and garlic
- White Sauce$9.75
with olive oil and garlic
- Meat Sauce$10.75
with garlic and oil
- Meatballs$11.75
2 homemade meatballs in red sauce
- Sausage Green Pepper Onion$12.75
in red sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$11.99
With mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$11.99
With mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Chicken Caccitore$13.99
Chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and rosemary in red sauce
- Alfredo and Pasta$12.99
- Pink Sauce and Pasta$12.99
- Chicken Alfredo$15.75
- Chicken and Mushroom Alfredo$16.75
- Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo$16.75
- Broccoli Alfredo$15.25
- Mushroom Alfredo$15.25
- Broccoli and Mushroom Alfredo$16.25
- Pat and Carla’s Pasta$15.99
Chicken, broccoli and mushrooms
- Seafood Platter$18.99
Shrimp, clams, and scallops
- Shrimp and Pasta$15.75
- Clams and Pasta$15.25
- Shrimp, Clams and Pasta