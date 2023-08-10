FOOD

SPECIALS

LAKE ERIE WALLEYE DINNER

$19.99

8oz Filet of Lake Erie Walleye fried to a crispy golden brown served garnished with a side of sriracha kale slaw, tarter sauce and your choice of side.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$20.99

Crispy breaded Chicken Breast, Beef Bolognese, Mozzarella, angle hair pasta and fresh parmesan

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$20.99Out of stock

Blackened shrimp, caramelized onion, bacon lardons on top of a bed of spicy pimento cheese grits

LUNCH SPECIALS

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL FROM 11AM - 3PM

P&G SOUP AND SALAD COMBO

$10.99

Ham and bean soup, side P&G salad.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$10.99

-Fresh poached albacore tuna, onion, celery, chopped house pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, fresh lemon juice,- lettuce, tomato on a toasted sourdough hoagie. Served with your choice of side.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.99

Slow roasted and pulled chicken breast, celery, onion, chopped house pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, on a toasted sourdough hoagie. Served with your choice of side.

APPETIZERS

BUCKEYE BITES

BUCKEYE BITES

$8.99

Pretzel "Buckeyes" baked to a golden brown and served with sharp cheddar cheese sauce for dipping.

HOUSE MADE TOTS

HOUSE MADE TOTS

$9.99

Freshly grated russet potatoes combined with onion, salt, pepper and fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade garlic aioli.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.49

Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

FRIED BB PICKLES

$8.99

Bread and butter pickles battered and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

BUFFALO WING

BUFFALO WING

$15.99

1 pound of fresh wings, covered in a chili powder rub, fried and tossed in housemade hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, house-made BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauce.

BACON ONION DIP

BACON ONION DIP

$13.99

Diced caramelized onion, smoked bacon, cream cheese, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Garnished with onion jam and served with fresh Lavash crackers

SMOKED SALMON SPREAD

$14.99

Chef selected Atlantic Salmon cherrywood smoked in-house, then folded in together with just a dab of cream cheese, zesty chili sauce, sweet & lively peppers, and green onion. served with fresh Lavash crackers

ENTREE SALADS

All of our salads are served in large stainless steel mixing bowls with your dressing on the side.

FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$13.79

A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.59

A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken

P&G SALAD

$11.99

A fresh blend Spring Harvest Greens, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, onion, garlic croutons, garnished with feta cheese crumbles. House made Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.59

Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Buttermilk Ranch dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.

SPINACH SALAD

$11.99

Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.

P&G BURGERS

Our burgers start with two fresh, never frozen, 3-ounce Certified Angus Beef patties. They're made the way a burger was meant to be: hand patted and smash-cooked on a griddle. Served with your choice of side Add an extra patty for only $3!
BACON CHEESE BURGER

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$14.99

Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings. You never know if it might end up on the permanent menu!

CHIMI BURGER

CHIMI BURGER

$14.99

Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$14.99

2 smash-cooked patties, toasted sourdough bread, Swiss cheese, forest mushroom ragout, house dill pickles, chophouse aioli served with your choice of side

PIMENTO BURGER MELT

PIMENTO BURGER MELT

$14.99

House made pimentos cheese spread, tomato and house pickles on a toasted sourdough bread.

SMOKEHOUSE BBQ BURGER

$14.99

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, House BBQ sauce and fresh sriracha kale slaw on butter-toasted split top bun.

P&G SANDWICHES

GRACIE'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.59

Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and Applewood bacon on a butter-toasted bun.

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.59

Fresh chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.59

Hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese dressing, fresh kale slaw and dill pickles on a toasted bun.

P&G FRIED BOLOGNA

$14.59

A thick sliced (Falter's) fried bologna served on a butter-toasted bun topped with sweet and spicy mustard relish, swiss cheese, shredded leaf lettuce and house made dill pickle served with your choice of side.

PORTABELLA MUSHROOM STACK

$14.59

Grilled portabella mushroom, marinated in house-made vinaigrette, topped with leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and roasted red pepper aioli served on a ciabatta roll.

SALMON BLT

$16.99

Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.

LAKE ERIE WALLEY FISH SANDWICH

$15.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.49

BLT

$9.99

SALAD DRESSING & SAUCES

Ranch

$1.00+

Gracie Sauce

$1.00+

Honey Mustard

$1.00+

BBQ

$1.00+

Mayo

$1.00+

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00+

Bleu Cheese

$1.00+

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00+

Cheese Sauce

$1.00+

Chimi

$1.00+

Chophouse Aioli

$1.00+

Garlic Aioli

$1.00+

Garlic Parmasan

$1.00+

Marinara Sauce

$1.00+

Red Pepper Aioli

$1.00+

Sour Cream

$1.00+

Spicy Sauce

$1.00+

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00+

Tarter Sauce

$1.00+

Dill Pickles

$1.00+

Diced Jalapeno

$1.00+

Mushroom Ragu

$1.00+

Pepper Relish

$1.00+

House Pickles

$1.00+

Avocado Mousse

$1.00+

KIDS

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

SIDES

HAND CUT FRIES

HAND CUT FRIES

$4.69

Mac & Cheese

$4.69

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.69
Fresh Kale Slaw

Fresh Kale Slaw

$4.69

P&G Side Salad

$5.69

Caesar Side Salad

$5.69

Spinach Side Salad

$5.69

Extra NAAN

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled Portabella

$4.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Single Patty

$3.00

Fried Walleye Fillet

$8.00

Single Impossible Patty

$6.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Ham and Bean soup

COCKTAILS

FEATURED COCKTAILS

BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA

$9.00

BLOOD ORANGE NEGRONI

$9.00

CHERRY POP

$10.00

CLOVER CLUB

$10.00

GRACELAND MANAHATTAN

$10.00

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

MANHATTAN

$7.00

P&G APPLE JACK

$9.00

PAT'S OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

PEARL BEATTY

$9.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$9.00

RUSTY NAIL

$7.00

SAZERAC

$7.00

STOCKYARD MULE

$9.00

THE PAT AND GRACIE SOUR

$10.00

TOM COLLINS

$7.00

WALNUT MANHATTAN

$10.00

FEATURED MARTINIS

GRACIE'S COSMO

$9.00

GINGER PEAR

$9.00

KENTUCKY ORANGE

$9.00

THE LEGEND

$9.00

LEMON SHAKE UP

$9.00

TRIFECTA

$9.00

BEVERAGES (NA)

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

ROOTBEER

$2.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

COFFEE

$3.49

HOT TEA

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.99

EXTRA FLAVORED SYRUPS

SODA

ORANGE JUICE

$3.49

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.49

APPLE JUICE

$3.49

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.49

TONIC

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

FOOD (3PD)

APPETIZERS

BUCKEYE BITES

BUCKEYE BITES

$10.25

Pretzel "Buckeyes" baked to a golden brown and served with sharp cheddar cheese sauce for dipping.

HOUSE MADE TOTS

HOUSE MADE TOTS

$13.79

Freshly grated russet potatoes combined with onion, salt, pepper and fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade garlic aioli.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$13.79

Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

FRIED BB PICKLES

$12.29

Bread and butter pickles battered and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

BUFFALO WING

BUFFALO WING

$19.99

1 pound of fresh wings, covered in a chili powder rub, fried and tossed in housemade hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.99

Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, house-made BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauce.

BACON ONION DIP

BACON ONION DIP

$17.99

Diced caramelized onion, smoked bacon, cream cheese, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Garnished with onion jam and served with fresh Lavash crackers

SMOKED SALMON SPREAD

$18.79

Chef selected Atlantic Salmon cherrywood smoked in-house, then folded in together with just a dab of cream cheese, zesty chili sauce, sweet & lively peppers, and green onion. served with fresh Lavash crackers

ENTREE SALADS

FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$17.29

A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$17.29

A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken

P&G SALAD

$14.99

A fresh blend Spring Harvest Greens, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, onion, garlic croutons, garnished with feta cheese crumbles. House made Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD

$17.29

Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Buttermilk Ranch dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.

SPINACH SALAD

$14.99

Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.

P&G BURGERS

All of our burgers start with 2 fresh, never frozen, 3-oz Certified Angus Beef patties. All sandwiches and burgers are served with your choice of side.
BACON CHEESE BURGER

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$18.99

Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$3.00

Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings. You never know if it might end up on the permanent menu!

CHIMI BURGER

CHIMI BURGER

$18.99

Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$18.99

2 smash-cooked patties, toasted sourdough bread, Swiss cheese, forest mushroom ragout, house dill pickles, chophouse aioli served with your choice of side

PIMENTO BURGER MELT

PIMENTO BURGER MELT

$18.99

House made pimentos cheese spread, tomato and house pickles on a toasted sourdough bread.

SMOKEHOUSE BBQ BURGER

$18.99

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, House BBQ sauce and fresh sriracha kale slaw on butter-toasted split top bun.

P&G SANDWICHES

GRACIE'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.99

Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and Applewood bacon on a butter-toasted bun.

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.99

Fresh chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.99

Hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese dressing, fresh kale slaw and dill pickles on a toasted bun.

P&G FRIED BOLOGNA

$18.99

A thick sliced (Falter's) fried bologna served on a butter-toasted bun topped with sweet and spicy mustard relish, swiss cheese, shredded leaf lettuce and house made dill pickle served with your choice of side.

PORTABELLA MUSHROOM STACK

$17.49

Grilled portabella mushroom, marinated in house-made vinaigrette, topped with leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and roasted red pepper aioli served on a ciabatta roll.

SALMON BLT

$19.99

Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.

LAKE ERIE WALLEY FISH SANDWICH

$25.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.39

SALAD DRESSING & SAUCES

NO SAUCE

$0.90+

SAUCE ON SIDE

$0.90+

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.90+

BBQ

$0.90+

Bleu Cheese

$0.90+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.90+

Cheese Sauce

$0.90+

Chimi

$0.90+

Chophouse Aioli

$0.90+

Garlic Aioli

$0.90+

Garlic Parmasan

$0.90+

Gracie Sauce

$0.90+

Honey Mustard

$0.90+

Marinara Sauce

$0.90+

Mayo

$0.90+

Ranch

$0.90+

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.90+

Sour Cream

$0.90+

Spicy Sauce

$0.90+

Sriracha Mayo

$0.90+

Tarter Sauce

$0.90+

KIDS

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

SIDES

HAND CUT FRIES

HAND CUT FRIES

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.99
Fresh Kale Slaw

Fresh Kale Slaw

$5.99

P&G Side Salad

$6.99

Caesar Side Salad

$6.99

Spinach Side Salad

$6.99

Extra NAAN

$3.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Grilled Portabella

$4.80

Grilled Salmon

$11.70

SPECIALS

LAKE ERIE WALLEYE DINNER

$25.99

8oz Filet of Lake Erie Walleye fried to a crispy golden brown served garnished with a side of sriracha kale slaw, tarter sauce and your choice of side.